Ben Affleck Bikes Through NOLA, Plus J.Lo & A-Rod, Paul Rudd and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 16, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 76

Wheely Good Time

MEGA

Another day, another bike ride for Ben Affleck, who takes to the streets of New Orleans on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 76

On the Line

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty

Antonio Banderas poses during a photo call for the A Chorus Line musical premiere in Málaga, Spain, on Friday.

3 of 76

Sneak a Peek

Courtesy

Sneakersnstuff hosts Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, with sneaker company Alma Mater, for the launch of the A-Rod X Alma Mater “The Champs” sneaker in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 76

Sin City

Courtesy

Moose Knuckles celebrates the opening of its first-ever SoHo Store in N.Y.C. on Thursday with a ‘House of Sin’ party featuring a performance from Lil’ Kim at The World of McIntosh Townhouse.

Advertisement

5 of 76

In Vogue

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Bella Hadid attends the Vogue Fashion Festival photo call at Hotel Potocki in Paris on Friday.

6 of 76

Sparkle Motion

Courtesy

Céline Dion glitters on Thursday at the release party for her new album Courage at Lips in N.Y.C

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 76

Service Masters

USO

Brantley Gilbert joins troops on Thursday at a USO variety show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., where Ann-Margret received the first-ever Bob Hope Legacy Award — presented by Hope’s daughter Linda — for her support of the troops.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 76

Sexy Surprise

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend gets surprised by wife Chrissy Teigen while guest-hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement

9 of 76

Need a Lift

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Retired New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski gives Room actor Jacob Tremblay a lift on Thursday at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season, presented in part by Icelandic Glacial, at Catch in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 76

Proud Papa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pierce Brosnan poses with sons and newly announced Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan (left) and Paris (right) during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season on Thursday at Catch in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 76

Name a Funnier Duo 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season on Thursday at Catch in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 76

Triple Threat

Ari Perilstein/Getty

Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever join Moët & Chandon at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season on Thursday at Catch in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 76

Latin Legend

Rich Fury/Getty

Ricky Martin is all smiles while hosting the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 76

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke attend the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala: Made Possible by Dior at the Guggenheim Museum in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 76

Root for the Home Team

James Devaney/Getty

Jon Stewart and his son, Nathan, get very into a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 76

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Pregnant Jenna Dewan gets dolled up in a navy blue silk gown for The Americana at Brand Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Show on Thursday in Glendale, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 76

Red Carpet Couple Debut

Michael Kovac/Getty

Joshua Jackson supports his girlfriend (maybe wife?) Jodie Turner-Smith at the Queen & Slim premiere at AFI FEST 2019, presented by Audi, on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 76

Ri & Le Party Together

Michael Kovac/Getty

Rihanna and Lena Waithe attend the afterparty for the premiere of Queen & Slim on Thursday at AFI Fest 2019 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 76

Daddy's Little Angel

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

James Van Der Beek brings daughter Emilia to the Camp Halohead Animated Entertainment YouTube Series Launch Party at Cayton Children’s Museum on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 76

Happier Than a Happy Meal

Brendon Thorne/Getty

Katie Holmes flashes a huge smile as she poses with Ronald McDonald House resident, Ellie Wild, during a visit to Ronald McDonald House Westmead in Sydney, Australia, on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 76

'Rock' On

Gotham/GC Images

Gwen Stefani kicks off the holiday season with a festive performance at Rockefeller Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 76

Black & White & Red Carpet All Over

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart arrives for the Time 100 Next event to celebrate the Time 100 Next issue, which identified 100 people the magazine’s staff believes are shaping the future of their fields, at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 76

Hotline Bling

Courtesy of Butterball

Freddie Prinze Jr. answers customer questions on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday in Naperville, Illinois.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 76

Move to Your Own Beat

The Image Direct

Bradley Cooper dons headphones while out and about in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 76

Cameras Out

Jerod Harris/Getty

Daniel Craig snaps selfies with fans at the premiere of Knives Out on Thursday in Westwood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 76

Sleep Cycle

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Bruce Willis yawns while riding his bike through Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 76

Pie Day

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

New mom Shay Mitchell — carrying a pie! — celebrates Friendsgiving in Los Angeles in American Eagle’s Dream Jean Curvy High-Waisted Jegging.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 76

Off the Cuff

Splash News Online

Céline Dion looks holiday-ready on Thursday while making her way to The Tonight Show studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 76

A Second Coat

John Konstantaras/AP

Common helps collect coats for those in need on Wednesday while launching the 13th annual Burlington Coat Drive in Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 76

Hold the Phone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jenny McCarthy has a moment on Wednesday at SiriusXM’s “Dial Up The Moment” campaign launch at Penn Plaza Pavilion in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 76

Fast Friends

John Lamparski/Getty

Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O’Connell visit People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 76

Sweater Weather

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss keeps cozy on Thursday while leaving her New York City office.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 76

Take the Lead

Splash News Online

A casual Tom Hiddleston walks his dog through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 76

Mindy Peaces Out

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mindy Kaling shows off her street style at an L.A. Lakers game in California on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 76

Power Couple

John Shearer/Getty

Gwen Stefani steps out in a statement dress with Blake Shelton for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 76

A Super +1

John Shearer/Getty

Or should we said supermodel plus one!? Kacey Musgraves takes Gigi Hadid to Wednesday’s CMA Awards in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 76

Use the Force, Pedro

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Pedro Pascal arrives at the premiere of Disney+’s The Mandalorian in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 76

Perfect Pairing

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie share a laugh on Wednesday at the Church Boutique party in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 76

Happy Reunion

Rachel Luna/Getty

Don Most, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross and Anson Williams all attend Garry Marshall Theatre’s 3rd Annual Founder’s Gala honoring the original cast of Happy Days on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 76

Being Scene

Erik Voake/Getty

Joey King and Elsie Fisher speak at the 2019 Hulu Scene and Heard SAG event in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 76

Coffee Served with a Smile

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Tracy Morgan is all smiles as he films The Last OG in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 76

Bike-Man

MEGA

Batman who? Ben Affleck takes a ride on the set of Deep Water on Wednesday in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 76

Diplo Dips Out

Rich Polk/Getty

Diplo attends the unveiling of the razr phone as a reinvented icon on Wednesday in L.A. at The Container Year. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement