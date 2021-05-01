Emma Stone Goes on a Coffee Run in L.A., Plus Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Rachel Brosnahan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated April 30, 2021 12:30 PM

1 of 93

Cups of Joe

Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez/BACKGRID

Emma Stone was spotted making a morning coffee run In Pacific Palisades, California.

2 of 93

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attended an Alice + Olivia event in Dallas, Texas.

3 of 93

In Character

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Rachel Brosnahan was seen filming a night scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York City.

4 of 93

Catch a Weave

Credit: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com

Adam Lundgren and Bill Skarsgard were spotted filming the Swedish Netflix TV series Clark in Volosko, Croatia.

5 of 93

Fuel Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Gerard Butler was spotted stopping at a gas station in Malibu, California.

6 of 93

Spin Cycle

Credit: Wise Owl/Mega

Justin Theroux has a wheely good Friday out in New York City.

7 of 93

Beachy Keen

Credit: BACKGRID

Julianne Hough takes a seaside stroll while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.

8 of 93

Big Stretch

Naomi Osaka gives it her all on Friday during her first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open in Spain.

9 of 93

Double Take

Credit: Nel Pavletic/Pixsell/Splash

Adam Lundgren and Bill Skarsgard turn heads while filming their new Netflix series in Volosko, Croatia, on Friday. 

10 of 93

Hair Apparent

Credit: The Image Direct

Alia Shawkat gets all dolled up on the Los Angeles set of Being the Ricardos on Friday.

11 of 93

A 'Marvelous' Return

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan is seen filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

12 of 93

Strike a ‘Pose’

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Billy Porter steals the spotlight in a color-blocked ensemble at the season 3 premiere of Pose at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

13 of 93

Getting Into Character 

Credit: Sharky / MEGA

Lady Gaga is unrecognizable as Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome. 

14 of 93

Crowd Pleaser 

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Sheryl Crow and Fred Eltringham hit the stage at Moon Crush Music Vacation on Thursday at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. 

15 of 93

Lunch Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello are seen heading to lunch together on Thursday in Miami.

16 of 93

Back At It

Credit: Peter Goddard/Click / SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson is seen back on a bike while filming her new movie in Merseyside, England, one month after sharing she’d been injured in a bike accident in London. 

17 of 93

Tangerine Dreams

Credit: The Image Direct

Issa Rae brightens up the beach in red and orange while filming Insecure on Wednesday in L.A. 

18 of 93

Street Style 

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

19 of 93

What’s the Tea

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson keeps cool with an iced tea on Thursday afternoon in L.A. 

20 of 93

A Leg Up

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Anthony Anderson is all smiles while guest hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

21 of 93

Well Suited

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Taika Watiti looks dapper for the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Friday in Sydney, Australia. 

22 of 93

It's a Celebration!

Credit: Courtesy Zumba

Lana Condor helps Zumba celebrate its 20th birthday on International Dance Day on Thursday.

23 of 93

Smiles on Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Amy Schumer films a scene with Michael Rapaport on the set of Life & Beth on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

24 of 93

Morning Ride

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford takes a morning ride through Santa Monica on Thursday.

25 of 93

Howdy, Partner

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs songs from her new release Marfa Tapes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. 

26 of 93

Bumpin' Along

Credit: BACKGRID

Ellie Goulding, who announced her pregnancy in February, steps out with her husband Caspar Jopling in London on Wednesday. 

27 of 93

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Ashley Graham heads to Soho House in West Hollywood in a brown monochromatic look on Wednesday. 

28 of 93

Morning Person

Credit: RW/MediaPunch

Robin Roberts heads to work at Good Morning America in slippers on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

29 of 93

Snack Attack

Credit: Joey Andrew

Katie Holmes stops for a :ratio PROTEIN dairy snack in N.Y.C. on Monday while running errands. 

30 of 93

Taking a Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Joshua Jackson sports a bright blue beanie while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

31 of 93

Day Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson take a walk in N.Y.C. together on Wednesday. 

32 of 93

Fashion Forward

Credit: Rachpoot/Backgrid

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks every inch the model while leaving Milk Studios in L.A. on Wednesday.

33 of 93

Couple Goals

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hold hands while strolling through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

34 of 93

Beach Babe

Credit: MEGA

Julianne Hough goes for a swim in Tulum, Mexico on Wednesday.

35 of 93

Sweet Ride

Credit: Backgrid

Camila Cabello goes for a solo morning bike ride through Miami on Wednesday. 

36 of 93

Tune In

Credit: Nate Congleton/NBC

The hosts of Inspiring America, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb, are seen filming in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.

37 of 93

Three's Company

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman take their pup to go on a date in L.A. on Tuesday.

38 of 93

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Michael Che guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

39 of 93

Set Visit

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Jonathan Bennett visits the set of the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Tuesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City.

40 of 93

Shooting in the City

Credit: Bobby Bank/GC Images

Amy Schumer films her Hulu comedy series Life & Beth on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

41 of 93

Positive Vibes

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Colton Underwood is in great spirits after leaving a lunch date in Silver Lake on Tuesday in L.A.

42 of 93

Inspection Time

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner heads to her new house in Brentwood to check on the construction on Tuesday.

43 of 93

Go Team

Credit: Kevin Liles/Atlanta Braves

Baseball fan Thomas Rhett cheers on the Atlanta Braves while dressed in Braves gear.

44 of 93

Homeward Bound

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid heads home after a Maybelline Shoot in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

45 of 93

Steak Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have a date night at BOA Steakhouse on Tuesday in L.A.

46 of 93

Puppy Participation

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kumi take part in the Stonyfield Organic #PlayFree initiative in L.A. on Wednesday. 

47 of 93

City Girl

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner carries her own 818 Tequila while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

48 of 93

Art Walk

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Lily Collins walks through the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Chicago while in town to film season 2 of Emily in Paris.

49 of 93

Marvelous Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Rachel Brosnahan is spotted in a plaid beret and matching overcoat while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

50 of 93

Beachy Keen

Credit: Backgrid

Julianne Hough is in vacation mode on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Monday, in head-to-toe Cult Gaia.

51 of 93

Wheel Good Time

Credit: FERNANDO RAMALES/BACKGRID

Justin Theroux hops on his bike for a ride around New York City on Monday.

52 of 93

Hands Full

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash

Busy Philipps is ready for spring in her coordinating florals in New York City on Monday. 

53 of 93

Model Moment

Credit: Gotham/GC

Kendall Jenner looks runway-ready while leaving a hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

54 of 93

Feeling Blue

Credit: The Image Direct

Pete Davidson touches down at JFK Airport in New York City on Monday after heading to England to visit new flame Phoebe Dynevor.

55 of 93

At the Red-y

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein are all dressed up on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Monday night. 

56 of 93

Moving Along

Credit: Click News and Media/Peter Goddard/Splash

Rebel Wilson and her costars get animated on Tuesday while filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse in New Brighton, England. 

57 of 93

Plush Rush

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Wendy Williams wears a one-of-a-kind look while out in New York City on Monday.

58 of 93

View from the Top