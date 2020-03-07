Michael B. Jordan and JAY-Z Watch the Lakers Win in L.A., Plus Randall Park, Winona Ryder and More

By People Staff
March 07, 2020 06:00 AM

Ballers

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Image

Michael B. Jordan and JAY-Z met up at the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks basketball game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Bae's Beis

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Shay Mitchell looked stylish in all black as she headed to the airport in New York City. 

Proud Project

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Betsy Brandt and Randall Park attended the special screening of Straight Up in Los Angeles together.

All Stars

Noam Galai/Getty Images

John Turturro, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and David Simon gathered at a screening of HBO’s The Plot Against America presented by 92Y Poetry Center at 92nd Street Y in New York City.

Fine Print

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jameela Jamil attends Diane Von Furstenberg’s InCharge Conversations 2020 Presented by Mastercard on Friday in N.Y.C.

So in Step

Splash News Online

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks head out for a casual lunch date in Byron Bay, Australia.

Express Yourself

Splash News Online

Taraji P. Henson celebrates Employee Appreciation Day with the American Express #ExpressThanks campaign in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Wanna Race?

Peter Nicholls/Getty

Prince Harry and Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton pose at The Silverstone Experience at Silverstone in Northampton, England, on Friday.

Important Issues

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Kate Walsh speaks at NIRH’s Breakfast on the Supreme Court and the Future of Abortion Access on Friday in New York City.

Baby Blues

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Karlie Kloss has a model moment on Friday in New York City.

For the Children

Dave Benett/Getty

Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy attend a reception at Soho House in London to celebrate the announcement of a brand-new childcare facility at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, created by Wonder Works, on Frida

Music Matters

Courtesy

Seal entertains patients and their families with a performance at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as part of the month-long Make March Matter Campaign. To get involved, shop, dine, work out and more at participating Make March Matter partners this month. Visit MakeMarchMatter.org for a complete list or to make a donation online.

Sweet Stroll

BACKGRID

Chris Pratt wraps his arm around wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as they go for a walk through Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Carpet Candids

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Tessa Thompson and Thandie Newton show their excitement at the premiere of HBO’s Westworld season 3 on Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

That's Hot

BACKGRID

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild go on a sister shopping trip to Alice + Olivia on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Model Behavior

Amy Sussman/Getty

Tyra Banks hosts Nine West’s new campaign launch in celebration of International Women’s Day at ABG West Style Studio on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Candid Conversation

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Justin Bieber and guest host Demi Lovato take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday in Burbank, California. 

Big Break

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Noah Centineo is all smiles at the premiere of Big Time Adolescence on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Nicolas Ca(rria)ge

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Nicolas Cage and new girlfriend Riko Shibata get cozy in a carriage ride through Central Park on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Couch-side Chit Chat

John Lamparski/Getty

Sheryl Crow drops in on BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Hug It Out

Michael Kovac/Getty

Jesse Metcalfe snuggles up to a fuzzy friend at the Animals Asia: Kindness in Action event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday in L.A.

Tropical Vibes

Ficci/MEGA

Honoree Michael Douglas receives an India Catalina award at the International Film Festival of Cartagena de Indias on Thursday in Bolivar, Colombia.

Superbly Suited

John Lamparski/Getty

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita share a loving look at the opening night for Girl from the North Country on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Call Time

Terence Patrick/CBS

Norman Reedus prepares for his Late Late Show with James Corden guest appearance with a cup of coffee on Wednesday night in L.A.

Blazing Hot

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez steps out in a blue blazer on Thursday while shopping in Miami.

Party People

Kevin Winter/Getty

Westworld costars Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul pose together at the HBO show’s season 3 premiere afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Metallic Moment

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Debicki strikes a pose at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Burnt Orange Heresy on Thursday at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C. 

Country Kings

Shannon Finney/Getty

Keith Urban and Garth Brooks share the stage at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Pink Power

Billy Farrell/ Zack Whitford/ BFA.com

Beck strikes a pose at the Gucci Beauty launch of the new Gucci Mascara L’Obscur in L.A. on Thursday at Gucci Beauty Network Studios.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Courtesy

Carson Kressley stops by Dress for Success Palm Beaches to help Olive Ford choose an outfit for their appearance together at the organization’s annual fundraising luncheon and 10th anniversary.

“I have always know that clothes are a powerful tool,” Kressley tells PEOPLE. “The right ones can instantly give you the confidence to rule the world! I loved being able to help Olive find that confidence. That is literally dressing for success.”

Mad for Plaid

MEGA

Céline Dion is a sight to be seen on Thursday while leaving her New York City hotel.

Happy People

Jim Spellman/Getty

Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev cozy up on Thursday during a visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.

Blue Skies

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a picture-perfect moment on Thursday at The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.

You Com-Pleat Me

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes steps out in New York City on Thursday in a navy sweater and pleated skirt.

G Whiz

John Phillips/Getty

Dua Lipa shows some leg on Thursday after winning the best British act award at The Global Awards in London.

The Right Way

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Andrew Garfield points something out on Thursday while filming scenes for Tick, Tick… Boom in N.Y.C.’s Central Park.

Coffee Cool

GC Images

Back from her fashion week duties, Bella Hadid grabs an iced coffee to go in New York City on Thursday.

Round of A-Paws

B. Rizaev

Ian Somerhalder snuggles a pup at the 26th Annual Mardi Paws Dog Parade in his Louisiana hometown over the weekend.

