RuPaul's Drag Race Royalty Convenes in L.A., Plus, Jesse Williams, Woody Harrelson, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff May 14, 2022 06:00 AM

Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Drag Race winners The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Raja attend RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13.

And the Nominees Are...

Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty for Tony Awards Productions

Rachel Dratch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jesse Williams pose together at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event on May 12 in New York City.

Into the Woods

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Woods

Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson share a hug at opening day of The Woods in West Hollywood on May 13.

Triple Date

Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

Chris Samuels, Monique Samuels, Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Ashley Silva, and D.J. Quicksilva strike a pose at the Love & Marriage: DC screening at The Park At 14th in Washington, D.C., on May 13.

Just Peachy

Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty for Smirnoff

Ty Dolla $ign unwinds in the Smirnoff Lemonades Lounge at AREA15 in Las Vegas on May 13.

Good Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Graham is in great spirits while strolling through N.Y.C. on May 12.

Thumbs Up

Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland spend the last day of filming for an upcoming project at the Bode Museum in Berlin on May 12.

On the Move

Credit: SPlash News Online

Anne Heche runs errands on May 13 in L.A.

Out & About

Credit: Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds takes a solo walk on May 13 in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood.

Coupled Up

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell attend the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on May 12 San Diego. 

Flashing a Smile

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Anderson .Paak is all smiles at a Rolling Stone and Meta event on May 12 in Beverly Hills. 

By Design

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott poses with actress Ariana De Bose at the launch of 'Moschino' by Assouline on May 12 in London. 

A Family Affair

Credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Iris and Maude Apatow join their mom, Leslie Mann at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego on May 12. 

Mindful Model

Credit: Blake Sinclair/ALO

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a rejuvenating day of wellness, relaxation and inspiration at the Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

Side by Side

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Phoebe Dynevor and Gemma Chan pose together at the Luis Vuitton 2023 Womenswear Cruise Collection on May 12 in San Diego. 

Thinking Pink

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinate in pink ensembles at the premiere of Good Mourning in Beverly Hills on May 12. 

Rome-ing Around

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Jason Momoa films Fast & Furious 10 in Rome, Italy on May 13. 

Mic Drop

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Fat Joe performs at the grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 12. 

A Little Bling

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Christine Chiu attends the season two launch party for Bling Empire in L.A. on May 12. 

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Splash News Online

Simon Pegg shoots scenes for Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose in Leeds, England on May 12. 

So Happy Together

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth can't stop smiling on May 12 while walking in N.Y.C.

Euphoric Energy

Credit: Blake Sinclair/ALO

Maude Apatow glowed as she got in touch with her zen at Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday.

Meet Cute

Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty

Uzo Aduba smiles wide on May 12 at the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press event at the Sofitel New York.

Here Today

Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of NBC`s Today Show celebrate the program's 70th Anniversary at The Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on May 12.

Here to Help

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Padma Lakshmi, United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, attends the Don't Choose Extinction Cinema Campaign Launch in partnership with SAWA Global Cinema Advertising Association at Times Center in N.Y.C. on May 11. 

Style File

Credit: The Image Direct

Whitney Peak and Kailand Morris take a stroll through N.Y.C. on May 12.

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley gets glam for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink party in N.Y.C. on May 10.

Kid at Heart

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty

In Carlsbad, California, Nick Cannon poses for photos at LEGOLAND California on May 11.

Family Visit

Credit: Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Maya Hawke joins mom Uma Thurman (not pictured) on the set of The Kill Room on May 11 in New Jersey.

Darling Dates

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kit Harington supports wife Rose Leslie at The Time Traveler's Wife N.Y.C. premiere on May 11.

Scotland Souvenirs

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

During day two of Kate Middleton and Prince William's trip to Scotland, William is presented with Heart of Midlothian football shirts for his children, by Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay and Chair Ann Budge, on May 12.

Celebrating Heroes

Credit: Michael Ostuni/getty

Eboni K. Williams and Sunny Hostin joined CEO Safe Horizon Liz Roberts at the Safe Horizon Champion Awards to celebrate its staff who help survivors of crime and abuse. 

 

It's a Celebration!

