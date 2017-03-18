Saturday's Best Pics: Reese Witherspoon Meets Mickey, Plus Adele, Jack Black, Tom Hiddleston & More

<p>Reese Witherspoon and Mickey Mouse officially open Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs in Orlando on Friday.</p>
John Parra/Getty
<p>Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka get dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, California, on St. Patrick&#8217;s Day.</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Adele performs in Melbourne&#8217;s Etihad Stadium on Saturday.</p>
Graham Denholm/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Jack Black showed his support for the second annual Make March Matter campaign, which benefits Children&rsquo;s Hospital Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
<p>Tom Hiddleston touches down in London&#8217;s Heahtrow Airport on Saturday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>A solo Jennifer Garner steps out in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Scarlett Johansson poses with a drawing of herself while greeting fans at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of <em>Ghost in the Shell </em>on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
EPA
<p>Slaint&eacute;! Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy Guinness with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards following Friday&#8217;s London St. Patrick&#8217;s Day parade.&nbsp;</p>
Richard Pohle/Getty
<p>Jennifer Hudson pauses for a picture while sightseeing in London on Friday.</p>
James Warren/SilverHub/Shutterstock
<p>Elle Fanning fits in a Friday workout in Studio City, California.&nbsp;</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Morena Baccarin and fianc&eacute; Ben McKenzie enjoy a romantic &mdash; but very chilly &mdash; stroll through New York City on Friday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Vanessa Hudgens keeps it casual as she runs out for coffee in L.A. on Friday.</p>
<p>Khlo&eacute; Kardashian struts her stuff through LAX Airport on Friday after returning home from visiting her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland.</p>
X17online
<p>Ryan Reynolds waves to fans as he walks through N.Y.C.&#8217;s Times Square after an appearance on <em>Good Morning America </em>on Thursday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Mandy Moore is all smiles as she attends the 25th Anniversary Celebration for The Alliance for Children&#8217;s Rights on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford celebrate at the&nbsp;Thursday grand opening of Tao, Beauty + Essex and Avenue in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Evan Ross plants a kiss on wife Ashlee Simpson at the&nbsp;Thursday Tao festivities.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Also at the Tao Group&#8217;s grand opening, Katie Holmes poses in a short black dress and nude heels.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Bezjian/Getty
<p>Bryan Greenberg and wife Jamie Chung also come out for the start-studded Tao event.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Princess Kate greets a furry friend as she arrives at the annual Irish Guards St. Patrick&#8217;s Day Parade at Household Cavalry Barracks in London on Friday.</p>
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
<p>Danny DeVito, Jessica Hecht, Mark Ruffalo and Tony Shalhoub take a bow after the opening night performance of their new Broadway show, <em>The Price</em>, on Thursday.</p>
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>On&nbsp;Thursday, Eva Mendes celebrates the opening of the New York &amp; Company Miami store and the debut of her collection in a bright, beautiful gown.&nbsp;</p>
Gustavo Caballero/Getty
<p>Thursday in New York City, Tinashe rocks camouflage pants outside of the Hot97 studios.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Benji Madden, Malin Akerman, Justin Theroux and Orlando Bloom cozy up for a photo as they attend a dinner celebrating the launch of BEBOE, a luxury cannabis brand, on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Ruby Rose strikes a pose at the launch of Urban Decay&#8217;s new special edition Jean-Michel Basquiat collection &mdash; which she is the face of &mdash; on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Sara Jaye Weiss/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Rupert Grint grins pulls up in a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace for a screening and Q&amp;A session for his new show, Sony&#8217;s Crackle series <em>Snatch</em>, in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Bruce Glikas/Sony/Crackle
<p>Model Kate Upton keeps it casual as she meets a friend for lunch in Irvine, California, on Thursday.</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Laura Dern beams as she arrives at the Film Independent at LACMA Screening and Q&amp;A of <em>Wilson</em> on Thursday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Araya Diaz/WireImage
