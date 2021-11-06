SJP and Cynthia Nixon Film And Just Like That... in N.Y.C., Plus Kieran Culkin, Erykah Badu and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff November 06, 2021 06:00 AM

Carried Away

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.

Roman's Reign

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Souled Out

Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty

Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Fla., on Nov. 5.

Set the Scene

Credit: The Image Direct

Rupert Grint films on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Nov. 4 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Back in the City

Credit: Jill Lotenberg

Sandra Lee attends the 60th anniversary of The White House Historical Association gala on Nov. 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

The Ultimate Trio

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the Migos take the stage at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on Nov. 3 in L.A.

Supermodel Status

Credit: Splash News Online

Heidi Klum poses at the entrance of Zappeion Hall to shoot for Germany's Next Topmodel on Nov. 5 in Athens, Greece.

Beauty Mogul

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty, stops by Sephora Times Square on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Play Ball!

Credit: Bob Levey/Getty

Kendall Jenner takes a big swing at the 2021 Cactus Jack Foundation softball game on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Retail Therapy

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine is in great spirits as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Nov. 3.

Game On

Credit: Made Nightlife 

Trey Songz performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

Laughs in London

Credit: INSTARimages.com

Paul Rudd stops by The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London for the show's Nov. 5 taping.

Immersive Art

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Kota the Friend and Wesley Snipes get together at Danny Cole's Creature World Bouncy House Playground at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Clifford Crew

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Darby Camp, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale attend a special screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Scholastic Inc. headquarters on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Liam Neeson films the new Philip Marlowe movie in Barcelona on Nov. 4.

TikTok Takeover

Credit: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

Addison Rae and Bella Thorne attend the amfAR gala, where FIJI water was served, in L.A. on Nov. 4.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney share a laugh on The Jonathan Ross Show in London on the Nov. 6 taping of the show.

Happy Face

Credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen laughs out loud on Nov. 4 while shopping in Beverly Hills. 

Ride Along

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber rides some hot wheels through New York City on Nov. 4. 

Happy and Healthy

Credit: Patrick MacLeod

Rebel Wilson enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York on Thursday followed by a stop at the Olly Winter Wellness Café pop-up for cozy hot cocoa, matcha and immune-supporting supplement samples.

Rock On

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Joan Jett and Kristen Stewart snap a shot on Nov. 3 ahead of a SiriusXM Town Hall featuring Jett and hosted by Stewart.

Get Glowing

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria attend Gentefied season 2
Celebrates A Taste of the BLVD at BLVD MRKT in Montebello, California, on Nov. 3.

Get in Gear

Credit: The Image Direct

Lori Harvey heads to her car on Nov. 4 after a workout in Los Angeles. 

Fashionable Friends

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Jaime King and Janelle Monáe buddy up at the Naot Footwear show alongside during Kornit Fashion Week in Los Angeles.

All That Glitters

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds light up on Nov. 3 at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Red Notice.

Prints-ess Diaries

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Stephanie Beatriz brings the color on Nov. 3 at the world premiere of Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. 

Generation Gap

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

JoJo Siwa is joined by mom Jess on Nov. 3 at a premiere party for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution in Burbank, California. 

Sister, Sister

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins sister Paris Hilton for a wedding dress fitting in New York City on Nov. 3. 

Art in Motion

Credit: CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

Emma Corrin looks pensive while filming Lady Chatterley's Lover in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 4. 

Swing Town

Credit: Omar Vega/Getty

Travis Scott hits a shot on Nov. 3 during the Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Woodlands Country Club in Houston.

Golden Girl

Credit: MEGA

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu wows outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 3.

Here to Help

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Danny DeVito attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Nov. 3.

Heart the Holidays

Credit: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock

Ashley Williams shows the love on Nov. 3 at Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Sing-along Drive-in Experience at The Americana at Brand in L.A.

Group Think

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Ziwe Fumudo, Emily Ratajkowski, Moses Sumney and Kristine
Froseth get together on Nov. 3 at the PEN America 'In Conversation' event in N.Y.C. with Ratajkowski in celebration of her new book. 

City Girls

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker hang out on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

On the Move

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Paula Patton shares a smile on her way to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3. 

Doing Good

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Pia Toscano, Hollywood Icon Award honoree Danny DeVito, Humanitarian Award honoree and philanthropist Barbara Herman and host Bob Saget at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party on the Piazza gala in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

Crusing Through

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Nov. 3.

Fashion Night Out

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. on Nov. 2.

Finch and Friends

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Tom Hanks and his robot costar arrive at the premiere of Finch in West Hollywood on Nov. 2.

Suited Up in the City

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cardi B waves hello while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Tech Conversations

Credit: Zed Jameson/SIPA/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler takes the stage at Web Summit 2021 to talk about social media at Altice Area in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.

With Honors

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg wears a gorgeous gown to the 25th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Also at the ACE Awards on Nov. 2, fashion icon Iris Apfel.

Effortlessly Cool

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna continues her reign as queen of street style in this green statement jacket that she pairs with gloves on her way to dinner in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

A Love for Life

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Newly engaged couple Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer hang out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

A 'Legend' in Dubai

Credit: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

John Legend sits front row at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 fashion show at Dubai Creek Harbour on Nov. 2 in UAE.

Live at The Apollo!

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

H.E.R. performs her hits at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 2.

Fairfax Fans

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Camila Mendes and Zoey Deutch attend the VIP preview of the Latrine pop-up, in celebration of the launch of Amazon Original Fairfax, on Nov. 2 in L.A.

NFT Launch

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Pamela Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee attend the launch of Playboy's new NFT project Rabbitars at The Blond in N.Y.C.

Stepping Out

Credit: The IMage Direct

Chris Pine walks his dog in L.A. on Nov. 1.

Fashion Forward

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West wears all black while out on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.

Glitz & Glam

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Cynthia Erivo looks stunning at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London on Nov. 2.

On the Line

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn chats on the phone during a photo shoot at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1 in L.A.

This Seat Taken?

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum take their seats at a screening of Raging Bull in L.A. on Nov. 1. 

Perfect in Pink

Credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Tessa Thompson rocks a monochromatic look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Nov. 1. 

Taking a Stroll

Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper heads out for a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1. 

Selfie Time

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld and Amanda Gorman snap a selfie at the premiere party for season 3 of Dickinson on Nov. 1 in L.A. 

Hey, Mr. DJ

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Idris Elba heats up the mic on Nov. 1 while presenting Pete Tong with the Music Industry Trust Award of the Year 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Need Some New Blood

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Michael C. Hall and Jack Alcott attend the world premiere of Dexter: New Blood at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Lending a Hand

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden paints a school with Publicolor students in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Nov. 1.

