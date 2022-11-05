Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on November 5, 2022 06:00 AM
Sporty Chic

Olivia Wilde
The IMage Direct

Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in LA on Nov. 4.

'Tis (Almost) the Season

Mariah Carey
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

In Costume

Rory Culkin
Splash News Online

Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York on Nov. 4.

Cause-metics

Pharrell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Pharrell Williams, co-Founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics, Camille Bell and Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With A Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

Sidewalk Stroll

Juliana Margulies
Backgrid

Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

Famous Face in the Crowd

Joni Mitchell
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment of the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

Well Suited

Priyanka Chopra
MEGA

Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

Date Night for a Cause

Jenna Dewan
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee arrived at the 2022 amfAR Gala to support AIDS research. The event was hosted at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Double Scoop

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.

Rock 'n' Roll Royalty

Jacob Elordi is spotted in character as Elvis on the set of Priscilla biopic in Toronto, Elordi was seen with co-star Cailee Spaeny as they recreated a scene of Elvis and Priscilla walking out of the Palmetto Theatre and getting into Elvis' waiting Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman limousine.
TheImageDirect

Jacob Elordi and costar Cailee Spaeny appear in character as Elvis and his wife while recreating iconic moments for the Priscilla Presley biopic on Nov. 3.

Songs for Good

Aloe Blac
Kevin Winter/Getty

Aloe Blacc takes the stage to perform at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Family First

Kelly Rowland
Ryan Emberley/Getty

Kelly Rowland is accompanied by husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan, to the 2022 amfAR Gala on Nov. 3, where she received the evening's award for courage.

Legacy of Love

Wynonna Judd
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Wynonna Judd honored her late mother, Naomi Judd, as she performs on stage at The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert on Nov. 3, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Glowing and Showing

Heather Rae El Moussa
Backgrid

Heather Rae El Moussa cradles her baby bump while leaving Selling Sunset's West Hollywood set on Nov. 3.

Belting it Out

Hayley Williams Paramore
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Hayley Williams takes the mic while her band, Paramore, performs as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Father-Daughter Face-Off

George Lopez
Jerod Harris/Getty

George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, smile at the Nov. 3 Hollywood premiere of their new NBC comedy, Lopez vs. Lopez.

Red Moment

Hayden Pannettierre
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Hayden Panettiere smiles upon arrival at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

Ranch to Red Carpet

Yellowstone
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley arrive at the show's season 5 premiere at the Walter Reade Theater in New York on Nov. 3.

Queen Things

Wakanda
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o look regal while attending the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 3.

Sunshine with an Edge

Cynthia Erivo
Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo shows off her bling and plays with photographers while attending the Wakanda Forever premiere in London on Nov. 3.

Half-Naked Hunk

Simu Liu
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Simu Liu ditches his shirt while at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

Couture and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a modified version of Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding dress while filming for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

Fall Ready

Lindsay Vonn
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Lindsey Vonn is dressed to impress in a simple turtleneck and two-tone skirt while attending the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at New York Historical Society on Nov. 3 in New York City.

New Hue

Jessica Alba
The Image Direct

Actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba debuts a new hair color while leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

An Actor Prepares

Emma Stone
MEGA

Emma Stone is steeped in dirt as she shoots for her upcoming film, And, in New Orleans on Nov. 3.

Taking the Stage

Selena Gomez participates in a Q&A at the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Selena Gomez dazzles in a magenta dress while speaking at the AFI Fest premiere of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

Return to Duty

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate share a laugh while visiting Scarborough on Nov. 3, the royal couple's first engagement since taking some time off to be with their children during school break.

Making a Statement

Kim Kardashian
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian stands out in a bright red trench coat and dark sunglasses while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Spin Cycle

Jared Leto
The IMage Direct

Jared Leto takes a bike ride in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

All Hands

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas hold hands as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Miles Teller
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry get out of their seats at the World Series Game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Nov. 2.