<p>Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen bundle up against the freezing New York City temperatures while out and about on Thursday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Britney Spears, with boyfriend Sam Asghari, gets the giggles while watching the Art Hearts Fashion Show during Los Angeles Fashion Week on Thursday.</p>
Arun Nevader/Getty
<p>Stephen Moyer is accompanied by wife Anna Paquin at a&nbsp;Thursday screening of his show <em>Shots Fired </em>in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
David Livingston/Getty
<p>Elizabeth Banks is stunning in a plunging pantsuit on&nbsp;Thursday&#8217;s <em>Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Also on<em>&nbsp;The Tonight Show </em>on Thursday &mdash; National Panda Day! &mdash;&nbsp;host Jimmy Fallon welcomes Hashtag the Panda.&nbsp;</p>
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>On&nbsp;Thursday, Allison Williams attends the Rising Star Reception at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho.&nbsp;</p>
Mark Davis/Getty
<p>Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston goof around for photographers at a Beijing press conference for their new film <em>Kong: Skull Island</em> on Thursday.</p>
VCG/Getty
<p>Jennifer Garner, a trustee for Save the Children, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday before the House Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee during a hearing to support early childhood education.</p>
Susan Walsh/AP
<p>Gigi Hadid treats the sidewalk like the catwalk while out in New York City on Thursday.</p>
James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Scarlett Johansson struts her stuff down the red carpet at the premiere of <em>Ghost in the Shell </em>on Thursday in Tokyo.</p>
<p>Chad Michael Murray arrives at the AOL Build studios in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Regina King stays&nbsp;warm in a plush black coat as she leaves the N.Y.C. studios of <em>The View</em> after a Thursday appearance.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Macklemore soaks up the sun during his vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Milo Ventimiglia takes a selfie with fans while on the <em>Extra </em>set in Universal City, California, on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie share a romantic moment backstage at the Broadway musical <em>Come from Away </em>on Wednesday.</p>
Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Star Katie Holmes attends the Beverly Hills premiere of <em>The Kennedys After Camelot</em>&nbsp;on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
Frazer Harrison/Getty
The Image Direct
<p>Actresses Mamie Gummer and Uzo Aduba are all smiles as they attend an ACLU dinner in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
David X Prutting/BFA
<p>Kat Graham sits down for a chat with Pandora on Wednesday at SXSW in Austin, Texas.&nbsp;</p>
Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Finn Jones gets into fighting position while posing for pictures at the New York City premiere of his new Netflix show, <em>Iron Fist</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
<p>Meanwhile, his costars Rosario Dawson and Jessica Henwick goof around for photographers.</p>
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
<p>As her husband Bart Freundlich looks on, Julianne Moore poses at the&nbsp;Wednesday&nbsp;Whitney Biennial presented by Tiffany &amp; Co. in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Kendall Jenner stands out from the crowd in an all-yellow ensemble and giant hoop earrings while filming scenes for <em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians </em>alongside Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian (not pictured) on Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, California.</p>
FameFlynet
<p><em>Justice League </em>star Jason Momoa keeps it monochromatic in all-black while out and about in Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>On Wednesday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (carrying a Gaia&#8217;s Ark handbag) and Rachel Zoe host an UGG campaign luncheon in Los Angeles.</p>
Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Ice Cube gets animated during his appearance on&nbsp;Wednesday&#8217;s <em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Karolina Kurkova wears a hot pink gown at a Miami <em>Harper&#8217;s Bazaar</em> photo shoot on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
Pacific Coast News
<p>On Wednesday, Jackie Cruz and Selenis Leyva hang at the premiere of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Ingobernable</em> in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Sienna Miller strikes a pose as she arrives at the opening night performance of <em>Joan of Arc: Into the Fire </em>at the Public Theater in New York City on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Whoopi Goldberg and Glenn Close cozy up to one another backstage at The Palace Theater on Broadway after a performance of Close&#8217;s <em>Sunset Boulevard</em> on Wednesday.</p>
