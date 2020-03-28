Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands in Florida, Plus Conan O'Brien, Ewan McGregor and More

His Señorita
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were hand-in-hand for their morning walk in Florida, complete with cups of coffee.
Coco on Wheels
Conan O’Brien was spotted riding his bike in his Los Angeles neighborhood.
Four-Legged Friend
Ewan McGregor stepped out in Santa Monica, California, wearing rubber gloves while walking his dog.
Pretty Little Walker
Lucy Hale was seen on a coffee run in Los Angeles as she dressed in casual wear.
City Pretty
A smiling Katie Holmes totes her suitcase on Friday in New York City.
Flower Power
Mark Wahlberg steps out after a sweat session in Los Angeles on Friday.
Sunny Day
Liev Schreiber takes a stroll on Friday in Los Angeles.
On a Roll
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets all covered up to ride his motorcycle in Malibu on Friday.
Feeling Neutral
Kate Hudson goes out for her daily exercise on Friday in Los Angeles.
Good Vibes
Kelly Killoren Bensimon stays home in style on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Walk It Out
Jennifer Garner puts on her running gear to go for a power walk on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.
Puppy Parents
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne take their new foster puppy with them to go for a grocery run at Erewhon Market in L.A on Thursday.
Positive Vibes
Jordana Brewster wears a jacket that says, “Have a nice day,” and a big smile while on a walk through sunny Brentwood, California, on Thursday.
Spring Has Sprung
Amy Poehler brightens up her Thursday by purchasing a bouquet of spring flowers in Beverly Hills.
Cute & Comfy
Stella Maxwell wears a black cropped T-shirt and tie-dye pants to make a quick coffee run on Thursday in L.A.
Flower Power
Helena Christensen carries fresh-cut flowers on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.
Run Along
Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber go for a run with the family dog on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California.
Just Passing By
A shirtless Tyler Cameron takes a break on Thursday while out for a jog in Palm Beach, Florida.
No Plain Jane
Jane Lynch soaks up the sunshine solo on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Sibling Stroll
Olivia Wilde and her younger brother Charlie Cockburn enjoy some fresh air together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Staying Active
Days after donating $1 million to frontline responders of the coronavirus crisis, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride around his neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday.
Vision in a Visor
Goldie Hawn gets her steps in during L.A.’s shelter-in-place mandate on Wednesday.
Royal Visit
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visit the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to get updates on research for a coronavirus test on Wednesday in Stockholm.
Brown Bagging It
Lucy Hale stocks up on groceries on Wednesday in L.A.
No Athleisure Here
Alia Shawkat looks chic and cozy as she grabs some essentials on Wednesday in L.A.
Hamptons Hideaway
Alec Baldwin maintains his distance from friends (not pictured) while chatting outside in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.
Grocery Get-up
On Wednesday in L.A., Tyra Banks hits up celeb-favorite organic grocer Erewhon Market with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin (not pictured).
The White Stuff
A solo Nina Dobrev goes for a walk with her pup in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Running Start
Luke Wilson gets in a workout on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.
What to 'Due'
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith — due with their first child together on Thursday — keep things moving with their dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.
Gray Lady
Margaret Qualley goes for a quick coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Who Let the Dog Out?
Orlando Bloom takes his pup, Mighty, for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.
Hey Neighbor!
Aubrey Plaza stops to chat with a neighbor while out for a walk with her dogs in L.A. on Tuesday.
Running Around
Wells Adams goes for a run with his dog on Tuesday in L.A.
Grab and Go
Mom-to-be Katy Perry stops at a gas station in L.A. on Tuesday, looking comfy and cozy in an all-gray outfit.
Strolling Along
Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor steps out on Tuesday in L.A. to walk her dog.
Walk Through the Neighborhood
Sneaky Pete actor Giovanni Ribisi takes a walk in L.A. on Tuesday in a monochrome, all-khaki look.
Paper or Plastic?
Annabelle Wallis grabs a few groceries with boyfriend Chris Pine (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.