Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands in Florida, Plus Conan O'Brien, Ewan McGregor and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
March 28, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 96

His Señorita

BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were hand-in-hand for their morning walk in Florida, complete with cups of coffee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

Coco on Wheels

ENT/SplashNews.com

Conan O’Brien was spotted riding his bike in his Los Angeles neighborhood.

3 of 96

Four-Legged Friend

Mega Agency

Ewan McGregor stepped out in Santa Monica, California, wearing rubber gloves while walking his dog.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Pretty Little Walker

TheImageDirect.com

Lucy Hale was seen on a coffee run in Los Angeles as she dressed in casual wear.

Advertisement

5 of 96

City Pretty

The Image Direct

A smiling Katie Holmes totes her suitcase on Friday in New York City.

6 of 96

Flower Power

Mark Wahlberg steps out after a sweat session in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Sunny Day

The Image DIrect

Liev Schreiber takes a stroll on Friday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

On a Roll

Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets all covered up to ride his motorcycle in Malibu on Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 96

Feeling Neutral

MEGA

Kate Hudson goes out for her daily exercise on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Good Vibes

MEGA

Kelly Killoren Bensimon stays home in style on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Walk It Out

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner puts on her running gear to go for a power walk on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Puppy Parents

BACKGRID

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne take their new foster puppy with them to go for a grocery run at Erewhon Market in L.A on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Positive Vibes

SplashNews.com

Jordana Brewster wears a jacket that says, “Have a nice day,” and a big smile while on a walk through sunny Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Spring Has Sprung

MEGA

Amy Poehler brightens up her Thursday by purchasing a bouquet of spring flowers in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Cute & Comfy

The Image Direct

Stella Maxwell wears a black cropped T-shirt and tie-dye pants to make a quick coffee run on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Flower Power

The Image Direct

Helena Christensen carries fresh-cut flowers on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Run Along

Backgrid

Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber go for a run with the family dog on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Just Passing By

Backgrid

A shirtless Tyler Cameron takes a break on Thursday while out for a jog in Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

No Plain Jane

Splash News Online

Jane Lynch soaks up the sunshine solo on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Sibling Stroll

BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde and her younger brother Charlie Cockburn enjoy some fresh air together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.   

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Staying Active

The Image Direct

Days after donating $1 million to frontline responders of the coronavirus crisis, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride around his neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Vision in a Visor

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Goldie Hawn gets her steps in during L.A.’s shelter-in-place mandate on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Royal Visit

IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visit the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to get updates on research for a coronavirus test on Wednesday in Stockholm.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Brown Bagging It

MEGA

Lucy Hale stocks up on groceries on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

No Athleisure Here

SplashNews.com

Alia Shawkat looks chic and cozy as she grabs some essentials on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Hamptons Hideaway

The Image Direct

Alec Baldwin maintains his distance from friends (not pictured) while chatting outside in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

Grocery Get-up

MEGA

On Wednesday in L.A., Tyra Banks hits up celeb-favorite organic grocer Erewhon Market with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

The White Stuff

Backgrid

A solo Nina Dobrev goes for a walk with her pup in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Running Start

Backgrid

Luke Wilson gets in a workout on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

What to 'Due'

The Image Direct

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith — due with their first child together on Thursday — keep things moving with their dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Gray Lady

The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley goes for a quick coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Who Let the Dog Out?

SplashNews.com

Orlando Bloom takes his pup, Mighty, for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Hey Neighbor!

BACKGRID

Aubrey Plaza stops to chat with a neighbor while out for a walk with her dogs in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Running Around

MEGA

Wells Adams goes for a run with his dog on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Grab and Go

SplashNews.com

Mom-to-be Katy Perry stops at a gas station in L.A. on Tuesday, looking comfy and cozy in an all-gray outfit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Strolling Along

SplashNews.com

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor steps out on Tuesday in L.A.  to walk her dog. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Walk Through the Neighborhood

The Image Direct

Sneaky Pete actor Giovanni Ribisi takes a walk in L.A. on Tuesday in a monochrome, all-khaki look. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

Paper or Plastic?

BACKGRID

Annabelle Wallis grabs a few groceries with boyfriend Chris Pine (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96