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Elle Fanning keeps it breezy in a white sundress while running errands in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Wednesday&nbsp;in New York City, Andra Day performs for the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit.&nbsp;</p>
Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Also at the Urban Arts Partnership event, Ashley Graham takes the stage for a speech.&nbsp;</p>
Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Victoria&#8217;s Secret model Devon Windsor soaks up the sun while on vacation with friends in Miami Beach on Wednesday.</p>
Broadimage/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner can&#8217;t contain their excitement as they watch the horse races at the Cheltenham Festival in England on Wednesday.</p>
Rupert Hartley/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Angelina Jolie is on stage on Wednesday in Switzerland at the&nbsp;annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira De Mello Foundation&nbsp;at the&nbsp;United Nations office in Geneva.</p>
Harold Cunningham/Getty
<p>Elle Fanning dons workout gear on&nbsp;Wednesday&nbsp;as she walks through Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Gemma Arterton beams as she shakes hands with Prince Charles at the Prince&#8217;s Trust Celebrate Success Awards on Wednesday in London.</p>
<p>Victoria Beckham chooses a tan suit on Wednesday for a walk in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
<p>Ari Graynor and Clark Duke pose together for the<em>&nbsp;I&#8217;m&nbsp;Dying Up Here</em> premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas.</p>
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid attempts to go undercover while out and about in New York City on Wednesday. &nbsp;</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Prince Harry cracks up as he goofs around with schoolchildren during a visit to Epping Forest to view the Wood Pasture Restoration Project, which is part of The Queen&#8217;s Commonwealth Canopy, in Epping, England, on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Models and cousins Hailey and Ireland Baldwin smize side-by-side on&nbsp;Tuesday&nbsp;at <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;Power Stylists dinner in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Justin Timberlake, his stylist Annie Psaltiras and Jonah Hill make one fashionable trio at the event.</p>
Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Nearby, Nina Dobrev and James Marsden celebrate their stylist Ilaria Urbinati at the event.&nbsp;</p>
Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Also at the Power Stylists Dinner, trendsetters&nbsp;John Legend and Mahershala Ali exude style on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>A waving Reese Witherspoon is the picture of spring perfection in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
<p>Former President Barack Obama unwinds with a round of golf in Oahu, Hawaii, on Tuesday.</p>
MEGA
<p>Cate Blanchett is seeing double as she unveils her caricature at Sardi&#8217;s on Tuesday in New York City in honor of her performance in <em>The Present </em>on Broadway.</p>
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><em>This Is Us </em>star Chrissy Metz cozies up to her on-screen boyfriend, Chris Sullivan, as the pair celebrates the show&#8217;s season finale at a party on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Rex Shutterstock
<p>Elizabeth Olsen keeps it casual as she runs out for groceries on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
WENN
<p>Patrick Dempsey is in the driver&#8217;s seat while filming on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Pacific Coast News
<p>Jordana Brewster, Ali Larter and Molly Sims strike a pose at the Jenni Kayne + Loeffler Randall Pop-Up on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Maddie Ziegler stays in step with <em>Extra</em> host Mario Lopez on Tuesday in Universal City, California.&nbsp;</p>
Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>New Kids on the Block&#8217;s Joey McIntyre gives his puppy Duncan a lift after grabbing lunch in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Model Karolina Kurkova strikes a pose on Tuesday in Miami Beach during a magazine photo shoot.&nbsp;</p>
Pacific Coast News
<p>Nathan Sykes and an excited fan make time for a quick picture during his visit to the Barnwood Park Arts College in Gloucester, England, on Monday.</p>
Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
<p>Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka smile for cameras on Tuesday at the&nbsp;Experience Harlem event in N.Y.C.</p>
Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen strikes a pose after participating in the Oreo Dunk Challenge.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Director Danny Boyle, Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Jonny Lee Miller line up for photographs at a New York City screening of their film, <em>T2: Trainspotting </em>on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Rosario Dawson is at peace on Tuesday as she attends the afterparty for the&nbsp;screening of <em>T2: Trainspotting </em>at Mr. Purple&nbsp;in New&nbsp;York City.&nbsp;</p>
