Dave Franco & Alison Brie Head to the Drive-in in L.A., Plus Kate Middleton, Prince William and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 20, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Talented Twosome

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 90

Mom on the Move

PA Images

On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall. 

3 of 90

Walk and Talk

BACKGRID

Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 90

Something Sweet

PA Images

Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.

 

Advertisement

5 of 90

So Hip

Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night. 

6 of 90

Hot Wheels

Splash News Online

Another day, another outing for Justin Bieber, who takes his electric bike for a spin on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 90

Mellow Yellow

The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 90

Beach Bump

Backgrid

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.

Advertisement

9 of 90

Kitchen Crew

Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 90

Grab To Go

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby’s fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith’s Dogma, on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 90

Coming Through

The Image Direct

Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 90

Match Made in Heaven

The Image Direct

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 90

Cute & Comfy

Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 90

City Chic

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 90

Mid-day Date

BACKGRID

Normal People’s Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 90

Total Ballers

Gilad Haas

A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 90

Puppy Parent

Backgrid

Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 90

Glam Grocery Run

The Image Direct

Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 90

Putting Around

Mega

Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 90

Furry Friends

Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 90

Geared Up

BACKGRID

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 90

Afternoon Outing

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 90

Joy Ride

The Image Direct

Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 90

Going Incognito

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 90

Making a Point

Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 90

In the Bag

Katie Holmes takes her groceries home in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 90

To a Tee

The Image Direct

Ali Fedotowsky makes her way to an office building in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 90

Royal Arrival

Ben Birchall-PA/SplashNews.com

Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who’ve been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 90

Dinner Dash

The Image Direct

Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.’s Don Cuco on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 90

Sweat Sesh

SplashNews.com

Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 90

Think Pink

SplashNews.com

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 90

Caring for the Community

Ben Rosser

CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 90

Comfy Casual

Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 90

Series Screening

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ian Ziering arrives at the Paparazzi X-Posed premiere in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 90

At the Red-y

MEGA

Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 90

Twice the Fun

Splash News Online

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement