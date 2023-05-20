01 of 80 Movie Buff Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty A glamorous Natalie Portman wows on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet before watching The Zone of Interest on May 19 in France.

02 of 80 Morning Vibes TheImageDirect.com Angelina Jolie takes a stroll around New York City in neutrals on May 19.

03 of 80 Dynamic Duo TheImageDirect.com Kourtney Kardashian walks through N.Y.C. with her husband, Travis Barker, on May 19.

04 of 80 On the Go SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images Coffee in hand, Ben Affleck bundles up in a sweater and jacket while out and about in Los Angeles on May 19.

05 of 80 Seaside Stunner AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the ocean air on the French Rivera during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

06 of 80 Hand in Hand BLW Clips / BACKGRID Wearing matching Star Trek merch, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn rally in support of the Writers Guild of America strike at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on May 19.

07 of 80 Staring Contest Jason Mendez/Getty In anticipation of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV video game launch, David Harbour and drag performer Gottmik attend an IV-Course dinner experience on May 17 in N.Y.C.

08 of 80 Girl Power Yvonne TNT/BFA Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sophie Lane Curtis and Andrea Bucko strike a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Curtis' directorial debut, On Our Way, at the Village East and Sebring Revolution on May 18.

09 of 80 Cover Girl Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Sports Illustrated cover star Martha Stewart holds her magazine at an N.Y.C. launch party for the Swimsuit Issue on May 18.

10 of 80 Angelic Form Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation Jennifer Garner wows in white on May 18 at the Rockout Knockout Cancer Event she hosted with Elyse Walker at the Charter Oak in St. Helena, California. The event raised nearly $1 million for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and early cancer detection research.

11 of 80 Much to Celebrate David Livingston/Getty Images Mel Brooks looks happy to hang out in Beverly Hills for the opening night gala of the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival on May 18.

12 of 80 Nailed It Gotham/FilmMagic Megan Fox smiles upon arrival at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, where she attended the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch event on May 18.

13 of 80 What an Honor Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux celebrates Harrison Ford as he receives an honorary Palme D'Or award from the annual French event on May 18.

14 of 80 Super Sweet Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock Stephen Dorff sips an all-out milkshake at the Nashville grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer on May 17.

15 of 80 Red Carpet Couple Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Teresa Giudice wears head-to-tie green on a night out with her husband, Luis Ruelas, at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party on May 18 in Los Angeles.

16 of 80 Stars Off Stage Bruce Glikas/WireImage On May 18, Hillary Clinton hangs out backstage at the Broadway production of Parade with its stars Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt.

17 of 80 Dining Out The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Kate Hudson rocks a sleek black look while grabbing dinner with a friend at Italian L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi on May 17.

18 of 80 King's Offering Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty David Beckham offers King Charles a jar of his own home-produced honey during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in London on May 18.

19 of 80 Supportive Buds John Salangsang/Shutterstock Vin Diesel and LL Cool J support their longtime friend, Ludacris, as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 18.

20 of 80 Peace & Love Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Queen Latifah is all smiles while attending Ludacris' star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18.

21 of 80 Classic Beauty Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Katie Holmes flashes a big smile while at the Kering Women In Motion Talk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

22 of 80 Super Posh TheImageDirect.com Victoria Beckham looks oh-so-posh while leaving a hotel in New York City on May 18.

23 of 80 French Kiss LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Supermodel Adriana Lima and her partner Andre Lemmers share a big kiss as they arrive for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

24 of 80 In Motion SplashNews.com Singer Ellie Goulding is super chic as she dashes into BBC Radio 1 in London in May 18.

25 of 80 The Beginning Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are pictured looking stern and serious while filming scenes for the highly anticipated film, It Ends with Us, in N.Y.C. on May 18.

26 of 80 Wave Hello Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ariana Madix waves to bystanders as she arrives to the Today show in New York City May 18.

27 of 80 In Her Bag Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic for Sézane Ava Phillippe poses as Laura Brown and Sézane fête the opening of their Brentwood Country Mart store in Los Angeles on May 17.

28 of 80 Royal Emerald Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images Kate Middleton wraps a visit to the Anna Freud Centre — a children's mental health research, training and treatment center — in London on May 18.

29 of 80 When in Cannes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Michael Douglas addresses the audience during the Rendezvous with Michael Douglas event at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.

30 of 80 Doing Good Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Gabby Giffords and Sharon Stone attend Giffords' 10 Years of Courage L.A. event against gun violence at The Wallis in Los Angeles on May 17.

31 of 80 Animal Love Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com Edie Falco, Nicky Hilton and Kristen Johnston pause with a furry friend while at the Animal Haven Annual Gala in New York City on May 17.

32 of 80 Morning, Sunshine Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Patricia Arquette poses with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today show in New York City on May 17.

33 of 80 Throwing It Back Michaelah Reynolds Rita Moreno is pictured with Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar Isaac and the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway on May 17. The legendary actress originated the role of Iris in the original Broadway production in 1964.

34 of 80 Taylor Squared Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, pose for a quick pic while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 17.

35 of 80 Taking the Stage Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at the David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on May 17.

36 of 80 In Character T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Blake Lively is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New York City dressed as the film's lead, Lily, on May 18.

37 of 80 Très Chic PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Viola Davis stuns at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, as the two attend a screening for the film Monster.

38 of 80 Good Pals Jamie McCarthy/Getty Steve Martin and Martin Short are all smiles at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17.

39 of 80 Winner's Circle James Hartley Hoda Kotb poses with her Webby Award during the award ceremony in N.Y.C. on May 15.