<p>A smiling Eddie Redmayne&nbsp;attends the Into Film Awards on Tuesday in London.</p>
Chance Yeh/FilmMagic
<p><em>The Catch</em> actress Mireille Enos is wide open on&nbsp;Tuesday&nbsp;on&nbsp;<em>Hollywood Today Live&nbsp;</em>in&nbsp;Hollywood.</p>
David Livingston/Getty
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz smiles for the cameras&nbsp;as she arrives at the XXVI Union de Actores awards on Monday in Madrid, Spain.</p>
Europa Press/Getty
<p>Ice Cube is ready to talk <em>Hip Hop Squares</em> on Tuesday at the AOL Build studio in New York City.</p>
Chance Yeh/FilmMagic
<p>Jake Gyllenhall and Rebecca Ferguson cozy up to one another at a photo call for their new film,<em> Life</em>, in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday.</p>
Matthias Nareyek/Getty
<p><em>The Walking Dead</em>&rsquo;s Norman Reedus shows off his photography at an art exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.</p>
Europa Press/Getty
<p>Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Patricia Arquette celebrate the launch of #StopTheRobbery, a new campaign created by Grey Ny designed to close the wage gap, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Ryan Brown/UN Women
<p><em>Beauty and the Beast</em> star&nbsp;Emma Watson is camera-ready on Monday at a New York City screening of the film.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Armie Hammer gets selfie-aware on Monday at the <em>Free Fire</em> premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas.</p>
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>It&#8217;s nothing but sweet stuff for Britney Spears&nbsp;on Monday as she enjoys some out-of-this-world treats <a href="https://people.com/babies/jamie-lynn-spears-daughter-maddie-first-red-carpet-disney-world/">with her son Jayden and niece Maddie</a> at Orlando&#8217;s Planet Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
Gerardo Mora/Getty
<p>A dressed-down Kiernan Shipka smiles while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
<p><i>Orange Is the New Black</i> actress Danielle Brooks is a guest at the&nbsp;Vineyard Theatre 2017 Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Walter McBride/Getty Images
<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale crack each other up as they speak onstage at a panel for their show, <em>Veep</em>, at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on Monday.</p>
<p>Just after the finale of <em>The Bachelor</em>, newly engaged Nick Viall greets fans as he arrives at a taping of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Freida Pinto and Courteney Cox pose together&nbsp;at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Innovators for a Healthy Planet celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>Prince Harry pins a medal on a soldier at a presentation for The Royal Gurkha Rifles at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday.</p>
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
<p>Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she arrives at the premiere of the TV Land show, <em>Nobodies, </em>at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Gillian Anderson chats about her new book&nbsp;<em>We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere </em>in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Victoria Beckham bundles up against the cold New York City weather as she runs errands on Monday.</p>
<p>Natasha Lyonne &mdash; rocking stylish new bangs &mdash; cozies up to her furry travel companion after touching down at LAX on Monday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Ruth Wilson makes a statement in a polka dot dress as she poses for photos at the Into Film Awards on Monday in London.</p>
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson attend a photo call for their film, <em>Life</em>, in Paris on Monday.</p>
Alban Wyters/INSTARimages.com
<p>Kelly Rowland leaps with excitement &mdash; literally! &mdash; while promoting her new book, <em>Whoa Baby!,</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
MediaPunch
<p>Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey with Dean of Westminster John Hall after a Commonwealth Day service on Monday.</p>
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty
<p>Rita Ora sips on a smoothie on Monday while out and about in London&#8217;s Notting Hill neighborhood.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo gives off good vibes at the presentation of the new CR7 Crunch Gym in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.</p>
<p>With her <em>Kong: Skull Island </em>now in theaters, Brie Larson lands in Narita, Japan, on Monday.</p>
Jun Sato/GC Images
<p>Also at Narita International Airport on Monday, Larson&#8217;s <em>Kong </em>costar Tom Hiddleston greets photographers with a smile.</p>
