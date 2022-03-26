Chris Martin Touches the Sky in Mexico, Plus, Saniyya Sidney, Michael Bublé, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff March 26, 2022 06:00 AM

Hand Full of Dreams

Credit: Medios y Media/Getty

Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 25.

Best Dressed

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.

Higher Ground

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.

Quite a Handful

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, Calif., on March 24.

Comfy Casual

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.

Set Sighting

Credit: ALLFIELDS PHOTOGRAPHY/Splash News Online

Olivia Colman starts filming for Empire of Light in Margate on March 25.

Day Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.

Orange Moment

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.

Major Recognition

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Will Smith presents an award to his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Coming to 'Kimmel'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24 in L.A.

Big Smooch

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.

Leading Ladies

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Model Mates

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.

Crew Love

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's Atlanta season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.

Family Affair

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.

'good 4 u'

Credit: Splash News Online

The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.

On the Mic

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.

Solo Stroll

Credit: Splash News Online

Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.

Special Screening

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of Infinite Storm in N.Y.C. on March 24. 

Game, Set, Match

Credit: MediaPunch

Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.

A-list Arrivals

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Green Goddess

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.

One Love

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade during their 2022 Caribbean tour on March 24 in Kingston, Jamaica.

On the Move

Credit: The Image Direct

Pamela Anderson steps out in N.Y.C. in great spirits on March 23.

Malibu Cruiser

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa rides through Malibu on his vintage motorcycle with friends on March 23.

Over the 'Moon'

Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Lana Condor looks gorgeous in a neon gown at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino hit the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a rainy N.Y.C. day on March 23.

All Hail 'The Queen'

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Angela Lewis sparkles during The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience exclusive preview event, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on March 23.

City Chic

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Naomi Watts makes her way through N.Y.C. on March 24 in a white suit and gold jewlery. 

Master Chief Hits the Red Carpet

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Halo series star Pablo Schreiber attends the premiere of the new Paramount+ series at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 23 in L.A.

Walk the Walk

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 23.

Sweet Smiles

Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Sammi Hanratty and Cole Sprouse share a sweet embrace at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.

Fashion Forward

Credit: Christian Vierig/GC Images

In London, Camila Cabello shows off her stunning street style on March 24. 

On 'Cloud' 9

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Euphoria star Angus Cloud poses at FILA's new Spring/Summer 2022 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23.

Cheers But Make It Chic

Credit: Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner stops by the 818 Bar at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood Monday to enjoy a cocktail made with none other than her tequila as she checks out the immersive pop-up retail and social hub.

Laugh Track

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash news online

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell share a laugh after lunching in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 23. 

So Blue

Credit: Splash News Online

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas make their way to N.Y.C.'s NBC Studios on March 23.

Here to Help

Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González premiere their new film, Ambulance, on March 23 in London. 

Going Green

Credit: Miguel Oses/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Another day, another Morbius premiere for Jared Leto, who debuts his movie in Madrid on March 23. 

Bringing the Smiles

Credit: Courtesy

Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand brings smiles to cleft-affected karate students in Mexico during a March 18 visit with Smile Train.

Season 2 Excitement

Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arrive at the Bridgerton season 2 world premiere on March 22 at the Tate Modern in London.

Lady in Red

Credit: Shutterstock

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes glows on March 22 at the series' season 2 premiere in London.

Twice as Nice

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lil Nas X holds up his trophies after winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22. 

Icon Status

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, Icon Award winner Jennifer Lopez, who thrills the crowd. 

Fast Friends

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo buddy up on March 22 in the audience of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. 

Out of This World

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Oscar Isaac poses with a character on March 22 at the Los Angeles premiere of Moon Knight at the El Capitan Theatre. 

Back to Business

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Janicza Bravo coordinate in suits on March 22 for a panel event hosted by Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills in celebration of Women's History Month.

Windy City Ready

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Pamela Anderson does press for her Broadway debut in Chicago at N.Y.C.'s The Civilian Hotel on March 22. 

Dog Days

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis totes her pup through Los Angeles on March 22.

Fur Real

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Janelle Monáe shows off her fabulous sense of style on March 22 at the Ralph Lauren runway show in N.Y.C.

Coat of Arms

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Also at the Ralph Lauren fashion show, a stylish Angus Cloud.

Seattle Sound

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty

John Mayer brings his Sob Rock tour to Seattle on March 22 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Grin and Bag It

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen looks ready for work while out in Los Angeles on March 22. 

Happy to See Ya

Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't be happier to be together on the Ambulance premiere red carpet on March 22 in Berlin.

Lady in Red

Credit: Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan looks radiant in red while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on March 22.

Paris Premiere

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jared Leto attends the Morbius premiere at Gaumont Champs-Élysées on March 22 in Paris.

Gaga for Gingham 

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria wears a gingham jumpsuit to talk HBO's Gordita Chronicles on the Today show on March 21 in N.Y.C. 

All About Accessories

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Snoop Dogg shows off his gold chain at the premiere of NBC's American Song Contest on March 21 in Hollywood. 

Birds of a Feather

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock turns heads in a pink ombré gown at the L.A. premiere of The Lost City on March 21. 

Dog Days

Credit: Splash News Online

Selma Blair is spotted out for a walk with her dog Scout in L.A. on March 22. 

Marquee Moment 

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Rueby Wood arrives at the N.Y.C. screening of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever on March 21 at AMC Empire 23. 

