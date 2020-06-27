Selena Gomez Flashes a Smile in L.A., Plus Scarlett Johansson, Suzanne Somers and More

By People Staff
June 27, 2020

Happy Face

Selena Gomez gives the cameras a smile on Friday while out in Los Angeles. 

Flower Child

Scarlett Johansson totes her farmers market haul on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.

Workout Whiz

Suzanne Somers enjoys a special  “ULTRA Throwback Thursday” livestream — check that ThighMaster! — as part of Movement by Michelob ULTRA LIVE.

Color Blocking

Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe stick together on Friday during a hike in Los Angeles. 

Happy to Be Here

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes can't stop smiling on Thursday after dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

Wave Runner

Kate Hudson hits the beach in her workout gear during a day in Malibu on Thursday.

Best Foot Forward

New lovebirds G-Eazy and Ashley Benson take a hike together on Thursday in L.A.

How Does Your Garden Grow?

Naomi Watts grabs some gardening gear on Thursday during a shopping trip in The Hamptons, New York.

Mellow Yellow

Miles Teller dons a mask and Lakers tee for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cool Kid

Zoë Kravitz takes a solo stroll in New York City on Thursday. 

School Spirit

Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who works up a sweat on Thursday in L.A.

Big Wheels

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a solo spin around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday.

So in Step

Parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go arm-in-arm for a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Red-y, Set, Go

Brooke Shields adds a pop of color to her ensemble on Wednesday during an outing in Southampton, New York.

Summer Vibes

Bella Hadid brings the heat on Wednesday ahead of a photo shoot in Corsica.

Science Class

Prince William wears a mask as he meets scientists, including Christina Dold (right), during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility.

Finding Balance

Brad Falchuk finds a new way to get some fresh air — a Bird electric scooter! — in L.A. on Wednesday.

Back to Blonde

Kylie Jenner steps out in a gray corset top and new platinum blonde locks on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Soon-to-Be Three Generations

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll with mom Maria Shriver on Wednesday in L.A. 

Virtual Theatre

Claire Foy takes part in a socially distanced dress rehearsal of Lungs at The Old Vic Theatre on Wednesday in London. The live performances are scheduled to take place via Zoom beginning June 26. 

Pretty in Peach

Jaime King looks chic in a slouchy sweater while out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A. 

Fun in the Sun

Kate Hudson serves up some serious summer vibes at the beach in a tie-dye swimsuit on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Decked in Drew

Justin Bieber goes for a joy ride on his custom Drew motorcycle on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Hot Wheels

Sienna Miller keeps a low profile while out for a bike ride on Tuesday in New York City. 

Screen Time

Ana de Armas smiles while showing friends something on her phone on Tuesday in L.A. 

Man on a 'Mission'

Tom Cruise is seen wearing a face mask in London as he prepares to resume filming on Mission: Impossible 7 on Tuesday. 

Day Date

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth hold hands while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Brentwood, California.

Game Time

Emilia Clarke plays fetch with her dog on Wednesday in London. 

Solo Stroll

Miles Teller takes a walk around his neighborhood on Tuesday in L.A. 

Work It Out

Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.

Gray Day

Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Grab and Go

Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Coupled Up

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.

Just for Kicks

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.

At Arms

Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.

Serving It Up

Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Feeling Puzzled?

Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.

