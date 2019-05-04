Robert, Terri & Bindi Irwin Continue Steve's Legacy, Plus Kylie Jenner, Keke Palmer & More

<p>Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin were all smiles for the Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With The Irwins: &#8220;Crikey! It&#8217;s The Irwins&#8221; Screening in Beverly Hills.</p>
All in the Family

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin were all smiles for the Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With The Irwins: “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” Screening in Beverly Hills.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
<p>Kylie Jenner headed out to dinner in a tailored suit dress and bedazzled see-thru pants in New York.</p>
BeKylieing

Kylie Jenner headed out to dinner in a tailored suit dress and bedazzled see-thru pants in New York.

SplashNews.com
<p>Keira Knightley continued her Paris adventures, this time disguising her baby bump with a leopard print dress.</p>
Bosse De Bébé

Keira Knightley continued her Paris adventures, this time disguising her baby bump with a leopard print dress.

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
<p>Keke Palmer enjoyed one of her final days on the <em>Hustlers</em> set in Manhattan before the official wrap on the film.</p>
Hustling

Keke Palmer enjoyed one of her final days on the Hustlers set in Manhattan before the official wrap on the film.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Desus Nice, Rosie Perez and The Kid Mero collaborated during the <em>Desus &amp; Mero</em> FYC event in New York City.</p>
Laugh Factory

Desus Nice, Rosie Perez and The Kid Mero collaborated during the Desus & Mero FYC event in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
<p>Second-time parents-to-be Keira Knightley and James Righton attend the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection photo call in Le Grand Palais in Paris on Friday.</p>
Isn't It Grand?

Second-time parents-to-be Keira Knightley and James Righton attend the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection photo call in Le Grand Palais in Paris on Friday.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty
<p>Alyson Hannigan, who voices Nancy&#8217;s mom in Disney Junior&#8217;s <em>Fancy Nancy</em>, husband Alexis Denisof and their daughters Satyana and Keeva celebrate the debut of the Fancy Nancy character at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday.</p>
All Ears

Alyson Hannigan, who voices Nancy’s mom in Disney Junior’s Fancy Nancy, husband Alexis Denisof and their daughters Satyana and Keeva celebrate the debut of the Fancy Nancy character at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort
<p>Lala Anthony poses with her mother, Carmen Surillo, during an event for VH1&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom</em>, airing May 6 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
Got It from Her Mama

Lala Anthony poses with her mother, Carmen Surillo, during an event for VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom, airing May 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Katie Levine for VH1
<p>Also there: a stunning Ciara.</p>
Make It Fashion

Also there: a stunning Ciara.

Katie Levine for VH1
<p>Zo&euml; Saldana attends the Tiffany &amp; Co. Tiffany Cafe pop-up at the jeweler&#8217;s Beverly Hills location on Friday.</p>
Breakfast at Tiffany's

Zoë Saldana attends the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Cafe pop-up at the jeweler’s Beverly Hills location on Friday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Amber Rose flaunts her growing bump in a leopard-print ensemble in Sherman Oaks, California, on Friday.</p>
Animal Instincts

Amber Rose flaunts her growing bump in a leopard-print ensemble in Sherman Oaks, California, on Friday.

FIA
<p>A chic Jenny Slate arrives to her New York City hotel on Friday.</p>
City Pretty

A chic Jenny Slate arrives to her New York City hotel on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Mindy Kaling celebrates her DSW partnership and spring trends during a lunch at Home Studios in New York City on Friday.</p>
Total Shoe-in

Mindy Kaling celebrates her DSW partnership and spring trends during a lunch at Home Studios in New York City on Friday.

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Sienna Miller shows off her spring style on Friday afternoon in N.Y.C.</p>
Friday Feels

Sienna Miller shows off her spring style on Friday afternoon in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Another day, another trip to the gym for Ashlee Simpson, who steps out in Studio City, California, on Friday.</p>
Back at It

Another day, another trip to the gym for Ashlee Simpson, who steps out in Studio City, California, on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Ginger Zee attends Smile Train&#8217;s 20th Anniversary Gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
All Aboard

Ginger Zee attends Smile Train’s 20th Anniversary Gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Jason Momoa greets the audience as he arrives at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em>&nbsp;in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Here to Hang

Jason Momoa greets the audience as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>James Marsden, Christina Applegate, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman attend Netflix&rsquo;s <em>Dead to Me</em> season 1 premiere at The Broad Stage on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
Dream Team

James Marsden, Christina Applegate, Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman attend Netflix’s Dead to Me season 1 premiere at The Broad Stage on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>James Righton and pregnant Keira Knightley attend the Chanel J12 cocktail party at Place Vendome on Thursday in Paris.</p>
Maternity Muse

James Righton and pregnant Keira Knightley attend the Chanel J12 cocktail party at Place Vendome on Thursday in Paris.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Zac Efron attends Netflix&rsquo;s <em>Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile</em> Tribeca Film Festival premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Man of the Moment

Zac Efron attends Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile Tribeca Film Festival premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Usher holds an adorable puppy while riding his bike in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Balancing Act

Usher holds an adorable puppy while riding his bike in New York City on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p><em>Rocketman</em> stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell make an appearance on the <em>Graham Norton Show</em> at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.</p>
Hollywood Hunks

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell make an appearance on the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.

Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Winston Duke and Mary J. Blige attend the MCM Global-hosted premiere of <em>The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion</em> during Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Music Meets Film

Winston Duke and Mary J. Blige attend the MCM Global-hosted premiere of The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion during Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Mireya Acierto/Getty
<p>Rachel Dratch explores the outdoors with some beloved&nbsp;<em>Sesame Street</em>&nbsp;characters while filming the show on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Furry Friends

Rachel Dratch explores the outdoors with some beloved Sesame Street characters while filming the show on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Shutterstock
<p>Lily-Rose Depp and her mother Vanessa Paradis attend the Chanel Cruise Collection show at Le Grand Palais on Friday in Paris.</p>
Fashion Family Affair

Lily-Rose Depp and her mother Vanessa Paradis attend the Chanel Cruise Collection show at Le Grand Palais on Friday in Paris.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Leighton Meester speaks during a <em>Single Parents </em>Q&amp;A at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Meet the Cast

Leighton Meester speaks during a Single Parents Q&A at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
<p><em>Long Shot</em> costars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen briefly reenact 20 classic romantic comedies alongside host James Corden for his Roll Call segment on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of <em>The Late Late Show.&nbsp;</em></p>
Rom-Com Whirlwind

Long Shot costars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen briefly reenact 20 classic romantic comedies alongside host James Corden for his Roll Call segment on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show. 

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p><em>The Hustle</em>&nbsp;producer and star Rebel Wilson strikes a mock-seductive pose at her film&rsquo;s VIP screening with Natalie Zfat and 1-800-Flowers at Bryant Park Screening Room on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Flower Power

The Hustle producer and star Rebel Wilson strikes a mock-seductive pose at her film’s VIP screening with Natalie Zfat and 1-800-Flowers at Bryant Park Screening Room on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Host Jimmy Fallon and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley show off their style in Kentucky Derby hats during her interview on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
Derby Duo

Host Jimmy Fallon and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley show off their style in Kentucky Derby hats during her interview on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Kenan Thompson makes his first appearance on&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>&nbsp;on Friday, where he took tequila shots to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and talked about what it felt like to win an Emmy Award.</p>
First-Timer

Kenan Thompson makes his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, where he took tequila shots to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and talked about what it felt like to win an Emmy Award.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Sian Clifford cozies up to&nbsp;<em>Fleabag</em>&nbsp;costar and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a photo at the Amazon Prime Video series&rsquo; season 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
'Prime'd & Ready

Sian Clifford cozies up to Fleabag costar and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a photo at the Amazon Prime Video series’ season 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ashlee Simpson steps out in an all-black ensemble in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
On the Go

Ashlee Simpson steps out in an all-black ensemble in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Hayley Atwell attends the press night afterparty for <em>Rosmersholm</em> at Browns on Thursday in London.</p>
Leading Lady

Hayley Atwell attends the press night afterparty for Rosmersholm at Browns on Thursday in London.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes pops into SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Mic Check

Shawn Mendes pops into SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Parents-to-be Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out (and break their big news!) at the <em>Pok&eacute;mon Detective Pikachu </em>premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Pregnant Pause

Parents-to-be Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out (and break their big news!) at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Rita Ora strikes a pose on Thursday while performing at Le Bataclan in Paris.</p>
Having a Moment

Rita Ora strikes a pose on Thursday while performing at Le Bataclan in Paris.

