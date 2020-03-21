Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Stroll in L.A., Plus Olivia Wilde, Cara Delevingne and More
Puppy Love
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoyed a walk with her dog in Los Angeles.
Beach Day
Model Georgia Fowler went for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.
Fresh Air
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted in Los Angeles, taking a walk together.
Furry Friend
Emily Ratajkowski walked her dog Colombo in New York City.
Wilde About Exercise
Olivia Wilde enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles with a friend.
'Perry' On
Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.
Hair Toss
Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.
Home in the Hamptons
Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.
Park Place
Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.
Vested Interest
Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Beach Bum
Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.
Staying Central
Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central Park
Capped Off
James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.
Friday Feels
Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.
Full Hands
Chris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.
Pregnant Pause
Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Fast Feet
Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida
Spin Cycle
Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.
Take a Hike
Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Food for Thought
Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.
Wind-Blown Beauty
Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Surfs Up
A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.
Sunny Stroll
Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Walk It Out
Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.
Staying Active
The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supply Refresh
Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.
Solo Session
Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.
Lovers' Lane
Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.
Grab & Go
Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.
Three for the Road
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep smiling on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.
Run Along
Reese Witherspoon gets in some cardio on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.
Food for Thought
Husband and wife to-be Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost grab takeout in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.
Palisades Pup
Alessandra Ambrósio goes hiking with her pup in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday.
With Honors
Queen Elizabeth II receives Commodore Steven Moorhouse and Captain Angus Essenhigh during a private audience in Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.
Bank on It
Actor Mike Colter takes precautions while walking to the bank in L.A. on Wednesday.
Soaking Up the Sunshine
Mary Steenburgen and husband Ted Danson wave to neighbors while walking their dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
Promoting Positivity
Denise Richards strikes a pose to show off her Go with Courage T-Shirt, promoting a charity that helps fund cancer research.
Mama on the Move
Pregnant Chloë Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic stock up on groceries using reusable bags in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Walk On
Ben Affleck steps out in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.
Low-Key Lunch
Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her runner-up contestant Tyler Cameron chat over sandwiches while seemingly self-isolating together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.
Fueling Up
Lucy Hale steps out in leopard-print pants and a turtleneck sweater for a coffee run on Tuesday in L.A.
Cute and Comfy
Brie Larson keeps cozy in a sweatshirt and UGG boots as she leaves Whole Foods in L.A. on Tuesday.
Beauty in Beige
English model Kelly Brook arrives in a neutral-toned look to host her weekday radio show at Heart FM in London on Tuesday.
Smile Style
Margaret Qualley goes for a hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Getting Goofy
Jenny McCarthy finds a moment of lightness on Tuesday while FaceTiming with a friend from SiriusXM Hollywood Studios.
It's All Right
Willem Dafoe gives a thumbs-up on Tuesday during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.
Under Cover
Kaia Gerber pounds the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.
'Watch' Out
Paulina Vega attends the launch of the new connected watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Nature Calls
Chrissy Teigen hits the beach in Malibu to get some fresh air on Monday.
Warm Welcome
Michael Strahan brightens the quiet set of Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.
Serene Stroll
Zendaya dons a comfy outfit as she goes for a walk out in L.A. on Sunday.
Food Run
Michael Keaton is in great spirits as he heads out to get groceries in Santa Monica, California, on Monday.
Restock Rush
Ireland Baldwin stocks up on groceries at Whole Foods in L.A. on Monday.
Star Power
Tori Kelly performs at The Roundhouse on Monday in London.
On the Road
Matthew Broderick takes a bike ride through The Hamptons, New York, on Monday to get in some exercise.
Stocking Up
Elisabetta Canalis goes on a shopping trip at Pavilions in West Hollywood on Monday in an all-white sweat suit.
Layered Up
A bundled Scarlett Johansson runs errands in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday with fiancé Colin Jost (not pictured).
Casual Cool
Timothée Chalamet walks through London's Notting Hill on Monday.
Radio Waves
Also out in London on Monday, Rita Ora, who makes her way to the BBC Radio One studio.
Extraordinary Times
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy films a segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City.
Going Green
A low-key Jesse Tyler Ferguson walks his dog around New York City on Monday.
Blue Hues
Brittany Snow stops by The IMDb Show in Santa Monica, California, to talk about her movie Hooking Up.
Having a Laugh
Reese Witherspoon makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to air Monday in L.A.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Ben Affleck braves the rain in L.A. on Saturday.