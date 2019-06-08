Selena Gomez Visits a Children's Hospital in Kansas City, Plus Marc Anthony, Joshua Jackson & More

 

By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 08, 2019 06:00 AM

VIP Visitor

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez greets children on Friday during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Hospital Visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Quiet on the Set

MEGA

Marc Anthony makes his way to the New York City set of In the Heights on Friday.

Little Chat

Erika Goldring/Getty

Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town visit a special CMA Fest edition of the Storme Warren Show at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Drink It In

Shutterstock

Lucy Hale goes casual during a walk around New York City on Friday.

Stay Civil

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson smiles big while arriving to the ACLU SoCal’s 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott L.A. Live on Friday.

Workout Wear

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss is gym-ready in New York City on Friday.

Toy Land

Todd Wawrychuk /Disney Junior

Megan Hilty, who voices K.C. the koala in Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series T.O.T.S., poses with the new Disney store|shopDisney plush at a blogger event in Burbank, California, on Friday. 

Park Place

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris and culinary chair David Burtka suit up on Wednesday for the Central Park Conservancy’s Taste of Summer benefit, which raised $900,000 for improvements to Central Park, in N.Y.C.

Space Ranger

Jordan Stead/Amazon

Robert Downey Jr. gives a speech celebrating Amazon re:MARS in the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Country Crew

John Shearer/Getty

Keith Urban and Billboard‘s Melinda Newman attend the 2019 Billboard Country Power Players at Stateside Kitchen at The Dream Hotel in Nashville ahead of the CMT Awards.

Front Row Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus coordinate looks at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 show in L.A. on Thursday.

Famous Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Julia Roberts poses with Jamie Foxx at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Country Cool

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini wows the crowd on day one of the CMA Music Festival on Thursday in Nashville. 

This Is Cute

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia share a look at the show’s For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Thursday. 

Puppy Pose

Oleg Nikishin/Getty

Tessa Thompson attends the Men in Black: International photo call at Kalina Bar on Thursday in Moscow.

Filled with Pride

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Trailblazer Award recipient Lily Tomlin and Hollywood Legacy Award recipient Lisa Vanderpump join each other on the 7th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood exhibit red carpet at the Hollywood Museum on Thursday.

Down for the Count

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Guest star Mindy Kaling cracks up host Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.  

Bon Appétit!

Michael Simon/Startraks

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder arrive at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Starwood Capital Group CEO Barry Sternlicht on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Pointing Fingers

J. Countess/Getty

Nigel Barker and Kenan Thompson shake hands at the 2019 Make-A-Wish Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Shante, You Stay

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

RuPaul stops by Build Series to discuss his new self-titled daytime talk show on Fox on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

House Hunters

Jason Sean Weiss/Guest of a Guest)

Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg and Tracy Tudor Maltas celebrate the property premier of #Warhol90210 in Beverly Hills, California.

Broadway Buffs

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Matt Bomer and Ellen Burstyn pose backstage at the hit musical The Prom at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Getting Weird

MediaPunch

Weird Al Yankovic takes the stage at The Broward Center during his Strings Attached tour on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. 

Costar Catchup

George Pimentel/Getty

Stumptown’s Michael Ealy and Cobie Smulders reunite at the CTV Upfront 2019, held at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on Thursday in Toronto.

Twist and Shout

Rich Polk/Getty

Jessica Alba shows off her flouncy off-the-shoulder dress at the Shani Darden Studio opening on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

Swank-y Soirée

JC Olivera/Getty

Hilary Swank poses with costar Clara Rugaard at Netflix’s I Am Mother special screening afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Tip of the Hat

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus visit the Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on Thursday in Nashville.

Casual Chic

The Image Direct

Elle Fanning heads out for a meal in L.A. on Thursday wearing a yellow floral blouse, ripped jeans and Gucci heels.

Fun Fair

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ashley Graham strikes a fun pose at Spotify’s Carnival of Happiness for the Jonas Brothers and their top listeners to celebrate the launch of the band’s new album Happiness Begins on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

New York Minute

BACKGRID

Katie Holmes dons a floral-print skirt and white tee to grab coffee in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Family Funday

Shutterstock

Expecting parents Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards enjoy a walk out in L.A. on Thursday.

Keeping the Peace

James Shaw/Shutterstock

Jessie J. kicks off The Voice Kids U.K. season three in London on Thursday.

