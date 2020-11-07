Timothée Chalamet Grabs a Cup of Joe in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated November 06, 2020 10:09 AM

Morning Joe

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Timothée Chalamet was spotted wearing a mask and grabbing two cups of coffee in New York City.

Full Throttle

Credit: Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Tom Cruise was back on set filming Mission Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy.

Friendly Dinner

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving the Sunset Towers with friend and voice coach Stevie Mackey in West Hollywood.

Food for Thought

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Big Freedia was front and center for a Garden Cookout at City Park in New Orleans.

Weekend Essentials

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy grab a bite to eat before buying flowers and wine on Thursday in L.A.

Big Birthday

Credit: Splash News Online

Birthday boy Ethan Hawke, who turns 50 on Friday, chats on the phone while walking his dogs through N.Y.C.

Double Trouble

Credit: InstarImages.com

Joey Fatone and Kate Katzman have fun on the red carpet for the screening of The Comeback Trail at the 35th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on Thursday.

On the Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf goes for a jog on Friday in L.A., wearing sunglasses, joggers and a t-shirt.

Fly Guy

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Zac Efron leaves Byron Bay on Friday and heads to Adelaide, Australia, to film Gold. 

New York Minute

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff gives a wave while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Top Dog

Credit: BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes walks his dog in the rain on Thursday in Miami. 

Mystery Man

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ewan McGregor goes incognito in all black while on the set of Simply Halston in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Quiet on Set!

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Dad-to-be Garrett Hedlund films Modern Love in Schenectady, New York on Thursday. 

Mama Needs Her Coffee

Credit: SplashNews.com

New mom Hilaria Baldwin grabs two coffees in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BACKGRID

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they go shopping in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Hats Off

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Diane Kruger bundles up as she leaves a studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Got It Done

Credit: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger flashes a peace sign after getting a workout in at the gym on Thursday in L.A.

Morning Motivation

Credit: MEGA

Chantel Jeffries shows off her fit figure in L.A. as she heads to her morning workout on Thursday.

Showtime Sparkle

Credit: Matt Crossick/PAImages/InstarImages

Kylie Minogue performs during The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Thursday in London.

On the Move

Credit: Sophie Fritz/StarTraks

Olivia Culpo has her hands full while on her way to a meeting for her Culpos x Inc for Macy's clothing line on Thursday in L.A.

Three's Company

Credit: Backgrid

Kelly Rutherford shares a smile after grabbing lunch at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills with her cute dogs on Thursday.

Beach Bod

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth shows off his chiseled physique after hitting the beach in Byron Bay on Thursday. 

Ray of Sunshine

Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Harry Styles steps out in a yellow shirt as he strolls to the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Layered Look

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Bridget Moynahan bundles up in a black jacket, scarf and beanie as she films a scene for Blue Bloods in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Balancing Act

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Katie Holmes carries a handful of bags while running errands on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

She’s the ‘Bomb’

Credit: SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum wears a green bomber jacket over a leopard-print workout set to go grocery shopping with her mom Erna in Berlin on Wednesday. 

Color Pop 

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nelly arrives at the Dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio in a pink sweatsuit and purple sneakers on Wednesday in L.A. 

Man's Best Friend

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes rides around Miami on Wednesday with his dog Thunder by his side.

Caught in Character

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Garrett Hedlund is seen filming Modern Love on Wednesday in Schenectady, New York.

Happy Hikers

Credit: MEGA

Amber Heard takes her dog out for a hike on Tuesday.

Every Vote Counts

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick take their eldest child, 18-year-old son James, to vote for the first time on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Buttoned Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. step out in chic coats on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Meals on Wheels

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Offset hands out hot meals during an Election Day Pop-Up event on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Dapper Dude