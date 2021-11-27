James Corden Films with BTS in L.A., Plus Heidi Klum, January Jones and More
K-Pop Party
James Corden films a segment with BTS for The Late Late Show at CBS Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.
Cat Woman
Heidi Klum rocks leopard print from head to toe for a stylish outing in Los Angeles on Nov. 26.
Gift of Giving
Malin Akerman (left) and January Jones flash smiles while serving food at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24.
New York Minute
Irina Shayk totes some goodies as she heads out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.
Parade Pals
Cecil Glenn and Steve Gibson — a.k.a. Tag Team — ride atop a float in the 102nd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 25.
City Slicker
A$AP Rocky pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.
Fancy Pants
Claire Foy attends the premiere of the new BBC drama A Very British Scandal at London's May Fair Hotel on Nov. 24.
Close Cuts
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd get goofy on Nov. 25 during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Winter Wear
Darren Criss joins the fun on Nov. 25 at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C.
Mad for Plaid
Jon Batiste smiles for the cameras from atop a float in the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.
Color Wonder
Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps of Girls5Eva wave to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Loading Up on Laughs
Dane Cook and Tiffany Haddish join forces on Nov. 25 at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at the comedy club in West Hollywood.
Warming Up
Broadway legend Joel Grey gets cozy in N.Y.C. with Brooklyn Diner's famed matzo ball soup, now renamed in the actor's honor. For every bowl sold during the upcoming holiday season, a portion of profits will be donated to Broadway Cares.
Test 1, 2
Kelly Rowland hits the high notes on Nov. 24 while rehearsing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Here to Help
January Jones proudly dons her apron while helping out at the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving event in Downtown L.A. on Nov. 24.
Film Forum
Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill are in the dark on Nov. 24 while filming Enola Holmes 2 outside the Royal Oak Pub in London.
Hot Stuff
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas stop for a photo while filming their Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles.
Glamour Girls
Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan get all dressed up for the Annabel's x Swarovski Holiday façade unveiling party in London on Nov. 23.
Mic Check
Wilmer Valderrama hits the stage at the opening night fan event for Disney's Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 23.
Belles of Broadway
Uzo Aduba and Danai Gurira pose at the opening night afterparty for the new Broadway play Clyde's at Bryant Park Grill in N.Y.C. on Nov. 23.
Pretty in Pink
Kate Middleton is a bright spot on Nov. 24 as she arrives for a visit to Nower Hill High School in London.
Stage Right
Tasha Smith and Mary J. Blige head backstage on Broadway on Nov. 23 to congratulate Thoughts of a Colored Man star Bryan Terrell Clark.
Gucci Gang
JoJo Siwa smiles while arriving to the Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 23.
So Smooth
The guys of BTS show off their moves on Nov. 23 while filming a segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.
'Tis the Season
Michelle Obama shines in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22 while helping unveil Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in partnership with the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance.
Label Maker
Hailee Steinfeld goes bold on Nov. 23 while out in N.Y.C.
Island Life
Tyler Cameron serves up Heineken to New York Islanders fans at the Heineken Terrace Bar inside the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Nov. 20.
Good to See You
Sandra Bullock steps out for the first time in a while, arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.
Cool Costars
Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim attend the New York City premiere of National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax on Nov. 22.
Warm Fuzzies
All Dressed Up
Brian Cox and Yvonne Orji smile for the cameras inside the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.
Color Wonder
Cynthia Nixon stands out from the crowd on Nov. 22 while filming And Just Like That ... in New York City.
Vested Interest
Hugh Jackman has a look of surprise on Nov. 22 while heading home from a grocery store in N.Y.C.
Sign of the Times
Mariska Hargitay greets a doting fan while filming Law & Order: SVU in Queens, New York, on Nov. 22.
Newlywed Bliss
Malala Yousafzai and new husband Asser Malik attend a special gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in support of The Malala Fund at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Nov. 22.
What a Gem
Gossip Girl's Jordan Alexander exits Tiffany & Co.'s new West Village Pop-Up Shop in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18 after doing some holiday shopping.
Star Crossing
Halle Berry glows on Nov. 22 while out in N.Y.C.
Two of a Kind
Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in New York City on Nov. 21.
Red Alert
Saweetie performs during the Powerhouse Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 21, one day after hitting the SNL stage.
Santa's Helpers
In celebration of Hallmark Channel's new movie Christmas CEO, airing Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET, Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, actor Paul Greene and Build-A-Bear Workshop president and CEO Sharon Price John greet Santa at an L.A. Build-A-Bear Workshop, with a special donation for Toys for Tots.
Happy Reunion
SNL alumni Seth Meyers and Tina Fey get together on Nov. 21 at Comedy Central's "A Clusterfunke Christmas" premiere at the Crosby Hotel in N.Y.C.
Courtside Cuddles
Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg share a moment on Nov. 20 while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.
Guitar Hero
American Music Awards winner Olivia Rodrigo dazzles on Nov. 21 while performing her hit "Traitor" during the show in Los Angeles.
Group Chat
Boy bands, unite! The guys of New Kids on the Block come together with pop sensations BTS on Nov. 21 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Roman Holiday
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander take a moment on Nov. 21 while sightseeing in Rome.
Primed Pose
Lakeith Stanfield greets the cameras at an Atlanta screening of Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary at State Farm Arena on Nov. 21.
Fall Feels
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are all about the autumn colors on Nov. 21 while out in N.Y.C.
Fan Favorite
Bill Murray gets into the sideline action on Nov. 20 during the Army Black Knights vs. UMass football game at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.
Facing the Future
Bill Nye speaks with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch at the opening celebration of the museum's FUTURES exhibition in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 20.
Holiday Cheer
Stars Chandler Dean, Max Malas, June Diane Raphael
and Jacob Laval sport big smiles on Nov. 20 at the special screening of their film 8-Bit Christmas in N.Y.C.
Blue Jean Baby
Chris Pine rocks denim on denim for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.
Start It Up
David Beckham suits up to attend the F1 Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Nov. 21 in Doha, Qatar.
Double Trouble
Brie Bella (left) and Nikki Bella pose for pictures during a town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 19.
Always on Time
Ashanti and Ja Rule perform on stage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater in New York City on Nov. 20.
Leading Lady
Halle Berry has a laugh while speaking on stage during a screening of her film Bruised in N.Y.C. on Nov. 19.
Shining Star
Salma Hayek receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.
Nothing but Net
Dwyane Wade attends the opening night of his pop-up exhibit in Miami on Nov. 19.
Book Club
Symone (left), Leslie Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Ava Max, Selma Blair, Alicia Silverstone and Ashlee Simpson Ross celebrate the launch of fashion designer Christian Siriano's new book Dresses to Dream About in West Hollywood on Nov. 19.
Puppy Hugs
Meadow Walker showers her puppy with love while on a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.
Host in the House
Cardi B slays the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet rollout event at L.A. Live on Nov. 19.
It's a Celebration!
Julianne Moore is the moment at Bergdorf Goodman's The Present Moment holiday celebration event on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.
The Holidays in Hollywood
Zoey Deutch wears a festive holiday sweater on her way to a Pilates class on Nov. 19 in West Hollywood.