Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Relax in Miami, Plus Lizzo, Naomi Watts and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Miami Vice
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka were seen enjoying their getaway near the beach in Miami.
Force of Fun
Lizzo posed with Grogu in front of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Shopping Date
Naomi Watts and her friend were spotted spending the day shopping in New York City.
Almost Showtime
Pink took the stage to rehearse her performance the day before she receives the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award during the broadcast airing on NBC.
American in Paris
Lily Collins was spotted on the set of Emily in Paris as she continues to film season 2 for Netflix.
Music Master
Deadmau5 performed at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Back in the City
Sandra Lee is seen back in N.Y.C. for the first time since moving to the west coast.
Comfy Casual
Jennifer Lawrence steps out in N.Y.C. on Friday, wearing a Yankees cap, leggings and sneakers.
Pit Stop
Pia Mia stops to fuel up her car on Friday in Brentwood.
Like a Boss
Dany Garcia is all smiles at her GSTQ launch event and screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' In the Heights at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.
Black and White
Tina Fey gets all dressed up on Thursday night for a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Anything But Blue
Newly single Trevor Noah smiles while taking a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Friendly Face
John Cena gives a peace sign to the cameras on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his series, The Peacemaker.
So Smooth
The guys of BTS celebrate the release of their new summery single, "Butter," at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.
Miami Nice
Martha Stewart has her own hype man on Thursday night at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival 20th anniversary celebration at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.
Guitar Hero
Blake Shelton performs at the iHeartCountry release party for his new album Body Language at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, on Thursday.
In It to Win It
John Krasinski and Stephen Colbert get down to business with an arm wrestling session on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C.
No Sweat
Rooney Mara keeps it casual while out in L.A. on Thursday.
On the Green
Bruce Willis plays a round of golf with friends in Maui on Wednesday.
Lovely Stroll
Naomi Watts carries a big bouquet of flowers while out with her dog on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Longtime Friends
Nas and Fat joe catch up at the Universal Hip Hop Museum groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday in Bronx Point, N.Y.C.
City Date
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae hold hands while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Birthday Bash
Jojo Siwa spends her 18th birthday with her girlfriend and family at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday.
Fun on Set
Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak are seen goofing off while filming Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Ooh La La
Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo share a laugh in the rain while filming a scene for Emily in Paris on Wednesday in Paris.
‘Quiet,’ Please
John Krasinski poses at the Miami screening of his movie A Quiet Place Part II at the AMC Sunset Place on Wednesday.
Old Friends
Andy Cohen reunites with his pup Wacha for a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Lunch Date
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi grab lunch at Chiswick restaurant outside of Sydney on Thursday.
Night at the Museum
Salma Hayek is seen at the opening night of the Pinault Collection at the new Bourse de Commerce Museum in Paris on Wednesday.
Family Time
Kurt Russell is all smiles as he leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi with longtime love Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
On Tour
Jimmy Smits and Leslie Grace pose together at the In The Heights Miami Tour at Landmark Theatre on Wednesday.
Sporty Chic
Bella Hadid is seen out and about in athletic wear in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
Afternoon Stroll
Zoey Deutch keeps things cozy while out for a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.
Off Duty
Justin Theroux is spotted with a full mustache, which he grew for his upcoming role in The White House Plumbers, while out walking his dog in New York on Tuesday.
Stage Presence
Danny Glover takes the podium during State Sen. Susan Rubio's Senate Bill 805 Save the Performing Arts Act of 2021 press conference at Casa 0101 on Wednesday in L.A.
Movie Buff
Maggie Q poses at The Big Screen is Back presentation at AMC Century City in L.A. on Wednesday.
Set Sighting
Taron Egerton is seen in character on the set of Apple TV+'s In with the Devil on Tuesday.
Cruella Coming Through
Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of Disney's Cruella at El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday.
Late Night Chat
Chris Rock guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Loving the Crew
Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Misha Green attend the HBO Max FYC drive-in event for Lovecraft Country at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
Morning Route
Bradley Cooper walks to breakfast in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Comfy Cute
Lady Gaga wears a tie dye sweatsuit as she reunites with boyfriend Michael Polansky on Tuesday.
Dinner Date
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge hold hands leaving dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Plant Parents
Kat Dennings and fiancé Andrew W.K. buy a bunch of plants in Studio City on Tuesday.
Climbing High
Bear Grylls visits The NEC as he opens the Our Heroes event on Wednesday in Birmingham in the U.K.
Set Sighting
Uma Thurman films Suspicion in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Tuesday.
Shoot Your Shot
Anthony Anderson partners with Advil to inspire vaccine confidence through the #AfterMyShot campaign in L.A.
City Stroll
Anne Hathaway wears her vaccinated sticker and chats on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Giving Back
Hello Bello co-founder Kristen Bell and team join forces with Baby2Baby to pack COVID-19 relief kits in L.A.
Just Marvelous
Rachel Brosnahan holds a black and white cookie in costume as she films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
What a Flex
Nikki and Brie Bella pose on the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
Strut Your Stuff
Rihanna steps out for dinner with friends in L.A. on Monday night in a two-piece set and velvet jacket.
Have a Drink
Kendall Jenner gives away 818 Tequila in L.A. from a custom 818 truck on Monday.
Lights, Camera, Action
Jason Sudeikis films Ted Lasso on Monday in London, and trimmed his mustache with scissors between takes!
So Cheeky
Heidi Klum gets hands on with Winnie Harlow at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Monday.
To Beanie or Not to Beanie
Alison Brie sports a beanie and sunglasses while out and about in L.A. on Monday.
The Crossover We Needeed
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay film a scene for Law and Order: Organized Crime with Dylan McDermott in N.Y.C. on Monday.