David Wolff/Redferns/Getty
<p>Lily Collins waves to photographers on Thursday while arriving to<em> The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Walk the Walk

Lily Collins waves to photographers on Thursday while arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
<p>Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel J12 cocktail party on Place Vendome in Paris on Thursday.</p>
Following Suit

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel J12 cocktail party on Place Vendome in Paris on Thursday.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Oops! Jimmy Kimmel &mdash; with sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez &mdash; has Tom Brady break Matt Damon&#8217;s window on Wednesday while continuing their ongoing &#8220;feud&#8221; for an episode of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;</em>in L.A.</p>
Mad World

Oops! Jimmy Kimmel — with sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez — has Tom Brady break Matt Damon’s window on Wednesday while continuing their ongoing “feud” for an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

Randy Holmes/ABC
<p>Angel Barbara Palvin celebrates The New Incredible by Victoria&#8217;s Secret Collection in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Feeling 'Incredible'

Angel Barbara Palvin celebrates The New Incredible by Victoria’s Secret Collection in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Brooke Burke attends a benefit dinner for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon and Children&#8217;s Hospital Los Angeles at the Nautica House in Malibu.</p>
On the Run

Brooke Burke attends a benefit dinner for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Nautica House in Malibu.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Ciara cozies up to husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir ahead of her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
Cute Dates

Ciara cozies up to husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir ahead of her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Halsey and Taylor Swift pose together ahead of their performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
Pop Powerhouses

Halsey and Taylor Swift pose together ahead of their performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Offset and Cardi B put on a show on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
Hip-Hop Royalty

Offset and Cardi B put on a show on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p><em>Tuca &amp; Bertie</em>&nbsp;co-executive producers Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish share a look at the afterparty for the animated Netflix series after its Tribeca Film Festival Premiere on Wednesday at American Cut Tribeca in N.Y.C.</p>
Comedy Creators

Tuca & Bertie co-executive producers Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish share a look at the afterparty for the animated Netflix series after its Tribeca Film Festival Premiere on Wednesday at American Cut Tribeca in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Costars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid reunite at <em>The Intruder</em> film premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Be Careful

Costars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid reunite at The Intruder film premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in L.A. on Wednesday.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Diane Keaton shows off her signature black-and-white style at the premiere of STX&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Poms</em>&nbsp;at Regal LA Live on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
Gingham Gal

Diane Keaton shows off her signature black-and-white style at the premiere of STX’s Poms at Regal LA Live on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
<p>Emilia Clarke sparkles in a purple sequin top as she arrives at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;</em>to discuss the most recent episode of&nbsp;<em>Game of Thrones </em>on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Glitter Goals

Emilia Clarke sparkles in a purple sequin top as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the most recent episode of Game of Thrones on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Honoree Goldie Hawn and presenter Katie Couric are all smiles at the Child Mind Institute&rsquo;s 2019 Change Maker Awards at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
Molding Minds

Honoree Goldie Hawn and presenter Katie Couric are all smiles at the Child Mind Institute’s 2019 Change Maker Awards at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Showtime&rsquo;s <em>Kidding</em> star Jim Carrey and director Michel Gondry discuss their series during the show&rsquo;s L.A. screening on Wednesday.</p>
Comedy Convos

Showtime’s Kidding star Jim Carrey and director Michel Gondry discuss their series during the show’s L.A. screening on Wednesday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Suki Waterhouse wears a chic open-back dress at a screening of&nbsp;<em>Charlie Says</em>&nbsp;during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
'Back' at It

Suki Waterhouse wears a chic open-back dress at a screening of Charlie Says during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on the Syrian War&rsquo;s humanitarian impact on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;</p>
Taking a Stand

Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on the Syrian War’s humanitarian impact on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. 

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Co-panelists Rashida Jones and Hasan Minhaj pose together at the Tribeca Talks &ndash; Storytellers event during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
What's the Story?

Co-panelists Rashida Jones and Hasan Minhaj pose together at the Tribeca Talks – Storytellers event during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Camilla Belle attends the Cindy Eckert and Veuve Clicquot Right to Desire Luncheon in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Youthful Yellow

Camilla Belle attends the Cindy Eckert and Veuve Clicquot Right to Desire Luncheon in L.A. on Wednesday.

Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Viola Davis smiles at the premiere of Merck&rsquo;s type 2 diabetes documentary, <i>A Touch of Sugar, </i>during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.</p>
Sweet Moment

Viola Davis smiles at the premiere of Merck’s type 2 diabetes documentary, A Touch of Sugar, during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Michael Simon/startraks
<p>Actress Danielle Macdonald and Vera Farmiga attend the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for <em>Skin,</em> hosted by AT&amp;T/DTV and A24, at TAO Downtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Party People

Actress Danielle Macdonald and Vera Farmiga attend the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for Skin, hosted by AT&T/DTV and A24, at TAO Downtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph stop by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Radio Waves

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph stop by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Gerard Butler and John Flanagan pose with the star of <em>Maiden,</em> Tracy Edwards, at the documentary&rsquo;s Tribeca Film Festival premiere afterparty at The Water Club on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Triumphant Trailblazer

Gerard Butler and John Flanagan pose with the star of Maiden, Tracy Edwards, at the documentary’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere afterparty at The Water Club on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p>Chasten Buttigieg, Indiana theater teacher and husband of presidential candidate Mayor Pete, poses with <em>The Prom</em> Broadway musical stars Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen.</p>
Musical Muses

Chasten Buttigieg, Indiana theater teacher and husband of presidential candidate Mayor Pete, poses with The Prom Broadway musical stars Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen.

