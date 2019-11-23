Sienna Miller Goes Gray in N.Y.C., Plus Sterling K. Brown, Maluma and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 23, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 73

Warming Up

Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

Sienna Miller shows off her signature style during a stroll through New York City on Friday.

2 of 73

See This?

The Image Direct

Sterling K. Brown gets dramatic on Friday while filming scenes for This Is Us in Highland Park, California.

3 of 73

Comedy Tonight

Jun Sato/WireImage

Jude Law has some fun at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic-Con 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on Friday.

4 of 73

Birds of a Feather

David M. Benett/Getty

Maluma — with a bird and some onlookers — attends the opening race of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

5 of 73

Shaken, Not Stirred

Noam Galai/Getty

Jhene Aiko shakes things up at the BACARDI Brings Rum Room to New York City at The DL on Thursday.

6 of 73

Drive In, Drive Out

Erik Voake/Getty

New mom Shay Mitchell poses with electrified Volkswagen Type 2 Bus and the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport during the Fourth Annual Volkswagen Drive-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. on Thursday night. 

7 of 73

Fresh as a Daisy

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Daisy ambassador Kaia Gerber shows off a large bottle of the beloved Marc Jacobs perfume at the brand’s Daisy Winter Carousel on Thursday in New York City’s Bryant Park.

8 of 73

City Chic

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

John Legend sports a blue suit and a black turtleneck as he heads through the streets of N.Y.C. on Thursday.

9 of 73

Hollywood Heavyweights

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arrive at the Sony Pictures Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood special tastemaker film screening on Thursday in L.A.

10 of 73

Rock Reunited

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin join Tina Fey at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.

11 of 73

Cue the Comedian

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Also at the American Museum of Natural History gala, John Mulaney mans the stage.

12 of 73

Future of Finance

Craig Barritt/Getty

Host Lin-Manuel Miranda kicks off American Express’ 10th annual Small Business Saturday with a fireside chat, alongside co-host Elizabeth Rutledge, at the Big Future of Shopping Small Experience on Thursday in N.Y.C.

13 of 73

Frozen Friday

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Idina Menzel helps Frozen 2 costar Josh Gad (not pictured) kick off his guest-hosting duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

14 of 73

Put 'em Up

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rocky costars Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone pose together at the red carpet premiere of Balboa Productions and DAZN’s One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz documentary on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

15 of 73

Actress and Activist

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Honoree Danai Gurira speaks at the podium during the 2nd annual CARE Impact Awards dinner at the Mandarin Oriental on Thursday in N.Y.C.

16 of 73

Fashion Friends

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa

Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing have fun on the PUMA x Balmain L.A. launch event red carpet at Milk Studios on Thursday.

17 of 73

Evening Song

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock

Clive Owen smiles at the afterparty of Sony Picture Classics and The Cinema Society’s special screening of The Song of Names at Omar’s La Boite on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

18 of 73

'Hip' Pals

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Dollface costars Kat Dennings and Brenda Song pose together at the Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

19 of 73

Air Time

Steven Ferdman/Getty

FKA Twigs is all smiles during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

20 of 73

'Love' the Look

The Image Direct

On Thursday in Los Angeles, Sofia Vergara steps out in ripped jeans, a long-sleeved T-shirt featuring the word “Love” and an oversized Chanel bag.

21 of 73

Well Heeled

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Alex Rodriguez looks sharp at the 29th annual Achilles Gala on Wednesday at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C.

22 of 73

Denim Darling

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Nina Agdal poses at FRAME’s Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday at Morandi in N.Y.C., where the brand announced it will donate 1,000 meals to those in need through FeedingNYC this Thanksgiving.

23 of 73

All That Glitters

Amy Sussman/Getty

Host Ciara attends the 2019 American Music Awards press day and red carpet roll-out ahead of Sunday’s show at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Thursday.

24 of 73

Touching Down

Jun Sato/GC Images

Chris Hemsworth greets photographers while arriving to Narita International Airport in Japan on Thursday.

25 of 73

Fashion Plate

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kacey Musgraves continues her very stylish press tour in N.Y.C. on Thursday in a stunning green coat and floral dress.

26 of 73

Got Spirit?

Araya Diaz/Getty

Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz announce the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations at The Line Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.

27 of 73

Going Glam

Isa Foltin/Getty

Naomi Watts arrives for the 71st Bambi Awards at Festspielhaus Baden-Baden in Germany on Thursday.

28 of 73

Mission Impossible

MEGA

Harry Styles flies high (and sings at the same time!) while filming a Christmas special edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in L.A. on Wednesday. 

29 of 73

Pumped Up

Rob Kim/Getty

Her Smell star Elisabeth Moss chats onstage at a screening of the new Alex Ross Perry film on Wednesday at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. 

30 of 73

'Monkeying' Around

Victor Chavez/Getty

Jumanji: The Next Level costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black raise a glass of Teremana tequila alongside a stuffed baboon at the film’s photo call on Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

31 of 73

Ready to Fly

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Lenny Kravitz looks effortlessly cool as he flashes a peace sign while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

32 of 73

Grecian Goddess

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Zendaya looks straight out of a Greek myth while celebrating GARAGE Magazine’s Issue 17 on Tuesday at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. 

33 of 73

'Brief' Encounter

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Keene costars Zane Holtz, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray and Julia Chan strike a pose to show off an ad featuring Holtz on the side of a bus on Wednesday in New York City.

34 of 73

Ed’s Night at the Theatre

David M. Benett/Getty

& Juliet songwriter Max Martin and leading lady Miriam-Teak Lee pose alongside Ed Sheeran at the musical’s press night performance at Shaftesbury Theatre on Wednesday in London. 

35 of 73

'Stepping' Out

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Melanie Griffith looks chic in an all-black ensemble at the Violet Grey x Victoria Beckham Beauty L.A. Dinner, hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey, on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

36 of 73

Cause for Celebration

Michael Kovac/Getty

Richard Jewell director Clint Eastwood embraces star Kathy Bates at the film’s premiere during AFI Fest 2019, presented by Audi, at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood. 

37 of 73

Building Bridges

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Chadwick Boseman stops by Build Series to chat about his movie 21 Bridges on Wednesday at Build Studios in N.Y.C. 

38 of 73

It's Dolly's World

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Dolly Parton waves to the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in New York City.

39 of 73

You Oughta Know

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lauren Patten, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Celia Rose Gooding pose backstage at the new Alanis Morissette musical, Jagged Little Pill, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

40 of 73

In Her Calvins

Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Hailey Bieber poses in Berlin, Germany, at the Calvin Klein “A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration” event on Wednesday.

41 of 73

Sing It, Girl!

Charley Gallay/Getty

Camila Cabello belts out a tune in Hollywood on Wednesday while onstage during A Celebration for Artists, hosted by Spotify.

42 of 73

Dinner with a Cause

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Mary-Kate Olsen poses with designer Brooke Garber Neidich at the Child Mind Institute 2019: Child Advocacy Award Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

43 of 73

Like My Ride?

Shane Drummond/BFA.com

Nyle DiMarco poses with a Nowaday vintage car at the TAFT: SoHo store opening in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.