Jun Sato/GC Images
<p>Monday in Brentwood, California, Lea Michele wears ripped jeans and a T-shirt as she sips on green juice.</p>
AKM-GSI
<p>Scarlett Johansson heads to the&nbsp;<em>Saturday Night Live </em>afterparty after hosting the sketch show in New York City.</p>
Splash News Online
<p><em>This Is Us</em> star Milo Ventimiglia steps out for Operation Smile&#8217;s Celebrity Ski &amp; Smile Challenge Presented by the Rodosky Family in Park City, Utah, on Saturday.</p>
Chad Hurst/Getty
<p>Also at the snow-filled event, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross (who flew via JetLux) and their daughter Jagger Snow, 20 months, hit the slopes.</p>
Chad Hurst/Getty
<p>Adriana Lima brings out the bling for the Victoria&#8217;s Secret new Body by Victoria collection launch on Friday in Singapore.</p>
Ore Huiying/Getty
<p>Ed in Italia! Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the taping of <em>Che Tempo Che Fa</em>, an Italian TV show, in Milan on Sunday.</p>
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty
<p>Sean &#8220;Diddy&#8221; Combs and girlfriend Cassie have a blast at the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets basketball game in Brooklyn, New York,&nbsp;on&nbsp;Sunday, which honored Diddy&#8217;s late friend and collaborator, the Notorious B.I.G.</p>
James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Violetta Komyshan supports boyfriend Ansel Elgort at the SXSW premiere of his movie <em>Baby Driver</em>&nbsp;on Saturday&nbsp;in Austin, Texas.&nbsp;</p>
Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP
<p>Nothing gets between these three! Dave Franco, James Franco and Seth Rogen hit up SXSW as a trio in Austin on Sunday.</p>
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Also at the festival, <em>Game of Thrones</em> stars (and BFFs) Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner pose together.</p>
Amy E. Price/Getty
<p><em>Small Town Crime</em> actors John Hawkes and Octavia Spencer attend the premiere of the film at SXSW on Saturday.</p>
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Cara Delevingne shows off a Bob Ross T-shirt as she flies out of London on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
Steve Bagness/Splash News Online
<p>Eva Longoria promotes TechnoMarine, her new line of watches, at the Miami&nbsp;International Mall on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Kendall Jenner relaxes in red lingerie on the set of a photo shoot in Miami on Sunday.</p>
Pacific Coast News
<p>Karlie Kloss isn&#8217;t bothered by the wintry weather in N.Y.C. over the weekend.&nbsp;</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Kevin Bacon and his older brother Michael go for a spin to support cancer research during the Cycle for Survival event at Equinox Bryant Park in N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
Rob Kim/Getty
<p>Only Jourdan Dunn can pull off sweatpants on the red carpet and still look glamorous, which she does at the launch of the Lon Dunn+ Missguided collection in London on Saturday.</p>
Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>Stars of the<em> Sunday&nbsp;in the&nbsp;Park with George</em> revival Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal pose with original&nbsp;cast member Mandy Patinkin&nbsp;on Sunday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Malin Akerman rocks a plunging neckline at the Ariana Rockefeller Collection cocktail party in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Glenn Close greets Seth&nbsp;Meyers&nbsp;backstage at a&nbsp;Sunday performance of her Broadway musical <em>Sunset Boulevard</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Two-time winner Tatiana Maslany celebrates in the Canadian Screen Awards press room on&nbsp;Sunday in Toronto.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Kylie Jenner wears a sheer outfit during a night out at Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
Photographer Group/Splash News
<p>Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson pose backstage at the Family Equality Council&#8217;s Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
<p>Mom Mariah Carey, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon and dad Nick Cannon sit together during&nbsp;Nickelodeon&#8217;s 2017 Kids&#8217; Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Kevin Mazur/KCA2017/WireImage
<p>Also there: a colorful Heidi Klum and Gwen Stefani.</p>
Charley Gallay/KCA2017/Getty Image
<p>John Goodman and Jeff Bridges get together&nbsp;at a ceremony honoring John Goodman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.</p>
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images
<p>Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham vist the Louvre in Paris on Saturday.</p>
AKM-GSI
<p>Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of<em> Song to Song</em> in Austin for SXSW on Friday.</p>
Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
<p>Reese Witherspoon runs errands in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.</p>
Brentwood/London Entertainment