Chad Krauss
<p>Amber Heard wears a lace black dress and rocks a bold red lip to the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Gala Glam

Amber Heard wears a lace black dress and rocks a bold red lip to the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Parents Chelsea Clinton, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the launch of Esther Wojcicki&rsquo;s new book, <em>How To Raise Successful People</em>, hosted by Bendet in N.Y.C.</p>
Book Smarts

Parents Chelsea Clinton, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the launch of Esther Wojcicki’s new book, How To Raise Successful People, hosted by Bendet in N.Y.C.

BFA
<p>Whitney Port hangs out with son Sonny at the Amazon Handmade event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Time to Play

Whitney Port hangs out with son Sonny at the Amazon Handmade event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles. 

Michael Simon/startraks
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Antoni Porowski and Boursin host the Farm Fresh Fete Entertaining Evening at a Private Residence in Burbank, California.</p>
Something's Cooking

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and Boursin host the Farm Fresh Fete Entertaining Evening at a Private Residence in Burbank, California.

Erik Voake/Getty
<p>The cast of&nbsp;<em>Charlie&#8217;s Angels &mdash;&nbsp;</em>Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz &mdash; reunite on Wednesday in Hollywood as Liu receives her star on the Walk of Fame.</p>
Angel Eyes

The cast of Charlie’s Angels — Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz — reunite on Wednesday in Hollywood as Liu receives her star on the Walk of Fame.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
<p>Katy Perry thinks spring on Wednesday while out shopping in London.</p>
Prints-ess Perry

Katy Perry thinks spring on Wednesday while out shopping in London.

Splash News Online
<p>The cast of <em>The Big Bang Theory &ndash; </em>Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch &mdash; participates in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
Hands-on

The cast of The Big Bang Theory – Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch — participates in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton keep close on Wednesday during a stroll around N.Y.C.</p>
Denim Days

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton keep close on Wednesday during a stroll around N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Zo&euml; Kravitz, George Clooney and Kyle Chandler pose for a photo during the Hulu 2019 Presentation at Hulu Theater at MSG in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
TV Team

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, George Clooney and Kyle Chandler pose for a photo during the Hulu 2019 Presentation at Hulu Theater at MSG in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Also at the Hulu presentation: Elle Fanning, who steps out in a black-and-white ensemble.&nbsp;</p>
Elle-o!

Also at the Hulu presentation: Elle Fanning, who steps out in a black-and-white ensemble. 

Jackson Lee/GC Images
<p>Co-founder Karolina Kurkova attends the Gryph &amp; IvyRose Launch Event at Pinto Garden in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Lady Who Launches

Co-founder Karolina Kurkova attends the Gryph & IvyRose Launch Event at Pinto Garden in New York City on Wednesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>The Jonas Brothers &mdash; Nick, Joe and Kevin &mdash; get together to announce <a href="https://twitter.com/jonasbrothers/status/1123589629645475840">their 40-city Happiness Begins tour</a>, presented by American Airlines and Mastercard.&nbsp;</p>
Brotherly Love

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — get together to announce their 40-city Happiness Begins tour, presented by American Airlines and Mastercard. 

Christopher Polk/Rex/Shutterstock
<p>Kate Middleton shares a laugh with Amy Herring at the official opening of the new Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday in London.</p>
Fun with Philanthropy

Kate Middleton shares a laugh with Amy Herring at the official opening of the new Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday in London.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Rita Ora performs on stage at Fabrique Club during her Phoenix World Tour on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.</p>
Rising 'Phoenix'

Rita Ora performs on stage at Fabrique Club during her Phoenix World Tour on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen and pal Antoni Porowski pose together at the 36th annual City Harvest Gala&rsquo;s Electric Rock event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Darling Duo

Chrissy Teigen and pal Antoni Porowski pose together at the 36th annual City Harvest Gala’s Electric Rock event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>Daniel Craig soaks up some sunshine while filming the new <em>Bond 25</em> movie on a boat in Jamaica on Tuesday.</p>
Smooth Sailing

Daniel Craig soaks up some sunshine while filming the new Bond 25 movie on a boat in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Costars Noah Emmerich and Julianna Margulies attend Tribeca TV: <em>The Hot Zone</em> during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Red Hot Carpet

