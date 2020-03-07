Michael B. Jordan and JAY-Z Watch the Lakers Win in L.A., Plus Randall Park, Winona Ryder and More

Ballers
Michael B. Jordan and JAY-Z met up at the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks basketball game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Bae's Beis
Shay Mitchell looked stylish in all black as she headed to the airport in New York City.
Proud Project
Betsy Brandt and Randall Park attended the special screening of Straight Up in Los Angeles together.
All Stars
John Turturro, Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector and David Simon gathered at a screening of HBO’s The Plot Against America presented by 92Y Poetry Center at 92nd Street Y in New York City.
Fine Print
Jameela Jamil attends Diane Von Furstenberg’s InCharge Conversations 2020 Presented by Mastercard on Friday in N.Y.C.
So in Step
Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks head out for a casual lunch date in Byron Bay, Australia.
Express Yourself
Taraji P. Henson celebrates Employee Appreciation Day with the American Express #ExpressThanks campaign in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Wanna Race?
Prince Harry and Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton pose at The Silverstone Experience at Silverstone in Northampton, England, on Friday.
Important Issues
Kate Walsh speaks at NIRH’s Breakfast on the Supreme Court and the Future of Abortion Access on Friday in New York City.
Baby Blues
Karlie Kloss has a model moment on Friday in New York City.
For the Children
Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy attend a reception at Soho House in London to celebrate the announcement of a brand-new childcare facility at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, created by Wonder Works, on Frida
Music Matters
Seal entertains patients and their families with a performance at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as part of the month-long Make March Matter Campaign. To get involved, shop, dine, work out and more at participating Make March Matter partners this month. Visit MakeMarchMatter.org for a complete list or to make a donation online.
Sweet Stroll
Chris Pratt wraps his arm around wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as they go for a walk through Brentwood, California, on Thursday.
Carpet Candids
Tessa Thompson and Thandie Newton show their excitement at the premiere of HBO’s Westworld season 3 on Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild go on a sister shopping trip to Alice + Olivia on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Model Behavior
Tyra Banks hosts Nine West’s new campaign launch in celebration of International Women’s Day at ABG West Style Studio on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Candid Conversation
Justin Bieber and guest host Demi Lovato take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday in Burbank, California.
Big Break
Noah Centineo is all smiles at the premiere of Big Time Adolescence on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Nicolas Ca(rria)ge
Nicolas Cage and new girlfriend Riko Shibata get cozy in a carriage ride through Central Park on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Couch-side Chit Chat
Sheryl Crow drops in on BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Hug It Out
Jesse Metcalfe snuggles up to a fuzzy friend at the Animals Asia: Kindness in Action event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday in L.A.
Tropical Vibes
Honoree Michael Douglas receives an India Catalina award at the International Film Festival of Cartagena de Indias on Thursday in Bolivar, Colombia.
Superbly Suited
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita share a loving look at the opening night for Girl from the North Country on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Call Time
Norman Reedus prepares for his Late Late Show with James Corden guest appearance with a cup of coffee on Wednesday night in L.A.
Blazing Hot
Jennifer Lopez steps out in a blue blazer on Thursday while shopping in Miami.
Party People
Westworld costars Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul pose together at the HBO show’s season 3 premiere afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood.
Metallic Moment
Elizabeth Debicki strikes a pose at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Burnt Orange Heresy on Thursday at The Roxy Cinema in N.Y.C.
Country Kings
Keith Urban and Garth Brooks share the stage at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Pink Power
Beck strikes a pose at the Gucci Beauty launch of the new Gucci Mascara L’Obscur in L.A. on Thursday at Gucci Beauty Network Studios.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Carson Kressley stops by Dress for Success Palm Beaches to help Olive Ford choose an outfit for their appearance together at the organization’s annual fundraising luncheon and 10th anniversary.
“I have always know that clothes are a powerful tool,” Kressley tells PEOPLE. “The right ones can instantly give you the confidence to rule the world! I loved being able to help Olive find that confidence. That is literally dressing for success.”
Mad for Plaid
Céline Dion is a sight to be seen on Thursday while leaving her New York City hotel.
Happy People
Ben Platt and Nina Dobrev cozy up on Thursday during a visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.
Blue Skies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a picture-perfect moment on Thursday at The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.
You Com-Pleat Me
Katie Holmes steps out in New York City on Thursday in a navy sweater and pleated skirt.
G Whiz
Dua Lipa shows some leg on Thursday after winning the best British act award at The Global Awards in London.
The Right Way
Andrew Garfield points something out on Thursday while filming scenes for Tick, Tick… Boom in N.Y.C.’s Central Park.
Coffee Cool
Back from her fashion week duties, Bella Hadid grabs an iced coffee to go in New York City on Thursday.
Round of A-Paws
Ian Somerhalder snuggles a pup at the 26th Annual Mardi Paws Dog Parade in his Louisiana hometown over the weekend.