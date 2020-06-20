Dave Franco & Alison Brie Head to the Drive-in in L.A., Plus Kate Middleton, Prince William and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Talented Twosome
Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars.
Mom on the Move
On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall.
Walk and Talk
Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.
Something Sweet
Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.
So Hip
Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night.
Hot Wheels
Another day, another outing for Justin Bieber, who takes his electric bike for a spin on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Mellow Yellow
Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Beach Bump
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.
Kitchen Crew
Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.
Grab To Go
Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby’s fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith’s Dogma, on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Coming Through
Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.
Match Made in Heaven
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.
Cute & Comfy
Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.
City Chic
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Mid-day Date
Normal People’s Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.
Total Ballers
A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.
Puppy Parent
Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Glam Grocery Run
Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Putting Around
Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.
Furry Friends
Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.
Geared Up
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Afternoon Outing
Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Joy Ride
Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox.
Going Incognito
Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A.
Making a Point
Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Bag
Katie Holmes takes her groceries home in New York City on Tuesday.
To a Tee
Ali Fedotowsky makes her way to an office building in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Royal Arrival
Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who’ve been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Dinner Dash
Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.’s Don Cuco on Monday.
Sweat Sesh
Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.
Think Pink
13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.
Caring for the Community
CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.
Comfy Casual
Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.
Series Screening
Ian Ziering arrives at the Paparazzi X-Posed premiere in L.A. on Monday.
At the Red-y
Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.
Twice the Fun
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.