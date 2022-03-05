Ryan Reynolds Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus, Kristen Stewart, Drew Barrymore, and More

By People Staff March 05, 2022 06:00 AM

A Great Day

Ryan Reynolds steps out for a New York City stroll on March 4 ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

The Fairest One of All

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Snow White and the Huntsman costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron celebrate Stewart's American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 4.

3 of 92

Double Talk

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore makes a temporary move to late night for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 4.

Off to the Runway

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during a very busy Paris Fashion Week on March 4.

Chit Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Sam Heughan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on March 3 in N.Y.C.  

London Calling!

Credit: GREAT Campaign

Nadiya Hussain answers a call in one of the iconic British red telephone booths that have popped up around N.Y.C. to promote the wonders of modern British Cuisine.

Always 'Winning'

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Quincy Isaiah hits the red carpet at the HBO series premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in L.A. on March 2.  

Celebratory Selfie

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwen Stefani celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, GXVE, in her hometown of Anaheim, California, on March 3. 

Getting Down

Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Getty

Saweetie dances with the Clippers mascot while courtside at the L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on March 3. 

Checks Please

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Euphoria star Angus Cloud attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 3 in L.A. 

Suit Up

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian steps out on March 3 in L.A. in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. 

Out and About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen rocks a brown ensemble while out and about in L.A. on March 3. 

Call It a "Meat" Cute

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of Fresh in L.A. on March 3. 

The Most Magical Place on Earth

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kelly Rowland stops by Walt Disney World Resort on March 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Winnie Harlow attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in L.A. on March 3. 

Calling All Foodies

Credit: GREAT Campaign

Nadiya Hussain and Sara Gore host a cooking class in N.Y.C. on March 3 as part of the GREAT Calling Campaign, an opportunity to see things differently when it comes to modern British Cuisine.

Block Party

Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty

Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attend the "Bring Back the Time" Skate Social in South Amboy, New Jersey, on March 3. 

Model Behavior

Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Coco Rocha attends the Roger Vivier press day at Hotel Vivier in Paris on March 3 as part of Fashion Week. 

Jean Queen

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out in N.Y.C. on March 3. 

Ab Fab

Credit: SPlash News Online

Tyson Beckford flaunts his fine figure on March 3 while strolling the beach in Miami.

Purple Reign

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Another day, another Fashion Week event for Victoria Beckham, who makes her way into a hotel in Paris on March 3.

'HER'story in the Making

Credit: Christopher Polk

H.E.R. performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.

Game On

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/Getty

Zoë Kravitz plays a round of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2 in N.Y.C.

3 Generations of Stars

Credit: Michael Buckner

Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow pose at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.

Queens Unite

Credit: Michael Buckner

Karol G and Ciara sweetly embrace at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.

New York's Newest Attraction

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes arrives at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.

Darling Dates

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Adrien Brody brings girlfriend Georgina Chapman as his red carpet date at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.

Chloé Girls

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton hang out at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

Retail Run

Credit: Backgrid

Priyanka Chopra does some shopping at L'Agence boutique and Melanie Grant on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on March 2. 

Family Outing

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris snaps a selfie with husband David Burtka and son Gideon at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.

Pink in Paris

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

Adorable Athleisure

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber steps out in the cutest green set on March 2 in L.A.

Boston Baby

Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

Michael Chiklis reps the Boston Celtics at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.

Lady of the Night

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

FKA twigs livens up the red carpet at the 2022 NME Awards to collect her Godlike Genius Award at O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 in London.

'Something' About Her

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Zoey Deutch rocks a bold red lip on the set of Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on March 2.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: The Image Direct

Shay Mitchell and her baby bump are ready to hit the town in N.Y.C. on March 1.

Dua Does It Again

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dua Lipa brings the "Electricity" to her show at Madison Square Garden on her Future Nostalgia Tour on March 1 in N.Y.C. 

Touching Tribute

Alicia Keys honors Harry Belafonte's life and career at his 95th birthday celebration in N.Y.C. on March 1. 

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang look radiant at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red on March 1 in Hollywood. 

Red Carpet Red-y 

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Turning Red premiere: Billie Eilish, who wrote a song for the movie with her brother Finneas. 

Movie Night

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Mark Wahlberg poses with fans at a screening of Father Stu in Miami on March 1. 

Barbie in Brooklyn

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Barbie Ferreira gets glammed up for the opening of the Coors Light Plastic-Free Future Mart in Brooklyn on March 1.

Furry Friend 

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Joe Manganiello cuddles his pup at the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival on March 1 in L.A. 

In Step

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Ciara and Russell Wilson hold hands as they're seen out and about on March 1 In L.A. 

Glam Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX looks fierce as she steps out in Soho on March 1 in N.Y.C. 

Take Your Time

Credit: Clique Hospitality 

Sam Hunt performed at the Grand Reopening of The Light Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Feb. 12.

Tie-d Together

Credit: BFA

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alexandra Daddario pose together ahead of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. 

Icons Only

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez accepts the 2022 Icon Award at The Queerties on March 1 in L.A. 

Face Off

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Kate McKinnon strikes a playful pose between John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan at the Joe vs. Carole photocall in N.Y.C. on March 1. 

Wow the Crowd

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage as part of Samsung's Galaxy Creator Collective at Le Bain on March 1 in N.Y.C. 

Spot On

Credit: Jerome Domine/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Maya Hawke and boyfriend Spencer Barnett hit up Paris Fashion Week together on March 1. 

Up to Bat

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz dress to the nines for their film's New York City premiere on March 1.

Family Matters

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at The Batman premiere: stepdad Jason Momoa, who brings kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to support Kravitz at the film's premiere. 

Beckhams in Paris

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Victoria Beckham brings son Romeo as her date to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Coming to Netflix

Credit: The IMage direct

Sofía Vergara heads to set dressed as Griselda Blanco to film her upcoming miniseries Griselda in L.A. on Feb. 28. 

For the Children

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis and Matt LeBlanc attend the 7th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off at Saban Theatre on March 1 in Beverly Hills. 

Shoutout to Chicago

Credit: Mark Braboy

Michael Rainey Jr. is all smiles at a K-Swiss x Leaders event highlighting the brand's Chicago-themed reworked sneakers, hoodies and more.

Out & About

Credit: The Image direct

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer step out in L.A. on Feb. 27.

Unbeatable Style

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Rihanna continues to top her maternity style, this time with a sexy sheer ensemble at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Only Have Eyes For You

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably pose at The Adam Project premiere in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28. 

On the Pod

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jung Ho-yeon hits the stage during THR Awards Chatter podcast Chapman University taping on Feb. 28 in Orange, California. 

Living Icon

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Javier Bardem receives the International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards, sponsored by Heineken, at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Feb. 28.

Premiere Night

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

On the Run

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Phillippe takes a jog around his neighborhood in L.A. on Feb. 28.

