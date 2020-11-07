Timothée Chalamet Grabs a Cup of Joe in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez and More
Morning Joe
Timothée Chalamet was spotted wearing a mask and grabbing two cups of coffee in New York City.
Full Throttle
Tom Cruise was back on set filming Mission Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy.
Friendly Dinner
Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving the Sunset Towers with friend and voice coach Stevie Mackey in West Hollywood.
Food for Thought
Big Freedia was front and center for a Garden Cookout at City Park in New Orleans.
Weekend Essentials
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy grab a bite to eat before buying flowers and wine on Thursday in L.A.
Big Birthday
Birthday boy Ethan Hawke, who turns 50 on Friday, chats on the phone while walking his dogs through N.Y.C.
Double Trouble
Joey Fatone and Kate Katzman have fun on the red carpet for the screening of The Comeback Trail at the 35th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on Thursday.
On the Run
Shia LaBeouf goes for a jog on Friday in L.A., wearing sunglasses, joggers and a t-shirt.
Fly Guy
Zac Efron leaves Byron Bay on Friday and heads to Adelaide, Australia, to film Gold.
New York Minute
Hilary Duff gives a wave while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Top Dog
Shawn Mendes walks his dog in the rain on Thursday in Miami.
Mystery Man
Ewan McGregor goes incognito in all black while on the set of Simply Halston in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Quiet on Set!
Dad-to-be Garrett Hedlund films Modern Love in Schenectady, New York on Thursday.
Mama Needs Her Coffee
New mom Hilaria Baldwin grabs two coffees in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
A Hand to Hold
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they go shopping in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Hats Off
Diane Kruger bundles up as she leaves a studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Got It Done
Patrick Schwarzenegger flashes a peace sign after getting a workout in at the gym on Thursday in L.A.
Morning Motivation
Chantel Jeffries shows off her fit figure in L.A. as she heads to her morning workout on Thursday.
Showtime Sparkle
Kylie Minogue performs during The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Thursday in London.
On the Move
Olivia Culpo has her hands full while on her way to a meeting for her Culpos x Inc for Macy's clothing line on Thursday in L.A.
Three's Company
Kelly Rutherford shares a smile after grabbing lunch at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills with her cute dogs on Thursday.
Beach Bod
Chris Hemsworth shows off his chiseled physique after hitting the beach in Byron Bay on Thursday.
Ray of Sunshine
Harry Styles steps out in a yellow shirt as he strolls to the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Wednesday.
Layered Look
Bridget Moynahan bundles up in a black jacket, scarf and beanie as she films a scene for Blue Bloods in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Balancing Act
Katie Holmes carries a handful of bags while running errands on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
She’s the ‘Bomb’
Heidi Klum wears a green bomber jacket over a leopard-print workout set to go grocery shopping with her mom Erna in Berlin on Wednesday.
Color Pop
Nelly arrives at the Dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio in a pink sweatsuit and purple sneakers on Wednesday in L.A.
Man's Best Friend
Shawn Mendes rides around Miami on Wednesday with his dog Thunder by his side.
Caught in Character
Garrett Hedlund is seen filming Modern Love on Wednesday in Schenectady, New York.
Happy Hikers
Amber Heard takes her dog out for a hike on Tuesday.
Every Vote Counts
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick take their eldest child, 18-year-old son James, to vote for the first time on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Buttoned Up
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. step out in chic coats on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Meals on Wheels
Offset hands out hot meals during an Election Day Pop-Up event on Tuesday in Atlanta.