Rihanna Shows Her Love of Soccer in Italy, Plus Zendaya, Céline Dion, Jimmy Fallon & More

No. 1 Fan
Breaking Character
Tracy Morgan and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hilariously took part in the “Cue Card Cold Read” segment in costume.
White Hot
Zendaya looked gorgeous at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Cerulean Céline
Céline Dion performed her new song “Imperfections” during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Most Musical
Debbie Gibson was all smiles on a float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Pattern Maker
A colorful Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Star Power
Kim Petras performs her hits during her Clarity Tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Wednesday.
Going for 'Gold'
Jeff Goldblum arrives to the New York City set of Strahan, Sara and Keke on Wednesday.
Photo Finish
Hailey Baldwin hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday for a pre-Thanksgiving photo shoot.
In the Bag
Casey Affleck makes a grocery run at Gelson’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Spin Cycle
Jerry Seinfeld takes a bike ride through New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday.
Sign of the Times
John Boyega signs autographs for fans outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
City Slicker
Bella Hadid blends in with the crowd in New York City on Wednesday.
Lucky Number
Rihanna poses with her personalized Juventus’ T-shirt during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday.
Second Skin
Robert and Terri Irwin walk the red carpet with a special guest at the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.
Color Blocking
Also at the ARIA Awards on Wednesday, Khalid.
Sparkle Motion
Kelly Rowland shines outside the Today studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Holiday Help
Big Sean poses with volunteers at the 2019 Annual Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition event at River Rouge High School in Michigan on Tuesday.
Mic Check
Oscar Isaac stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Tuesday.
Stage Set
Rod Stewart performs at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.
Run Along
Nick Offerman takes a jog through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.
So Gifted
La La Anthony shops local for her holiday gifts and has them shipped using the Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Live from L.A.
Laura Dern arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Shirt the Issue
Naomi Campbell arrives at her Fashion for Relief pop-up event at Westfield London on Tuesday night.
Musical Mashup
Gavin Degraw and Chris Young attend a taping of CMT Crossroads: Gavin Degraw & Chris Young at The Factory at Franklin in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Fight On
Halle Berry is snapped on Tuesday on the New Jersey set of her upcoming directorial debut MMA movie, Bruised. The star had to step back from production for a few days after suffering an injury on set last week.
Spirit of the Season
Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave the St. James Church Christmas Carol Fayre in London on Tuesday.
Party Perfect
Carly Rae Jepsen attends the re-opening of Louis Vuitton’s Sydney flagship store in Australia on Wednesday.
Turkey Trot
Megan Thee Stallion spends some time at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry on Tuesday, where she contributed $15,400 worth of turkeys to 1050 households in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Proud Billy
Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal (left) pose backstage at Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical with show’s star, Adrienne Warren. The trio were also joined by actress and director Trudie Styler.
Victory Lap
Hannah Brown leaves the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Tuesday after stopping by the show to talk about her Dancing with the Stars win.
Orange You Glad?
Abigail Spencer makes time for a chat at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Stepping Out for a Good Cause
Eva Longoria was honored at the 30th Anniversary Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Talk of the Town Gala benefitting the John Wayne Cancer Institute at The Beverly Hilton.
Period Piece
Tessa Thompson steps out in full costume on the Brooklyn set of Passing on Tuesday.
Girl with Curl
Jennifer Lopez toasts her film Hustlers in L.A. on Monday during a celebration at AllBright, a venue for women created by women.
Holding Court
Succession star Arian Moayed — co-founder and board chair of civic-minded theater company Waterwell — hangs with actor Jesse Eisenberg after a production of Waterwell’s latest show, The Courtroom, in N.Y.C.
Power to the People
WWE Superstars Ali, Kalisto, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews and Carmella get moving at Newton Bateman Elementary School in Chicago during a UNICEF Kid Power event.
Check, Mate
Reese Witherspoon makes a pre-Thanksgiving errand run on Monday in L.A.
Set Dressing
Zane Holtz and Lucy Hale take five on the set of Katy Keene in New York City on Monday.
Meet Cute
Kelly Rowland’s son Titan joins her on Monday as she rehearses for her performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Antonio Banderas and daughter Stella del Carmen Banderas arrive at the Vanity Fair Person of the Year Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.
Jolly Jolly
Idina Menzel performs on Monday night at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in N.Y.C.
Best Feet Forward
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stay in step on Monday in Los Angeles.