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson join in on the festivities as MJ the Musical celebrates its 2021-2022 Broadway season at Tavern on the Green in N.Y.C. on May 11.

Movie Night

Credit: Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of The Phantom of the Open.

Block Party

Credit: Courtesy

New Kids on the Block kicks off their highly anticipated 2022 Mixtape Tour in Cincinnati on May 11, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley.

Going Global

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

On May 11, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield attend Hulu's The Valet global premiere afterparty at The Montalbán in Hollywood.

New York Nights

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes arrives at N.Y.C.'s Balthazar to attend a Mango event on May 12.

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Gabrielle Union hits the set of Truth Be Told at Griffith Park in L.A. on May 12. 

Costar Selfie

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor snap a selfie at the Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on May 12.

Winging It

Credit: Backgrid

Harry Styles takes flight after being shot out of a canon while performing at a local circus in the U.K. on May 10. 

Do the Wave

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on May 11. 

Out and About

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Nicky Hilton steps out in N.Y.C. on May 11 for a bit of shopping in Soho.

Making Their Mark

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Billy Corgan and his kids, Philomena and Augustus attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring the Smashing Pumpkins at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 11 in Hollywood. 

Having a Laugh

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

Kate Middleton participates in a Roots of Empathy session with students at St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland on May 11. 

All Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Hiddleston cracks a smile as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on May 11. 

The Look of Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a sweet look at the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party in West Hollywood on May 10. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Waris Ahluwalia, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac attend the Montblanc House opening in Hamburg, Germany on May 10. 

Green with Envy

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year special screening in West Hollywood on May 10. 

Peace Out

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

Kate Bosworth attends the Bring On the Dancing Horses screening and panel during SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado on May 10. 

Park It

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus films Beth and Don with Tobias Menzies (not pictured) on May 10 in N.Y.C.

Pop of Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

January Jones attends the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party on May 10 in West Hollywood. 

Pass the Mic

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

BRELAND performs during the 2022 Clio Music Awards on May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: Splash News Online

Alicia Silverstone takes a hike with her pup in L.A. on May 10. 

Milestone Moment

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis support James Hong as he's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 10 in L.A.

Sweet Treat

Credit: Splash News Online

Bella Hadid takes boyfriend Marc Kalman out for ice cream for his birthday on May 10 in N.Y.C.

Zoom Zoom

Credit: Backgrid

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have a blast riding electric scooters on the set of the new Apple TV+ series Platonic in L.A. on May 10. 

Rise and Grind

Credit: MEGA

On May 10, Chris Pratt jogs up a hill during his morning workout in L.A.

Miami Heat

Credit: MEGA

Chantel Jeffries takes a dip in the water while enjoying a beach day in Miami on May 10.

Candy Crush

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake supports wife Jessica Biel at the L.A. premiere of Hulu's Candy at the El Capitan Theatre on May 9.

Three's Company

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart hang out at HBO Max's Hacks season 2 L.A. premiere afterparty at the Sunset Tower on May 9.

Legend Live

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

On May 9, John Legend performs onstage during the 2022 Robin Hood Benefit at N.Y.C.'s Jacob Javits Center.

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Evans films Ghosted in London on May 9. 

Lunch Break

Credit: Backgrid

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer head to lunch on May 9 in N.Y.C.

Big Winner

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Snoop Dogg, American Song Contest winner AleXa and Kelly Clarkson pose at the show's grand final live premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9.

#Sliving

Credit: Courtesy

Venus Williams joins Paris Hilton on stage as she DJs an event with McLaren during 2022 Miami Grand Prix weekend. 

Hands Up

Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Keith Urban plays to the crowd while performing at Edinburgh Playhouse on May 9 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Effortless Glamour

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Julianne Hough models a vintage haute couture gown on May 9 in N.Y.C's Washington Square Park.

Sin City

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

In Las Vegas, Henry Golding attends the Canelo vs. Bivol Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on May 7.

Supporting Actors

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose on the red carpet at the Actors Fund Gala in N.Y.C. on May 9.

Inside Scoop

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — Trinity The Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monet X Change, Yvie Oddly and The Vivienne — pose with Ben Platt after their conversation at the 92Y in N.Y.C. on May 9.

