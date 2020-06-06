Ellen Pompeo Has a Grey's Meetup in L.A., Plus Jaime King, Machine Gun Kelly and More
Costar Catchup
Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Gianniotti hike in Los Feliz, California, wearing face masks.
Swift Steps
Jaime King got in some exercise during a walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Dining Rapper
Machine Gun Kelly was spotted leaving after having dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
Smiley Stroll
Lucy Hale was seen taking a hike with a friend in Los Angeles.
Spinning Superstar
Molly Shannon goes for a ride on her bike in West Hollywood, California.
Workout-Ready
Kristen Bell accepts a delivery outside of her Los Angeles home on Friday.
Business Casual
Kelly Rowland stays covered up on Friday in Beverly Hills.
Twice as Nice
Bob Odenkirk takes his pups for a walk around Los Angeles on Friday.
It's the Climb
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson take a break during an afternoon hike with their dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Beauty Business
Naomi Watts brings her new rescue dog along for an outing to ONDA Beauty store, of which she is a co-founder, in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday.
Gambling Gets the Go-Ahead
Wayne Newton flashes a thumbs up at the reopening of Caesars Palace on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Father-Son Bonding
Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick take an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in L.A.
Getting Energized
Josh Brolin steps out for a coffee break on Thursday in Venice, California.
Sweat It Out
Colin Farrell works up a sweat as he takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
California Cruiser
Christian Bale rides his bike through sunny L.A. on Thursday.
Team Comfort
Whitney Port steps out in a comfy white top, wide-legged pants and sandals on Thursday in L.A.
Morning Boost
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita grab their coffee to go as they walk through Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.
Thumbs Up
Spike Lee shares a moment of positivity during a peaceful protest on Wednesday in New York City’s Carl Schurz Park.
Showing Solidarity
Stephen and Ayesha Curry take a knee during a peaceful protest in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.
Caffeine Run
Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes get their coffee to go in L.A. on Wednesday.
Chit Chat
Jennifer Garner has a lively chat on the phone while out for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.
City Casual
Irina Shayk wears summery plaid and shorts to beat the heat on a sunny N.Y.C. Wednesday.
Powerful Presence
Anthony Anderson speaks out about police brutality to a crowd in front of the Hall of Justice in L.A. on Wednesday.
Mask Up
Hilary Duff adds a floral touch to her white-and-denim look while out in L.A. on Wednesday.
On the Move
Matt Damon makes his way through L.A. on Wednesday in a black cap, hoodie and mask.
Summer Mode
Liam Hemsworth heads out on Wednesday to restock on beers in Byron Bay, Australia.
Birthday Run
Anderson Cooper steps out on his birthday on Wednesday for a jog around N.Y.C.
Loud and Proud
John Boyega speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday.
Better Together
Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry arrive at London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday for a Black Lives Matter Protest.
Biker Babe
Kate Hudson dons shades as she rides a bike alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa (not pictured), in L.A. on Tuesday.
Safety First
Brad Pitt makes sure to wear a helmet while riding his motorcycle in L.A. on Tuesday.
Walk This Way
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna take a walk together in L.A. on Tuesday.
Furry Friend
The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and his dog, Zooka, encourage people to foster pets with Mars Petcare’s Foster to Forever program.
Boss Lady
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wears a mask as she delivers curbside orders from her boutique on Tuesday in Madison, New Jersey.
Riding Around
Robin Wright takes a bike ride on Tuesday around L.A.
Raise Your Voice
Cara Santana supports the Black Lives Matters demonstrations in L.A. on Tuesday in the wake of George Floyd's death.