Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Goes on a Walk in the U.K., Plus Kylie Jenner, Lucy Hale and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Promenade
Phoebe Dynevor was spotted across the pond in Trafford, enjoying a sunny stroll with a friend.
White Hot
Kylie Jenner was seen out in Hollywood for dinner at The Nice Guy.
Good Vibes
Lucy Hale enjoyed a coffee date with her friend in Los Angeles.
Model in Black
Hailey Baldwin was dressed in all black for her dinner at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Fist Bump
Oscar De La Hoya and Snoop Dogg shared a moment on stage during a news conference for Triller Fight Club's inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Giving Back
Rapper YG gave away 4Hunnid Block Runner sneakers from The Flame footwear line at the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles.
Green Machine
Bella Hadid keeps it light on Friday while shooting a fashion campaign in Brooklyn, New York.
Barefoot Dreams
Liam Hemsworth heads for the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on Friday.
Suit Yourself
Addison Rae gets all dressed up on Friday for a visit to The Tonight Show studios in N.Y.C.
A Little Boost
Lana Del Rey heads out for breakfast and coffee with her mother (not pictured) on Friday in L.A.
Sweet Life
JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie join the singer's family at Sugar Factory Century City in California on Thursday for birthday treats including the King Sundae.
Red Hot
Kylie Jenner arrives at Justin Bieber’s album release party in an eye-catching jumpsuit featuring sheer panels and cut-outs on Thursday at The Nice Guy in L.A.
Spring in Her Step
Maya Rudolph makes a grand entrance in a floral dress on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Smiles on Set
Annie Murphy is seen filming an episode of Russian Doll on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Gang’s All Here
Taika Waititi, Isla Fisher, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (not pictured) and Russell Crowe (bottom right) gather at the round three National Rugby League match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters on Friday in Sydney, Australia.
Off to the Races
British racing driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the 2021 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Dog Days
Justin Theroux takes his dog Kuma for an afternoon stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Take Two
Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams keep the mood light on the New York City set of A Journal for Jordan on Thursday.
Dressed to Impress
Claire Danes is back in costume on Thursday on the Maldon, England, set of The Essex Serpent.
Rolling Along
Penn Badgley and costar Tati Gabrielle seem to have some big news while filming season 3 of You in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Team Vaccine
Arsenio Hall, Danny Trejo and Magic Johnson proudly pose with their COVID-19 vaccine cards after getting their shots, as part of a vaccination awareness event at USC, on Wednesday in L.A.
Dancing Queen
Julianne Hough performs onstage during the 24th Family Film Awards on Wednesday in Universal City, California.
Quiet on Set
Regina Hall films a scene for her series Black Monday on Wednesday in downtown L.A.
Fighting for Equal Pay
Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce take the podium prior to Equal Pay Day in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
All Smiles
Erika Jayne rocks a high pony while out for lunch with friends at Robata JINYA in West Hollywood.
Keeping Warm
Jared Leto, who's been cast in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, is spotted out wearing a blue puffer and beanie on Wednesday.
Walk It Out
Amy Adams masks up with a bandana while out for a walk in L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.
Red Alert
Adam Lambert looks fabulous in red platforms while out to dinner with friends at Catch LA in West Hollywood.
Costume Check
Elle Fanning is dressed in full costume while filming for her Hulu series The Great on Tuesday in Richmond Park, London.
Video Star
Jamie Foxx stands in the spotlight on the set of a music video on Tuesday in L.A.
Catch Up Sesh
Annie Murphy smiles while chatting on the phone on her walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Picturesque Paradise
Rose McGowan enjoys a sunny beach day in Mexico on Tuesday.
Speaker Spotlight
Pharrell Williams takes the stage at The David Grutman Experience at FIU on Tuesday in Miami.