<p>Former president Barack Obama leaves Upland restaurant in New York City on Friday.</p>
James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Cate Blanchett holds court at the 2017 UN Women for Peace Association March in March awards luncheon on Friday in New York City.</p>
Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Emma Watson is all smiles as she arrives at <em>Good Morning America</em> on Friday to promote her new film, <em>Beauty and the Beast</em>.</p>
Pacific Coast News
<p>James Franco hauls his suitcase as he arrives for a flight at LAX airport on Friday.</p>
AKM-GSI
<p>Brie Larson supports <em>Kong: Skull Island</em> costar John Goodman at his Friday Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.&nbsp;</p>
Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP
<p>Pierce Brosnan rides his bike in Malibu while on his phone.&nbsp;</p>
<p>Melissa Benoist is spotted in her hero getup on the Vancouver set of&nbsp;<em>Supergirl</em>.</p>
The Image Direct
<p>Kristen Stewart wears a high-collared gown to the <em>Personal Shopper</em> premiere hosted by Ruffino in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Adele belts it out while performing at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, as part of her 25 world tour on Friday.</p>
Cameron Spencer/Getty
<p>Jaime King gives son Leo Newman a boost as the two enjoy a mother-son bonding day at the Little Marc Jacobs celebration benefiting Baby2Baby in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Chelsea Lauren/Rex Shutterstock
<p>Finn Wittrock and Sally Field celebrate at the opening night afterparty for their Broadway play <em>The Glass Menagerie</em> on Thursday.</p>
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Sienna Miller enjoys the spring weather while out for a walk in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>Bonnie Wright supports her former <em>Harry Potter</em> onscreen brother Rupert Grint at the Culver City, California, premiere of his show <em>Snatch</em> on Thursday.</p>
Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP
Eduardo Parra/Getty
<p>Michael Shannon, Kirsten Dunst and Jeff Nichols goof around as they arrive at the Austin Film Society&#8217;s Texas Film Awards on Thursday at SXSW in Austin.</p>
Gary Miller/Getty
<p>Miles Teller attempts to go incognito with a baseball cap and sunglasses while out shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.</p>
FameFlynet
<p>Dita Von Teese keeps it simple and chic as she attends the Hermes: Dwntwn Men runway show on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Emily Ratajkowski&#8217;s boyfriend Jeff Magid snaps pics of her on the beach in Malibu.</p>
Pacific Coast News
<p>&#8220;Just Sayin'&#8221; podcast co-hosts Clare Galterio and Sammi &#8220;Sweetheart&#8221; Giancola celebrate National Meatball Day at Buca di Beppo in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Justin Theroux is spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Star Max/GC Images
<p>Michelle Trachtenberg and Jenna Dewan Tatum cozy up to one another at the (ANDAZ) RED Suite Opening in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
Rachel Murray/WireImage
<p>Drake performs in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday.</p>
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty
<p>On Thursday, John McEnroe and Bill Murray hang at the Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert in Manhattan.</p>
Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid struts her stuff through the streets of New York City on Thursday.</p>
Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
<p>Models He Sui and Alessandra Ambr&oacute;sio are the center of attention as they celebrate the grand opening of the Victoria&#8217;s Secret store in Chengdu, China, on Friday.</p>
VCG/Getty
<p><em>Timeless</em> costars Malcolm Barrett, Abigail Spencer and Matt Lanter attend a screening of their series at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.</p>
Tasos Katopodis/Getty
<p>Aaron Paul and wife Lauren keep it casual as they go for a stroll in the Malibu sunshine after brunch on Thursday.</p>
Splash News Online
<p>On Thursday in West Hollywood, Eva Longoria has&nbsp;nothing to do but smile after enjoying lunch&nbsp;with friends.&nbsp;</p>
Splash News Online
<p>With Princess Kate by his side, Prince William shakes hands with veterans at the revealing of a memorial to members of the British armed forces who died in Iraq and Afghanistan in London on Thursday.</p>
<p>Also at the unveiling, Prince Harry gives a greeting to fellow veterans.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid goes all gray during Paris Fashion Week while walking the streets of the City of Light on Thursday.</p>
<p>Darren Criss performs with his new band Computer Games on&nbsp;Thursday&#8217;s <em>Elvis Duran and the Morning Show </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Ashley Benson grabs a tea while sporting a <em>Power Rangers</em> T-shirt in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
2 of 180 FameFlynet