Abs-olutely Fabulous

Rita Ora
Backgrid

Rita Ora has that newlywed glow as she shows off her super-ripped midriff after filming an appearance for The Jonathan Ross Show in London on Nov. 2.

Peace Out

Jean Smart
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jean Smart attends the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

Shining Bright

Margot Robbie
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Margot Robbie receives an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Puppy Love

Jonathan Van Ness
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski cuddle with some cute pups while attending Petco's "Make More Merry Market" event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Woman in Black

Chelsea Handler
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Chelsea Handler rocks an all-black ensemble for the AFI Fest premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

Girl Power

Carrie Underwood
Rick Kern/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini surprises singer Carrie Underwood in Austin on Nov. 2 to announce that the CMT Music Awards will be moving from Nashville to Austin next year.

Check, Mate

Sarah Jessica Parker
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker is fall fabulous on the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

Ready to Dish

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1348 -- Pictured: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives on November 1, 2022
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives with a smile to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Model Moment

Cara Delevingne is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cara Delevingne stands out from the crowd while filming Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California.

On a Hi

Lea Michele Heads To Matinee Of "Funny Girl" Tribeca, NY 11/02/2022
SplashNews.com

Lea Michele heads out to her next performance of Funny Girl on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

It's a Silo-bration

An Evening with Joanna was planned as part of Silobration Weekend where Joanna talked about the book for the first time with fans, right under the Silos
Alejo Villanueva

Joanna Gaines talks about her new book, The Stories We Tell, at a 'Silobration Weekend' with husband Chip Gaines in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 27.

Princess Behavior

Elizabeth Debicki
Splash News Online

Elizabeth Debicki films a scene from The Crown in an animal print bathing suit just like the one Princess Diana wore on July 14, 1997, while in the French Riviera.

Officer Harry

Harry Styles
Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty

Harry Styles takes a break from his string of performances at the Kia Forum to celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman at Regency Bruin Theatre on Nov. 1.

Girl Power

Danai Gurira
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright pose together at the afterparty for the New York City premiere of Marvel Studio's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Peak Restaurant at Edge Hudson Yard on Nov. 1 sponsored by Origin water.

A Family Affair

David Beckham
Dave Benett/Getty

David Beckham is joined by his wife Victoria and three of their children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, to attend an exclusive screening event for the new Disney+ original series Save Our Squad with David Beckham in London on Nov. 1.

Sister, Sister

Haim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Celebration!

Kelly Rowland
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson smile at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Gold Stars

Chloe Kim
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Suni Lee and Chloe Kim pose together at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

Neon Lights

Dua Lipa
Phil Walter/Getty

Dua Lipa performs in front of neon flamingos at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 2.

Stars Align

Ben Platt
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Former Dear Evan Hansen stars Gaten Matarazzo and Ben Platt pose together on Nov. 1 at the 2022 New York City Center annual gala celebrating Parade, in which they both appear.

Sing Along

Elton John
Ethan Miller/Getty

Sir Elton John performs "Tiny Dancer" during a stop of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

All Smiles

Mindy Kaling
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Nov. 1.

Magically Weird

Daniel Radcliffe Weird Al
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

"Weird Al" Yankovic is joined by Daniel Radcliffe at The Roku Channel - U.S. premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 1.

Dream Big

Pharrell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Pharrell Williams speaks at the Mighty Dream Forum on Nov. 1 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Playing Dress Up

Gwyneth Paltrow
Randy Holmes/ABC

Gwyneth Paltrow and Patton Oswalt stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 31 in costume.

Purple Reign

Angela Bassett
Christopher Peterson/Splash News oNline

Angela Bassett is flawless while arriving to the Tamron Hall Show studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Point It Out

John David Washington and Adam Driver
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Adam Driver visits pal John David Washington backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.

Made in the Shade

Lupita N'yongo
Cindy Ord/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o is oh-so-cool while arriving to SiriusXM Studios for a town hall with the cast of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

Boys' Club

Chace Crawford
The Image Direct

The cast of The Boys, including Chace Crawford, hits the show's Toronto set on Nov. 1.

