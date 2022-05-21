Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton Take a 3,000 Year-Trip to Cannes, Plus, Nick Cannon, and More

By People Staff May 21, 2022 06:00 AM

3,000 Years Later

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, and Three Thousand Years Of Longing director George Miller pose together at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

Wild 'N Live

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Nick Cannon wears his trademark red hoodie during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20.

Cybill Rights

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty for Race to Erase MS

Cybill Shepherd rocks some cowgirl boots at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in Los Angeles on May 20.

Hilfiger United

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Race to Erase MS

Ally Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger, and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger get together at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in L.A. on May 20.

'Wilde' Side

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Olivia Wilde sports florals and fluff on May 20 while out in N.Y.C.

In Good Health

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Milian speaks onstage during the BlogHer '22 Health event on May 20 in Los Angeles. 

Coffee Walk

Credit: The IMage Direct

Carey Mulligan takes her coffee to-go in N.Y.C. on May 20.

Happy to Be 'Hear'

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles puts on his listening ears as Spotify celebrates the release of his new album Harry's House on May 19 in N.Y.C.

Strum-thing New

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Orville Peck keeps things mysterious on May 20 during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Breath of 'Fresh Air'

Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Tracy Morgan gets all dressed up to host the Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 19.

Take It Low

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ciara shows off her incredible dance skills on May 19 as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and the debut of Pay with Change at Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C. 

Back at It

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain attend HBO's Scenes from a Marriage screening and conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on May 19.

Fab Four

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are flanked by Christina Aguilera and Daniel Levy on May 19 at the Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California. 

Tailor Made

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Colton Haynes, Rumer Willis and Ally Maki attend the star-studded Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California, on May 19.

One Cute Couple

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Dior show on May 19: newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. 

Turn About

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Anne Hathaway glows on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time in France. 

Lip Service

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Miles Teller plants one on wife Keleigh on May 19 at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. 

Look of Love

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on May 19, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make their red carpet debut. 

He's Top(s)

Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty

Tom Cruise hits the runway — er, red carpet — at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.

Party On

Credit: The IMage Direct

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris stick together on May 19 at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere afterparty in London. 

Dinner Dates

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gary Dourdan, Eva Longoria and Nicky Jam pause for a picture at the Global Gift Gala during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the JW Marriott in France on May 19. 

LBD Love

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Emmy Rossum makes an entrance at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 19.

Go with the Flow

Credit: Pepe Mendez/GC Images

Noomi Rapace steps out in Cannes, France, on May 20 as the Cannes Film Festival continues. 

'Bee' Prepared

Credit: Ian Gavan

Angelina Jolie meets with Munichan Kung, the MJP Foundation's Country Director, at the MJP Foundation headquarters in Cambodia during the latest visit with Guerlain and UNESCO for the Women for Bees Programme

Toast of the Town

Credit: Mary Kouw/CBS/Getty

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get all dressed up on May 19 for the Paramount Upfront at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.

Here's Looking at You

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles gets to the point at the CW Upfront in N.Y.C. on May 19.

Cool Comfort

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse keeps it casual on May 18 while out in Los Angeles. 

Two Thumbs Up

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

Harry Styles performs on Today in N.Y.C. wearing a neon green, brown and black striped jumpsuit on May 19. 

Feelin' Good as Hell

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lizzo shows off her smile while speaking onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in N.Y.C. on May 18. 

Rocking the Carpet

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Maisie Williams rocks an edgy red carpet look at the premiere of FX's Pistol in L.A. on May 18. 

Curb Appeal

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber takes a stroll in L.A. on May 18.  

Phone a Friend

Credit: INSTARimages.com

Lana Del Rey wears denim on denim as she runs errands in L.A. on May 18. 

Here's The Thing

Credit: Instarimages.com

Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer and Renée Zellweger attend the L.A. FYC Event for The Thing About Pam on May 18 in L.A. 

Lots of Leather

Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian wears a Balenciaga motorcycle jacket as she heads out for an evening in L.A. on May 16. 

Conversations with Friends

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn of Conversations with Friends pose with pal Phoebe Bridgers at the ELLE Hollywood Rising event in L.A. on May 18. 

Opposites Attract

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 'Cam for a Cause' Inaugural Gala in L.A. on May 18.

Famous Friends

Credit: Warner Bros.

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres hang out in L.A. while filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 18. 

To the Rescue

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

John Mulaney, Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg pose with Chip and Dale at the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers premiere on May 18 in Hollywood.

Getting into Character

Credit: The image direct

Tom Holland gets into character as he films The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 18. 

Here's Harry!

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Harry Styles gets ready to spill — and sing — while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.

Ciao, Bella!

Credit: Backgrid

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take in the sights of Venice, Italy, on May 18.

Speaker of the House

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Taylor Swift gives the commencement address to NYU grads on May 18 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York. 

New Look

Matthew Rhys films scenes for Perry Mason in Los Angeles on May 17.

Rest & Relaxation

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes takes five on a park bench in Toronto on May 18.

Happy to Be Here

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Julia Roberts films Leave the World Behind in New York's Sunken Meadow State Park on May 17. 

Looking Fierce

Credit: The IMage Direct

Amy Schumer gets glam on May 17 while out in N.Y.C. 

Happy Faces

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Joe Jonas and pregnant Sophie Turner grab lunch in Beverly Hills on May 17.

Walk the Walk

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As she prepares to kick off her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.

Color Blocking

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Cena and Mindy Kaling pair up at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in New York City on May 18.

Trouble Maker

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Common speaks onstage as a Good Trouble Talk participant during the 2022 John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on May 17.

Flower Child

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Hilary Duff arrives to her New York City hotel on May 17 following the ABC Disney Upfront. 

Seeing Stars

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile for the cameras on May 17 at the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Cannes Do

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Édgar Ramírez heads to a Cannes Film Festival jury photo call as the fest gets underway in France on May 18.

Starry Night

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jury member Rebecca Hall hits the stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 17.

Back Atcha

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Eva Longoria heads up the iconic steps at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.

Hot Seat

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jenna Dewan attends the DSW x Jenna Dewan Collection dinner in Los Angeles on May 17.

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Courtesy Gregory Lentz

Following his show in Paris, Chris Rock grabs dinner at the historic Laperouse Restaurant with restaurant impresario Gregory Lentz. 

Three of a Kind

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People in Media Presented by A&E at The Pool in N.Y.C. on May 17.

Fine Dining

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kristen Schaal attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' The Bobs' Burgers Movie at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 17.

Film Forum

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Also at the Bob's Burgers premiere on May 17: a blonde Tiffany Haddish.

Three's Company

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building get together on May 17 at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in N.Y.C.

Sweet Treats

Credit: The Image Direct

A smiling Christina Milian heads out of Beignet Box Cafe in Los Angeles on May 17.

Face First

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Theo James and Rose Leslie have a moment on May 17 at the Sky's Up Next event in London. 

Casual Cool

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Naomi Watts looks summer-ready on May 17 while out in N.Y.C.

Top Prize

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice attends the Oscar's Book Prize 2022 event in association with The Evening Standard at The Ivy Club in London on May 17. 

Best Buds

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni arrive at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Credit: Splash News Online

Eva Longoria basks in the sunshine at the Hôtel Martinez while attending Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 17. 

Power Pose

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Drew Barrymore rocks a white suit at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in N.Y.C. on May 16.

Lady in Red

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/Getty

Miley Cyrus performs at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16 in N.Y.C. 

Isn't It Marvelous?

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Reid Scott and Rachel Brosnahan film The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