FEELING GREEN

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka get dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, California, on St. Patrick’s Day.

4 of 180 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

DOING GOOD

On Thursday, Jack Black showed his support for the second annual Make March Matter campaign, which benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. 

6 of 180 FameFlynet

MAKING MOVES

A solo Jennifer Garner steps out in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

8 of 180 Richard Pohle/Getty

EASY BEING GREEN

Slainté! Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy Guinness with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards following Friday’s London St. Patrick’s Day parade. 

10 of 180 FameFlynet

'AB' IT AGAIN

Elle Fanning fits in a Friday workout in Studio City, California. 

12 of 180

CAFFEINE RUSH

Vanessa Hudgens keeps it casual as she runs out for coffee in L.A. on Friday.

14 of 180 Splash News Online

FAN SERVICE

Ryan Reynolds waves to fans as he walks through N.Y.C.’s Times Square after an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

16 of 180 Michael Kovac/Getty

HOW DO YOU LIKE ME 'TAO'?

Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford celebrate at the Thursday grand opening of Tao, Beauty + Essex and Avenue in Los Angeles. 

18 of 180 Michael Bezjian/Getty

MINI ME

Also at the Tao Group’s grand opening, Katie Holmes poses in a short black dress and nude heels. 

20 of 180 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

THROWING A BONE

Princess Kate greets a furry friend as she arrives at the annual Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Household Cavalry Barracks in London on Friday.

22 of 180 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

TEAL FEEL

On Thursday, Eva Mendes celebrates the opening of the New York & Company Miami store and the debut of her collection in a bright, beautiful gown. 

24 of 180 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

'HIGH' SPIRITS

Benji Madden, Malin Akerman, Justin Theroux and Orlando Bloom cozy up for a photo as they attend a dinner celebrating the launch of BEBOE, a luxury cannabis brand, on Thursday in L.A.

26 of 180 Bruce Glikas/Sony/Crackle

IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT

Rupert Grint grins pulls up in a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace for a screening and Q&A session for his new show, Sony’s Crackle series Snatch, in New York City on Thursday.

28 of 180 Araya Diaz/WireImage

STRIKE A POSE

Laura Dern beams as she arrives at the Film Independent at LACMA Screening and Q&A of Wilson on Thursday in L.A. 

30 of 180 Arun Nevader/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Britney Spears, with boyfriend Sam Asghari, gets the giggles while watching the Art Hearts Fashion Show during Los Angeles Fashion Week on Thursday.

32 of 180 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

Elizabeth Banks is stunning in a plunging pantsuit on Thursday’s Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

34 of 180 Mark Davis/Getty

HERE COMES THE 'SUN'

On Thursday, Allison Williams attends the Rising Star Reception at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho. 

36 of 180 Susan Walsh/AP

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Jennifer Garner, a trustee for Save the Children, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday before the House Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee during a hearing to support early childhood education.

38 of 180

GOT THE BLUES?

Scarlett Johansson struts her stuff down the red carpet at the premiere of Ghost in the Shell on Thursday in Tokyo.

40 of 180 Splash News Online

KEEPING COZY

Regina King stays warm in a plush black coat as she leaves the N.Y.C. studios of The View after a Thursday appearance.

42 of 180 Noel Vasquez/Getty

FAN FAVORITE

Milo Ventimiglia takes a selfie with fans while on the Extra set in Universal City, California, on Wednesday. 