Man the Mic

Nick Cannon
Roshard Hercules

Nick Cannon parties at Sapphire 60 in N.Y.C. over Halloween weekend with Wild n' Out pal Justina Valentine and supermodel Jessica White (not pictured) by his side.

Main Squeeze

Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Noam Galai/Getty

Leni Klum gives mom Heidi Klum — dressed as a worm! — a hug on the red carpet of the supermodel's annual Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Ted Talk

Jason Sudeikis
Splash News Online

Jason Sudeikis gets into character as Ted Lasso on the set of the hit comedy in London on Nov. 1.

Red Alert

Gwyneth Paltrow
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

A bright Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

Casual Couple

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner blend in with the crowds on Oct. 31 while out in New York City.

Lights Up

Maggie Rogers
Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty

Maggie Rogers puts on a costume for her performance at O2 Academy Leeds in England on Oct. 31.

Hot Seat

Daniel Radcliffe
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Guitar Hero

Maren Morris
Gary Miller/Getty

Maren Morris feels the music on Oct. 31 during her taping of Austin City Limits at ACL Live in Texas.

To Boot

Emily Ratajkowski
Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski is fall fabulous while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Color Up

Jennifer Hudson
Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com

Jennifer Hudson opts for pastel hues for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Something to Show

Rina Sawayama
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Rina Sawayama brings the drama to a taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Friends First

Yvette Nicole Brown
Courtesy

Yvette Nicole Brown and Craig Gerber of Firebuds snap a selfie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Oct. 29 as the cast welcomes first responders and their families to an event for National First Responders Day.

So Emo

Trace Cyrus
Courtesy

Trace Cyrus is in the spotlight on Oct. 31 during his performance at Emo Nite Halloween in Los Angeles.

Walk the Walk

Bradley Cooper
Elder Ordonez/Splash News online

Bradley Cooper takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Think Pink

Danai Gurira
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Danai Gurira leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Star in Stripes

Kate Hudson
backgrid

Kate Hudson makes her way out of a Halloween get-together in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

Ring Thing

Hoda Kotb
John Lamparski/Getty

Hoda Kotb cracks up while celebrating Halloween Las Vegas-style — as a Cirque du Soleil performer! — on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

Trick or Treat

Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Michael Kovac/Getty

Happy Halloween! Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate with kids Kaia and Presley at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

Sister Act

Ashley Judd
Catherine Powell/Getty

Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd hang backstage at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30.

Miami Nice

Snoop Dogg
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on Oct. 29.

Funny Friends

Jesse Williams
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bill Heck, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson get goofy at the re-opening night of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Oct. 27.

Down Under Dog

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling films scenes for The Fall Guy in Sydney on Oct. 31.

With Honors

Randall Park
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sherry Cola and Randall Park attend the Asia Society of Southern California's U.S. Asia Entertainment Summit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

Lots of Love

Dustin Hoffman
Rick Kern/Getty

Dustin Hoffman gives Sissy Spacek a smooch on Oct. 28 at the premiere of Sam & Kate at the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre in Texas.

In Power

Janelle Monae
Leon Bennett/Getty

Janelle Monáe speaks during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Street Styling

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Lea Michele makes her way to Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 30.

Honoring a Legend

Brandi Carlisle
Brandi Benton/Startraks

Also at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30: Brandi Carlile.

Holding Court

Flea
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Flea and wife Melody Ehsani hit the court at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 30.

Family Affair

Michael j. Fox
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 29.

Double Trouble

West Hollywood, CA - Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma look smitten as they hold hands on their way to Halloween party in LA while dressed up as the creepy twins from The Shining. Pictured: Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands on their way to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 while dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

Denim Dude

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at the Champions Square on Oct. 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trek to D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: Actor George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

Queen Status

West Hollywood, CA - Winnie Harlow is all dressed up as Cleopatra as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood. Pictured: Winnie Harlow BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow is all dressed as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

Wakanda Forever

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Leon Bennett/Getty for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

