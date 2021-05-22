Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Relax in Miami, Plus Lizzo, Naomi Watts and More

By People Staff
May 22, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Miami Vice

Credit: Mega Agency

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka were seen enjoying their getaway near the beach in Miami.

2 of 97

Force of Fun

Credit: Christian Thompson/Getty Images

Lizzo posed with Grogu in front of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. 

3 of 97

Shopping Date

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts and her friend were spotted spending the day shopping in New York City.

4 of 97

Almost Showtime

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC

 Pink took the stage to rehearse her performance the day before she receives the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award during the broadcast airing on NBC.

5 of 97

American in Paris

Credit: Spread Pictures/SplashNews.com

Lily Collins was spotted on the set of Emily in Paris as she continues to film season 2 for Netflix.

6 of 97

Music Master

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Deadmau5 performed at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

7 of 97

Back in the City

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sandra Lee is seen back in N.Y.C. for the first time since moving to the west coast.

8 of 97

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in N.Y.C. on Friday, wearing a Yankees cap, leggings and sneakers.

9 of 97

Pit Stop

Credit: MEGA

Pia Mia stops to fuel up her car on Friday in Brentwood.

10 of 97

Like a Boss

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dany Garcia is all smiles at her GSTQ launch event and screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' In the Heights at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.

11 of 97

Black and White

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Tina Fey gets all dressed up on Thursday night for a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

12 of 97

Anything But Blue

Credit: BACKGRID

Newly single Trevor Noah smiles while taking a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Thursday.

13 of 97

Friendly Face

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena gives a peace sign to the cameras on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his series, The Peacemaker.

14 of 97

So Smooth

Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock

The guys of BTS celebrate the release of their new summery single, "Butter," at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.

15 of 97

Miami Nice

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart has her own hype man on Thursday night at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival 20th anniversary celebration at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

16 of 97

Guitar Hero

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Blake Shelton performs at the iHeartCountry release party for his new album Body Language at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Thursday.

17 of 97

In It to Win It

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

John Krasinski and Stephen Colbert get down to business with an arm wrestling session on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.

18 of 97

No Sweat

Credit: MEGA

Rooney Mara keeps it casual while out in L.A. on Thursday.

19 of 97

On the Green

Credit: The Image Direct

Bruce Willis plays a round of golf with friends in Maui on Wednesday.

20 of 97

Lovely Stroll

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Naomi Watts carries a big bouquet of flowers while out with her dog on Thursday in N.Y.C.

21 of 97

Longtime Friends

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Nas and Fat joe catch up at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday in Bronx Point, N.Y.C.

22 of 97

City Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae hold hands while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

23 of 97

Birthday Bash

Credit: The Image Direct

Jojo Siwa spends her 18th birthday with her girlfriend and family at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.

24 of 97

Fun on Set

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak are seen goofing off while filming Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

25 of 97

Ooh La La

Credit: BACKGRID

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo share a laugh in the rain while filming a scene for Emily in Paris on Wednesday in Paris. 

26 of 97

‘Quiet,’ Please

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty

John Krasinski poses at the Miami screening of his movie A Quiet Place Part II at the AMC Sunset Place on Wednesday. 

27 of 97

Old Friends

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Andy Cohen reunites with his pup Wacha for a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

28 of 97

Lunch Date

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi grab lunch at Chiswick restaurant outside of Sydney on Thursday. 

29 of 97

Night at the Museum

Credit: Luc Castel/Getty

Salma Hayek is seen at the opening night of the Pinault Collection at the new Bourse de Commerce Museum in Paris on Wednesday.  

30 of 97

Family Time

Credit: BACKGRID

Kurt Russell is all smiles as he leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi with longtime love Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson on Wednesday in Santa Monica. 

31 of 97

On Tour

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Jimmy Smits and Leslie Grace pose together at the In The Heights Miami Tour at Landmark Theatre on Wednesday.

32 of 97

Sporty Chic

Credit: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid is seen out and about in athletic wear in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday. 

33 of 97

Afternoon Stroll

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoey Deutch keeps things cozy while out for a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

34 of 97

Off Duty

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux is spotted with a full mustache, which he grew for his upcoming role in The White House Plumbers, while out walking his dog in New York on Tuesday.

35 of 97

Stage Presence

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Danny Glover takes the podium during State Sen. Susan Rubio's Senate Bill 805 Save the Performing Arts Act of 2021 press conference at Casa 0101 on Wednesday in L.A.

36 of 97

Movie Buff

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Maggie Q poses at The Big Screen is Back presentation at AMC Century City in L.A. on Wednesday. 

37 of 97

Set Sighting

Credit: MEGA

Taron Egerton is seen in character on the set of Apple TV+'s In with the Devil on Tuesday.

38 of 97

Cruella Coming Through

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of Disney's Cruella at El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday.

39 of 97

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Chris Rock guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

40 of 97

Loving the Crew

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Misha Green attend the HBO Max FYC drive-in event for Lovecraft Country at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

41 of 97

Morning Route

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper walks to breakfast in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

42 of 97

Comfy Cute

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Lady Gaga wears a tie dye sweatsuit as she reunites with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Tuesday.

43 of 97

Dinner Date

Credit: Rachpoot/BACKGRID

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge hold hands leaving dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

44 of 97

Plant Parents

Credit: BACKGRID

Kat Dennings and fiancé Andrew W.K. buy a bunch of plants in Studio City on Tuesday.

45 of 97

Climbing High

Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Bear Grylls visits The NEC as he opens the Our Heroes event on Wednesday in Birmingham in the U.K.

46 of 97

Set Sighting

Credit: Splash News Online

Uma Thurman films Suspicion in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Tuesday.

47 of 97

Shoot Your Shot

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Anthony Anderson partners with Advil to inspire vaccine confidence through the #AfterMyShot campaign in L.A.

48 of 97

City Stroll

Credit: Splash News Online

Anne Hathaway wears her vaccinated sticker and chats on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

49 of 97

Giving Back

Credit: Courtesy

Hello Bello co-founder Kristen Bell and team join forces with Baby2Baby to pack COVID-19 relief kits in L.A.

50 of 97

Just Marvelous

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan holds a black and white cookie in costume as she films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

51 of 97

What a Flex

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nikki and Brie Bella pose on the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. 

52 of 97

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna steps out for dinner with friends in L.A. on Monday night in a two-piece set and velvet jacket. 

53 of 97

Have a Drink

Credit: Rachpoot/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner gives away 818 Tequila in L.A. from a custom 818 truck on Monday. 

54 of 97

Lights, Camera, Action

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jason Sudeikis films Ted Lasso on Monday in London, and trimmed his mustache with scissors between takes! 

55 of 97

So Cheeky

Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Heidi Klum gets hands on with Winnie Harlow at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Monday. 

56 of 97

To Beanie or Not to Beanie

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alison Brie sports a beanie and sunglasses while out and about in L.A. on Monday. 

57 of 97

The Crossover We Needeed

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay film a scene for Law and Order: Organized Crime with Dylan McDermott in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