Island Vibes

BACKGRID

A breezy Rihanna steps out with boyfriend Hassan Jameel during a Thursday getaway to Capri. 

Party People

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Noomi Rapace and Miguel attend the N.C.P Olfactives fragrances VIP launch party on Thursday night in London.

On the Dot

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps it black and white for Thursday’s A Goop Morning in Celebration of First International Campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water at the SmogShoppe in L.A.

Fresh Faced

Gotham/GC Images

A smiling Kaia Gerber keeps it moving in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Chill Pill

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Jordin Sparks kicks back at the More SHAFT Than You Can Handle event in L.A. on Thursday.

Nailed It

The Image Direct

Irina Shayk stays cool on Thursday during a visit to a nail salon in Pacific Palisades, California.

Two of a Kind

Amy Sussman/Getty

Sienna Miller and Christina Hendricks stun at the premiere of American Woman at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

JoBros Takeover

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers pose for an epic photo with fans at their Happiness Begins listening party presented by American Airlines Mastercard at the Dream Downtown Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Big Man on Campus

CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Leonardo DiCaprio suits up for his L.A. premiere of HBO’s Ice on Fire at LACMA on Wednesday.

King & Queen of Comedy

James Gourley/Getty

Costars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish crack each other up at the Australian premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2 during the Sydney Film Festival on Thursday.

Playful Pete

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Pete Davidson gives two thumbs up while on set for his untitled project with Judd Apatow on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ray of Sunshine

Splash News Online

Elisabeth Moss shines in a neon yellow Kate Spade dress as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in New York City.

Loving Life

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Costars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal pose together at the photo call for their play Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Statement Piece

Splash News Online

Jada Pinkett Smith dresses up a black top and ripped blue jeans with a gilded jacket as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Bursting with Pride

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa Etheridge celebrate their Entertainment Weekly LGBTQ Issue at the Stonewall Inn in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Good Friends

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Jessica Seinfeld holds hands with pal Ali Wentworth at the Good + Foundation Bash at Victoria Gardens in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Wednesday.

Best Dressed

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo get glammed up at the Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Rad Reception

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Ewan McGregor and daughter Jamyan celebrate the Mae McKagan Capsule Collection launch at Jimmy Webb’s I NEED MORE rock ‘n’ roll clothing store in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Supportive Spouse

Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock

Eric Decker wears a T-shirt featuring wife Jessie James Decker’s face to show his support before she heads inside to present at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. 

Television Trifecta

Rich Fury/Getty

Costars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano reunite at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora at NeueHouse Hollywood in L.A. on Wednesday.

A-list Achievement

Michael Kovac/Getty

American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award honoree Denzel Washington poses with Morgan Freeman, who won the award in 2011, at the reception held at Spago on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Pretty in Pink

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella Thorne color coordinates her outfit to her pink hair with high-waisted pink mini shorts, a pink T-shirt and heels en route to an MCM event on Wednesday in L.A.

Jean Therapy

Splash News Online

Behati Prinsloo is the picture of summer during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Take a Twirl

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton goes unmasked for the Cash and Rocket Masquerade Ball in London on Wednesday.

Game, Set, Match

Laurent Zabulon

Serena Williams steps out of the Peninsula Hotel Paris in France.

Move Along

Don Arnold/WireImage

Sam Neill gets going at the world premiere of Palm Beach at the 66th Sydney Film Festival Opening Night in Australia on Wednesday.

Ruffles on Ruffles

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Samira Wiley visits the Build Series to discuss her show The Handmaid’s Tale at Build Studio in New York City on Wednesday.

Dutiful Dog

The Image Direct

Michelle Williams and her cute pooch make a trip to the library in New York City on Wednesday.

About Time

Noam Galai/Getty

Bruce Campbell visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

Crop to It

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Halsey poses for photographers on Wednesday while arriving to the KISS FM UK radio studios in London.

No Hard Feelings

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence shares a laugh with ex-boyfriend and costar Nicholas Hoult at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Rising Together

Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner

Original X-Men star Famke Janssen poses with Sophie Turner, who has taken up the role of Jean Grey, at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Star of the Show

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Euphoria star Zendaya looks radiant in a white dress at the L.A. premiere of her HBO show at Cinema Dome on Tuesday. 