Costars Noah Emmerich and Julianna Margulies attend Tribeca TV: The Hot Zone during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Winona Ryder is seen in character while filming HBO&rsquo;s upcoming miniseries, <em>The Plot Against America</em>, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Back in Time

Winona Ryder is seen in character while filming HBO’s upcoming miniseries, The Plot Against America, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Shutterstock
<p>Tracy Pollan and hubby Michael J. Fox attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Film Fest Fab

Tracy Pollan and hubby Michael J. Fox attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Tiffani Thiessen leaves Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday after being a special guest on AOL&rsquo;s Build Series.</p>
Chit Chat

Tiffani Thiessen leaves Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday after being a special guest on AOL’s Build Series.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
<p>Charlize Theron smiles beside <em>Long Shot</em> costar Seth Rogen at the film&rsquo;s premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Shoot Your Shot

Charlize Theron smiles beside Long Shot costar Seth Rogen at the film’s premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for LionsGate/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Captain Marvel</em> star Brie Larson rocks an open blazer and matching pants at the MLH Sigil Fragrance Launch Party on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
'Super' Chic

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson rocks an open blazer and matching pants at the MLH Sigil Fragrance Launch Party on Tuesday in L.A.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
<p>Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, performs at the Broccoli City Festival on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.</p>
Veggie Tales

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, performs at the Broccoli City Festival on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chynna/Broccoli City Photography
<p>The featured guests of Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, Boots Riley and Questlove, hit the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival carpet at Spring Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
The Stories Behind It All

The featured guests of Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, Boots Riley and Questlove, hit the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival carpet at Spring Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Blake Shelton cracks up as Julie Bowen attempts to scare him by jumping out of a side table during Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A.</p>
Scary Surprise

Blake Shelton cracks up as Julie Bowen attempts to scare him by jumping out of a side table during Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>The Who&rsquo;s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey share their insights during the SiriusXM Town Hall at the G Star School of the Arts on Tuesday in Palm Springs, Florida.</p>
Music Matters

The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey share their insights during the SiriusXM Town Hall at the G Star School of the Arts on Tuesday in Palm Springs, Florida.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p><em>Fleabag</em> creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge discusses the series at an Amazon Prime Video For Your Consideration Event in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Triple Threat

Fleabag creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge discusses the series at an Amazon Prime Video For Your Consideration Event in L.A. on Tuesday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emma Roberts steps out in L.A. with an iced coffee in hand on Tuesday.</p>
Morning Caffeine

Emma Roberts steps out in L.A. with an iced coffee in hand on Tuesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Awkwafina and Cobie Smulders wear bold, beautiful prints to the Veronica Beard Pacific Palisades store opening party on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.</p>
Ready to Shop

Awkwafina and Cobie Smulders wear bold, beautiful prints to the Veronica Beard Pacific Palisades store opening party on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Ashanti speaks at the announcement of the Play It Out Festival, which aims to combat plastic pollution, at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
'United' Front

Ashanti speaks at the announcement of the Play It Out Festival, which aims to combat plastic pollution, at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alice Eve looks stunning in an all-red ensemble at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House 90th anniversary party in London on Tuesday.</p>
Radiant in Red

Alice Eve looks stunning in an all-red ensemble at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House 90th anniversary party in London on Tuesday.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey laugh as they attend <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s Empowerment in Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Are You Entertained?

Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey laugh as they attend The Hollywood Reporter‘s Empowerment in Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on Tuesday in L.A.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
<p>Also at the event, Selena Gomez, who poses for photos before heading inside.</p>
On the Dot

Also at the event, Selena Gomez, who poses for photos before heading inside.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Melanie C and host Jourdan Dunn celebrate Maybelline mascara at a Tuesday night party in London.</p>
Maybe It's ...

Melanie C and host Jourdan Dunn celebrate Maybelline mascara at a Tuesday night party in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>James Corden cracks a smile during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.</p>
Laugh In

James Corden cracks a smile during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Jennifer Garner steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with boxing gloves in hand.</p>
Boxing Day

Jennifer Garner steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with boxing gloves in hand.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
All Dressed Up

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p><em>The Hills</em> star Whitney Port and son Sonny celebrated Mother&rsquo;s Day early with Amazon Handmade at West Hollywood&rsquo;s Lombardi House.</p>
Crafted with Love

The Hills star Whitney Port and son Sonny celebrated Mother’s Day early with Amazon Handmade at West Hollywood’s Lombardi House.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
<p>Tilda Swinton and boyfriend Sandro Kopp step out in N.Y.C.&#8217;s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
Cozy Couple

Tilda Swinton and boyfriend Sandro Kopp step out in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