44 of 180 Frazer Harrison/Getty

VELVET VIXEN

Star Katie Holmes attends the Beverly Hills premiere of The Kennedys After Camelot on Wednesday.

47 of 180 Vivien Killilea/Getty

OUT OF THE BOX 

Kat Graham sits down for a chat with Pandora on Wednesday at SXSW in Austin, Texas. 

49 of 180 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

STRIKE A POSE

Meanwhile, his costars Rosario Dawson and Jessica Henwick goof around for photographers.

51 of 180 FameFlynet

MAKING A STATEMENT

Kendall Jenner stands out from the crowd in an all-yellow ensemble and giant hoop earrings while filming scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian (not pictured) on Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, California.

53 of 180 Donato Sardella/Getty

YIN & YANG

On Wednesday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (carrying a Gaia’s Ark handbag) and Rachel Zoe host an UGG campaign luncheon in Los Angeles.

55 of 180 Pacific Coast News

PRETTY IN PINK 

Karolina Kurkova wears a hot pink gown at a Miami Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot on Wednesday. 

57 of 180

FIRE STARTER

Sienna Miller strikes a pose as she arrives at the opening night performance of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire at the Public Theater in New York City on Wednesday. 

60 of 180 FameFlynet

WINTER WHITES

Elle Fanning keeps it breezy in a white sundress while running errands in L.A. on Wednesday.

62 of 180 Jason Kempin/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Also at the Urban Arts Partnership event, Ashley Graham takes the stage for a speech. 

64 of 180 Rupert Hartley/Rex Shutterstock

CHEERING SECTION

Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner can’t contain their excitement as they watch the horse races at the Cheltenham Festival in England on Wednesday.

66 of 180 FameFlynet

GIRL ON THE GO

Elle Fanning dons workout gear on Wednesday as she walks through Los Angeles. 

68 of 180 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

SIDEWALK STROLL

Victoria Beckham chooses a tan suit on Wednesday for a walk in New York City. 

70 of 180 Splash News Online

NEW YORK MINUTE

Bella Hadid attempts to go undercover while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.  

72 of 180

DYNAMIC DUO

Models and cousins Hailey and Ireland Baldwin smize side-by-side on Tuesday at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power Stylists dinner in West Hollywood. 

74 of 180 Donato Sardella/Getty

SALUTING STYLE

Nearby, Nina Dobrev and James Marsden celebrate their stylist Ilaria Urbinati at the event. 

76 of 180 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HAVE A NICE DAY

A waving Reese Witherspoon is the picture of spring perfection in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

78 of 180 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

DOUBLE VISION

Cate Blanchett is seeing double as she unveils her caricature at Sardi’s on Tuesday in New York City in honor of her performance in The Present on Broadway.

80 of 180 WENN

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Elizabeth Olsen keeps it casual as she runs out for groceries on Tuesday in L.A.

82 of 180 Rachel Murray/Getty

TRIPLE THREAT

Jordana Brewster, Ali Larter and Molly Sims strike a pose at the Jenni Kayne + Loeffler Randall Pop-Up on Tuesday in L.A.

84 of 180 Splash News Online

FURRY FRIEND

New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre gives his puppy Duncan a lift after grabbing lunch in L.A. on Tuesday.

86 of 180 Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

PICTURE PERFECT

Nathan Sykes and an excited fan make time for a quick picture during his visit to the Barnwood Park Arts College in Gloucester, England, on Monday.

88 of 180

TREAT YOURSELF

Chrissy Teigen strikes a pose after participating in the Oreo Dunk Challenge. 

90 of 180

PARTY TIME!

Rosario Dawson is at peace on Tuesday as she attends the afterparty for the screening of T2: Trainspotting at Mr. Purple in New York City. 

92 of 180 David Livingston/Getty

GOOD CATCH

The Catch actress Mireille Enos is wide open on Tuesday on Hollywood Today Live in Hollywood.

94 of 180 Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

IN THE GAME

Ice Cube is ready to talk Hip Hop Squares on Tuesday at the AOL Build studio in New York City.

