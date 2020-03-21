Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Stroll in L.A., Plus Olivia Wilde, Cara Delevingne and More

By People Staff March 21, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Puppy Love

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoyed a walk with her dog in Los Angeles.

2 of 97

Beach Day

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Model Georgia Fowler went for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.

3 of 97

Fresh Air

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted in Los Angeles, taking a walk together.

4 of 97

Furry Friend

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski walked her dog Colombo in New York City.

5 of 97

Wilde About Exercise

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles with a friend.

6 of 97

'Perry' On

Credit: Splash News Online

Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.

7 of 97

Hair Toss

Credit: Backgrid

Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.

8 of 97

Home in the Hamptons

Credit: Splash News Online

Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.

9 of 97

Park Place

Credit: Backgrid

Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.

Continued on next slide.
10 of 97

Vested Interest

Credit: BACKGRID

Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

11 of 97

Beach Bum

Credit: MEGA

Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.

12 of 97

Staying Central

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central Park

13 of 97

Capped Off

Credit: SplashNews.com

James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.

14 of 97

Friday Feels

Credit: The Image Direct

Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.

15 of 97

Full Hands

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.

16 of 97

Pregnant Pause

Credit: The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

17 of 97

Fast Feet

Credit: Splash News Online

Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida

18 of 97

Spin Cycle

Credit: MEGA

Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.

19 of 97

Take a Hike

Credit: Backgrid

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.

20 of 97

Food for Thought

Credit: The Image Direct

Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.

21 of 97

Wind-Blown Beauty

Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

22 of 97

Surfs Up

Credit: BACKGRID

A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.

23 of 97

Sunny Stroll

Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

24 of 97

Walk It Out

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.

25 of 97

Staying Active

Credit: BACKGRID

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

26 of 97

Supply Refresh

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.

27 of 97

Solo Session

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.

28 of 97

Lovers' Lane

Credit: The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.

29 of 97

Grab & Go

Credit: Mega

Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.

30 of 97

Three for the Road

Credit: Backgrid

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep smiling on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

31 of 97

Run Along

Credit: Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon gets in some cardio on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.

32 of 97

Food for Thought

Credit: The Image Direct

Husband and wife to-be Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost grab takeout in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

33 of 97

Palisades Pup

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio goes hiking with her pup in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday.

34 of 97

With Honors

Credit: Yui Mok/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II receives Commodore Steven Moorhouse and Captain Angus Essenhigh during a private audience in Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.

35 of 97

Bank on It

Credit: Splash News Online

Actor Mike Colter takes precautions while walking to the bank in L.A. on Wednesday.

36 of 97

Soaking Up the Sunshine

Credit: BACKGRID

Mary Steenburgen and husband Ted Danson wave to neighbors while walking their dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

37 of 97

Promoting Positivity

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Denise Richards strikes a pose to show off her Go with Courage T-Shirt, promoting a charity that helps fund cancer research.  

38 of 97

Mama on the Move

Credit: MEGA

Pregnant Chloë Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic stock up on groceries using reusable bags in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

39 of 97

Walk On

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck steps out in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.

40 of 97

Low-Key Lunch

Credit: SplashNews.com

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her runner-up contestant Tyler Cameron chat over sandwiches while seemingly self-isolating together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.

41 of 97

Fueling Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale steps out in leopard-print pants and a turtleneck sweater for a coffee run on Tuesday in L.A.

42 of 97

Cute and Comfy

Credit: The Image Direct

Brie Larson keeps cozy in a sweatshirt and UGG boots as she leaves Whole Foods in L.A. on Tuesday.

43 of 97

Beauty in Beige

Credit: SplashNews.com

English model Kelly Brook arrives in a neutral-toned look to host her weekday radio show at Heart FM in London on Tuesday.

44 of 97

Smile Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley goes for a hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

45 of 97

Getting Goofy

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jenny McCarthy finds a moment of lightness on Tuesday while FaceTiming with a friend from SiriusXM Hollywood Studios.

46 of 97

It's All Right

Credit: MEGA

Willem Dafoe gives a thumbs-up on Tuesday during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.

47 of 97

Under Cover

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber pounds the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.

48 of 97

'Watch' Out

Credit: Brian Ach/Getty

Paulina Vega attends the launch of the new connected watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

49 of 97

Nature Calls

Credit: BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen hits the beach in Malibu to get some fresh air on Monday.

50 of 97

Warm Welcome

Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Michael Strahan brightens the quiet set of Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

51 of 97

Serene Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Zendaya dons a comfy outfit as she goes for a walk out in L.A. on Sunday.

52 of 97

Food Run

Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Michael Keaton is in great spirits as he heads out to get groceries in Santa Monica, California, on Monday.

53 of 97

Restock Rush

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Ireland Baldwin stocks up on groceries at Whole Foods in L.A. on Monday.

54 of 97

Star Power

Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Tori Kelly performs at The Roundhouse on Monday in London.

55 of 97

On the Road

Credit: The Image Direct

Matthew Broderick takes a bike ride through The Hamptons, New York, on Monday to get in some exercise.

56 of 97

Stocking Up

Credit: MEGA

Elisabetta Canalis goes on a shopping trip at Pavilions in West Hollywood on Monday in an all-white sweat suit.

57 of 97

Layered Up

Credit: The Image Direct

A bundled Scarlett Johansson runs errands in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday with fiancé Colin Jost (not pictured).

58 of 97

Casual Cool

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet walks through London's Notting Hill on Monday.

59 of 97

Radio Waves

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Also out in London on Monday, Rita Ora, who makes her way to the BBC Radio One studio.

60 of 97

Extraordinary Times

Credit: David M. Russell/ABC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy films a segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City. 

61 of 97

Going Green

Credit: The Image Direct

A low-key Jesse Tyler Ferguson walks his dog around New York City on Monday.

62 of 97

Blue Hues

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Brittany Snow stops by The IMDb Show in Santa Monica, California, to talk about her movie Hooking Up.

63 of 97

Having a Laugh

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Reese Witherspoon makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to air Monday in L.A. 

64 of 97

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck braves the rain in L.A. on Saturday. 

65 of 97