Pierce Brosnan Shares a Smooch in Hawaii, Plus Kate Beckinsale, Ana de Armas and More

By People Staff May 16, 2020 06:00 AM

Sunny Smooch

Credit: Mega Agency

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan shared a sweet kiss while in Hawaii.

Couple's Stroll

Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace were spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her dog.

Dog Walk

Ana de Armas wore a face mask to take her dog for a walk around a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Wheel-y Fun

Credit: Shutterstock

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his father Arnold Schwarzenegger were seen taking their bikes out for a spin in Los Angeles.

Daily Applause

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss was spotted on a balcony giving thanks to frontline workers in New York City.

Pattern Maker

Credit: The Image Direct

Katharine McPhee dons her mask for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

Fleet Feet

Credit: MEGA

Ryan Phillippe heads out for his daily jog in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

On a Roll

Credit: The Image Direct

Michelle Monaghan and husband Peter White take five during a scooter ride on Friday in L.A.

Sunny Stroll

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn sports a visor and mask while out for a walk on Thursday in L.A.

Weekend Wheels

Credit: The Image Direct

Isla Fisher wears an all-red matching set while riding her bike through L.A. on Thursday.

Let's Hear It!

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Silverman cheers healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. East Village patio on Thursday.

Lovers' Lane

Credit: The Image Direct

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale walk hand-in-hand on their hike on Thursday as they celebrate Gale's 25th birthday in Santa Monica, California.

No Days Off

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off his fit physique in L.A. as he steps out on Thursday.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ashley Olsen is seen dressed in a long coat and black strappy sandals on Thursday in N.Y.C. following news of sister Mary-Kate's divorce news.

Sweet Treat

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jason Priestley grabs a drink to-go as he runs errands on Thursday.

Weekday Update

Credit: The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost twin in hoodies and Ugg boots as they fuel up on an iced coffee run Wednesday in The Hamptons.

Birthday Bounty

Credit: The Image Direct

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are seen running errands on the actor's 34th birthday in London on Wednesday. 

Making Magic

Credit: Splash News Online

Criss Angel announces that he is donating $250,000 worth of food through his charity to 100 families being treated at Nevada's Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on Thursday. 

Pine-ing For You

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine enjoys the warm weather in a short-sleeved button down, cuffed jeans and flip flops while walking his dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Mama-to-Be on the Move

Credit: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump during an afternoon walk on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Take a Hike

Credit: BACKGRID

Jason Bateman enjoys an afternoon run along a local hiking trail on Wednesday in Los Angeles.  

Furry Friends

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo steps out in an oversized fur coat to walk her dog Mr. Butler on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

Sunny Stroll

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis is seen taking a walk around her neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily Collins stocks up on groceries in a chambray shirt and denim mini skirt on Wednesday in L.A.   

Cheers to That

Credit: Olivia Culpo/Instagram for BACARDI

Olivia Culpo mixes up a Bacardi Rum Banana Daiquiri to celebrate World Cocktail Day on Wednesday. 

Keep It Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Ethan Hawke lets his two dogs lead the way on Wednesday during a walk through New York City.

Coupled Up

Credit: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

James Maslow and Caitlin Spears cuddle up while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Shopping Trip

Credit: SplashNews.com

Emma Roberts sports a Peanuts gang T-shirt and blue bell bottoms as she shops for groceries in Los Feliz, California, on Tuesday.

Birthday Bash

Credit: The Image Direct

Ariel Winter hosts a special social distancing birthday party with balloons and doughnuts for boyfriend Luke Benward on her driveway on Tuesday in L.A.

Lunch Break

Credit: MEGA

Derek Hough leisurely waits outside for his Sweetgreen salad to be made on Tuesday.

Outfit Inspo

Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Tori Spelling wears a flowy spring dress with white boots on Tuesday in L.A.

Shorts Story

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alison Brie changes into her running gear to break a sweat on Tuesday in sunny L.A.

Bicycle Built for Two

Credit: SplashNews.com

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan hop on a tandem bike on Tuesday while hunkered down together in Los Angeles. 

Summer Whites

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss goes glam on Tuesday while stepping out in New York City.

A Cut Above

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Another day, another run for Ryan Phillippe, who jogs around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

Bend and Snap

Credit: Courtesy of Michelob

Alessandra Ambrósio works out from home in L.A. while supporting local gym owners and trainers during Michelob ULTRA's livestream workout series.

'Wheely' Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf gets some fresh air while taking his dog for a bike ride on Monday in Los Angeles.

Dog Days

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale and her dog pop out for a stroll around her neighborhood on Monday in Los Angeles.

Hydrated and Happy

Dennis Quaid fuels up with a fresh juice on Monday in Los Angeles.

Afternoon Outing

Credit: SplashNews.com

Kristen Wiig and fiancé Avi Rothman take their dog for a walk on Monday in Los Angeles.

Bach at It

Credit: The Image Direct

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin soaks up some sunshine while walking her dog Mino on Monday in Los Angeles.

On the Right 'Track'

Credit: MEGA

Charlie Hunnam steps out in an all-gray track suit on Monday in Los Angeles.

Take a Stand

Credit: The Image Direct

Josh Dallas goes shirtless on Monday for a bike ride in Los Angeles. 

Doggie Duty

Credit: Backgrid

Jeremy Piven totes his pooch Bubba during a stroll through West Hollywood on Monday.

Giving Thanks

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell sports a sweet message on his shirt on Monday while walking and clearing trash in L.A.

Safety First

Credit: Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn wears a helmet as she cruises the streets of L.A. on Sunday.

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Shutterstock

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson enjoy their coffee to-go on Sunday as they stroll through L.A.

California Casual

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas wears a yellow tank, high-waisted jeans and sneakers as she takes her dog out for a walk on Saturday in L.A.

Sun and Smiles

Credit: Shutterstock

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman enjoy each other's company as they go for a walk on Sunday in L.A.

Delightful Details

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Famke Janssen walks through N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Sunday carrying a cute cherry tote.

Athleisure Looks

Credit: MEGA

Olivia Wilde steps out in all black for an evening hike in L.A.

Country Cuties

Credit: Courtesy Grand Ole Opry

Gwen Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday night as she performed "Nobody But You" with longtime love Blake Shelton remotely from his bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

In the Zone

Credit: SplashNews.com

Sam Smith listens to music as they walk around London's Hampstead neighborhood over the weekend.

Out and About

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Ashley Benson, who recently split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne, runs errands on Saturday in L.A.

Masked Singer

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Jonas enjoys an afternoon stroll with wife Sophie Turner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Beach Day

Credit: BACKGRID

Robin Wright and husband Clément Giraudet make their way to a local beach in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Running Wild

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Ryan Phillippe stays active by going on a run outdoors in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Four-Legged Friend

Credit: BACKGRID

Lucy Hale takes her beloved dog Elvis on a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

I'll Be Biking

Credit: Mega Agency

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys a bike ride in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.

Chit Chat

Credit: BACKGRID

Jessica Chastain talks on her cell phone outdoors in Pacific Palisades, California, during a Friday walk.

You've Got Mail

Credit: Mega Agency

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages on Friday in Los Angeles

Mad About Tacos

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jon Hamm is spotted picking up his order from a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

Man's Best Friend

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux steps out wearing a face mask and Latex gloves to walk his beloved pup Kuma in New York City on Thursday. 

Raise a Glass

Credit: Shutterstock

Joan Collins toasts the 75th anniversary of VE Day from her balcony in London on Friday.

