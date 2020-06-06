Ellen Pompeo Has a Grey's Meetup in L.A., Plus Jaime King, Machine Gun Kelly and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 06, 2020 06:00 AM

Costar Catchup

BACKGRID

Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Gianniotti hike in Los Feliz, California, wearing face masks.

Swift Steps

Jaime King got in some exercise during a walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Dining Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted leaving after having dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.

Smiley Stroll

Lucy Hale was seen taking a hike with a friend in Los Angeles.

Spinning Superstar

BACKGRID

Molly Shannon goes for a ride on her bike in West Hollywood, California.

Workout-Ready

The Image Direct

Kristen Bell accepts a delivery outside of her Los Angeles home on Friday.

Business Casual

The Image Direct

Kelly Rowland stays covered up on Friday in Beverly Hills. 

Twice as Nice

The Image Direct

Bob Odenkirk takes his pups for a walk around Los Angeles on Friday.

It's the Climb

BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson take a break during an afternoon hike with their dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Beauty Business

The Image Direct

Naomi Watts brings her new rescue dog along for an outing to ONDA Beauty store, of which she is a co-founder, in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday.

Gambling Gets the Go-Ahead

Denise Truscello/Getty

Wayne Newton flashes a thumbs up at the reopening of Caesars Palace on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Father-Son Bonding

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick take an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in L.A.

Getting Energized

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Josh Brolin steps out for a coffee break on Thursday in Venice, California.

Sweat It Out

BACKGRID

Colin Farrell works up a sweat as he takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

California Cruiser

The Image Direct

Christian Bale rides his bike through sunny L.A. on Thursday.

Team Comfort

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whitney Port steps out in a comfy white top, wide-legged pants and sandals on Thursday in L.A.

Morning Boost

BACKGRID

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita grab their coffee to go as they walk through Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.

Thumbs Up

Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock

Spike Lee shares a moment of positivity during a peaceful protest on Wednesday in New York City’s Carl Schurz Park.

Showing Solidarity

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Stephen and Ayesha Curry take a knee during a peaceful protest in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

Caffeine Run

Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes get their coffee to go in L.A. on Wednesday.

Chit Chat

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner has a lively chat on the phone while out for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.

City Casual

Elder/SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk wears summery plaid and shorts to beat the heat on a sunny N.Y.C. Wednesday.

Powerful Presence

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Anthony Anderson speaks out about police brutality to a crowd in front of the Hall of Justice in L.A. on Wednesday.

Mask Up

The Image Direct

Hilary Duff adds a floral touch to her white-and-denim look while out in L.A. on Wednesday.

On the Move

SplashNews.com

Matt Damon makes his way through L.A. on Wednesday in a black cap, hoodie and mask.

Summer Mode

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth heads out on Wednesday to restock on beers in Byron Bay, Australia. 

Birthday Run

The Image Direct

Anderson Cooper steps out on his birthday on Wednesday for a jog around N.Y.C. 

Loud and Proud

Justin Setterfield/Getty

John Boyega speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday. 

Better Together

The Image Direct

Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry arrive at London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday for a Black Lives Matter Protest. 

Biker Babe

BACKGRID

Kate Hudson dons shades as she rides a bike alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa (not pictured), in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Safety First

SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt makes sure to wear a helmet while riding his motorcycle in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Walk This Way

Shutterstock

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna take a walk together in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Furry Friend

Mars Petcare

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and his dog, Zooka, encourage people to foster pets with Mars Petcare’s Foster to Forever program. 

Boss Lady

SplashNews.com

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wears a mask as she delivers curbside orders from her boutique on Tuesday in Madison, New Jersey. 

Riding Around

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Robin Wright takes a bike ride on Tuesday around L.A.

Raise Your Voice

BACKGRID

Cara Santana supports the Black Lives Matters demonstrations in L.A. on Tuesday in the wake of George Floyd's death. 