40 of 80 En Route Cobra Team / BACKGRID Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted at the Marco Polo Airport along with the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach (not pictured) in Venice, Italy, on May 17.

41 of 80 Royal Encounter Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles greets the Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell while hosting the winners of the Prince's Trust awards as well as celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

42 of 80 Style Points Jacopo Raule/GC Images Kat Graham steps out during the Cannes Film Festival at Hôtel Martinez in France on May 17.

43 of 80 Saying Hello Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed in an orange pantsuit, Sigourney Weaver arrives at The View in New York City on May 17.

44 of 80 Flower Power TheImageDirect.com Melissa McCarthy is spotted in London dressed in a floral dress paired with yellow heels on May 17.

45 of 80 Date Night Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay make it a date at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art in N.Y.C. on May 16.

46 of 80 Sweet Surprise Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld surprises students at an event for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Doral Academy JAM Middle School in Doral, Florida, on May 16.

47 of 80 Fit for a Queen Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix India Amarteifio attends An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Netflix's FYSEE in Los Angeles on May 16.

48 of 80 Hats Off Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images John C. Reilly strikes a pose during the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 at Palais des Festivals.

49 of 80 Triple Threat Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya stun at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

50 of 80 Sporty Chic BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde looks gym-ready in Los Angeles on May 16.

51 of 80 New York Minute Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock Gordon Ramsay visits Times Square in N.Y.C. to celebrate his upcoming series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, on May 16.

52 of 80 Golden Hour Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women Meghan Markle takes the stage at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where she was one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honorees, at Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 16.

53 of 80 Goofing Off TheImageDirect.com Viola Davis flashes a peace sign alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, outside of the Hôtel Martinez on May 15 in Cannes, France, during the city's annual film festival.

54 of 80 Beauty Abroad Mike Coppola/Getty Naomi Campbell pairs white sunglasses with her glittering gown at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony and screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16.

55 of 80 Timeless Style MvS / SplashNews.com Global Bulgari ambassador Zendaya channels Old Hollywood for a party hosted by the jewelry brand in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

56 of 80 Travel Buddies TheImageDirect.com Angelina Jolie and her all-grown-up daughter, Zahara, look happy to be in N.Y.C. on May 16 as they walk through JFK airport.

57 of 80 Date Night Dave Benett/Getty Amal and George Clooney walk arm-in-arm through The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards on May 16 in London.

58 of 80 Glam Fam Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Michael Douglas gets a smooch from his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (right) and their daughter, Carys, on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in France on May 16.

59 of 80 Season of SKIMS Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian arrives in style at the SKIMS summer pop-up shop in New York City's Rockefeller Center on May 16.

60 of 80 Self Care Vivien Killilea/WireImage Gina Rodriguez steps out for an Orangetheory fitness class in Los Angeles on May 8 in celebration of the brand's Mother's Other Day movement.

61 of 80 Bright Looks Getty for Netflix Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness bring vibrant color to Netflix's ALL OUT: A Night of Pride event in West Hollywood on May 15.

62 of 80 Colorful Costars Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Monica costars Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette don contrasting neon ensembles for the Cinema Society screening of their film at IFC Center and Marlton Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 11.

63 of 80 Riviera Views SplashNews.com Looking like film royalty in a blue gown, Elle Fanning peers over a balcony at the Hôtel Martinez on May 16 in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual film festival.

64 of 80 Consider It Considered VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images George & Tammy star and executive producer Jessica Chastain suits up to promote the series at the 2023 Paramount Showcase on May 15 in L.A.

65 of 80 In the Sunshine @CelebCandidly / MEGA JoJo Siwa is all smiles in a purple sweatsuit while walking in Los Angeles on May 15.

66 of 80 On the Mic Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Pamela Anderson speaks at a FYSEE event for her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story on May 14 in L.A.

67 of 80 Back on Set Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com A red-haired Blake Lively gets into character as Lily on the New Jersey set of her upcoming film It Ends with Us on May 15.

68 of 80 Springtime Star Michael Simon/Shutterstock Ariana Madix embraces the season with a bright and colorful dress on a day out in N.Y.C.

69 of 80 Star Crossed Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Debbie Harry and Harrison Ball gather at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. for Family Equality's Night on May 15.

70 of 80 Spring Fling BrosNYC / BACKGRID The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart links up with his new model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca, for a walk around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on May 15.

71 of 80 Under the Sea James Veysey/Shutterstock Halle Bailey stuns in a white gown adorned with silver gems and a shell-like neckline at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

72 of 80 Costar Embrace Kate Green/Getty Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy share a sweet moment at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

73 of 80 Cap and Gown Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Idina Menzel gears up to speak at the University of Pennsylvania commencement in Philadelphia on May 15.

74 of 80 Pretty in Purple Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan stops by The View in New York City on May 15.

75 of 80 Big Smile Marc Piasecki/GC Images Brie Larson flashes a wave during the Jury dinner at Hôtel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15.

76 of 80 Paw Patrol TheImageDirect.com Julianne Moore steps out for a dog walk in New York City on May 14.

77 of 80 Travel Day Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com Elle Fanning arrives at an airport in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a monochrome look paired with dark sunglasses on May 15.

78 of 80 Shades On Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Ja Rule attends DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic LIVE! presented by Martell Cognac and The Black Promoters Collective at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

79 of 80 Hats Off to You Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images Usher passes on some wisdom as the commencement speaker for Berklee College of Music's graduating class of 2023 on May 13 in Boston.