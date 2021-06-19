Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon Reunite in L.A., Plus F9 World Premiere, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 19, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Louise & Thelma

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for the Thelma & Louise 30th anniversary drive-in charity screening in Los Angeles.

2 of 97

Nine Fast, Nine Furious

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Anna Sawai, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Shad Moss, and Sung Kang attend the world premiere of F9 in Hollywood.

3 of 97

Back in Sync

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of NSYNC and Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys team up for Bingo Under the Stars in Los Angeles in honor of Pride Month.

4 of 97

Credit: Rich Fury/WireImage
5 of 97

Namaste, Nina

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Danish model Nina Agdal gives a peace sign after teaching a Yoga Class in the Hamptons.

6 of 97

Like a Goddess

Credit: SplashNews.com

Kate Hudson gives us serious vacation envy while cruising with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (not pictured) near the island of Skiathos, Greece, on June 18.

7 of 97

Mustachioed Man

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Justin Theroux heads to the Albany, New York, set of his new project The White House Plumbers on June 18.

8 of 97

French Dressing

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park looks ready for summer while hitting the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 18.

9 of 97

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Rainbow in the storm! Kate Middleton brightens up a dreary June 18 with a colorful umbrella while reuniting in London with parents she has met during her decade-long journey culminating in the launch of the groundbreaking Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

10 of 97

Cheers to That

Credit: courtesy Lobos 1707

Lindsey Vonn hosts an intimate housewarming party at her new home in L.A. with a Lobos 1707 Tacos & Tequila theme, courtesy of her new beau, the brand's founder and chief creative officer, Diego Osorio. 

11 of 97

Star in Stripes

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union smiles wide while out in N.Y.C. on June 17.

12 of 97

A-List Supporters

Credit: BACKGRID

Drake and Michael B. Jordan grab front-row seats on June 17 to watch the Sierra Canyon varsity basketball squad - a.k.a. the team of LeBron James' teen son Bronny - in their last game of the season.

13 of 97

Holiday Happenings

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Chris Martin and his Coldplay bandmates tape their segment for the upcoming Macy's 4th of July Spectacular in Queens, New York, on June 17.

14 of 97

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe arrives to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of LFG on June 17 in New York City.

15 of 97

Bump in the Road

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Meanwhile, pregnant Ilana Glazer and pal Sophia Bush get together at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of False Positive on June 17 in N.Y.C.

16 of 97

Date Night

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

New parents Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling attend a private dinner event to celebrate artist Lily Lewis' new collection, "Safe Places," at Carriage Hall in London on June 17.

17 of 97

Ride Along

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Emma Berman arrives at the world premiere of Luca at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 17.

18 of 97

Her Sk8er Boi

Credit: BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun hang at a skate park in Los Angeles on June 17.

19 of 97

Up in Arms

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Nathan Lane makes his grand entrance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 17 in N.Y.C.

20 of 97

Love and Peace

Credit: Rick Davis/Splash News Online

Sharon Stone flashes a peace sign to fans outside of the Tribeca Festival Awards in N.Y.C. on June 17. 

21 of 97

Grand Entrance

Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy looks divine at the photocall before the 2022 Dior Croisiere show at Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on June 17.

22 of 97

Super Handsome

Credit: The image direct

Tyler Hoechlin shoots scenes for Superman and Lois on June 16 in Vancouver.

23 of 97

Hat Couture

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Andrea Riseborough arrives at the private VIP suite, hosted by Longines, in the Royal Enclosure during Royal Ascot on June 17 in Ascot, England. 

24 of 97

Think Pink

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Sophia Bush looks pretty in pink while out in N.Y.C. on June 16.

25 of 97

Late Night Chat

Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

Margot Robbie guest stars on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 16 in L.A.

26 of 97

Quiet on Set

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Woody Harrelson and Lena Headey are seen on the set of The White House Plumbers in Albany, New York on June 16. 

27 of 97

Something to Say

Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Paul Giamatti taps into his Billion's character Chuck Rhoades while filming in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood on June 16.

28 of 97

Family Affair

Credit: Jordan Knight

Shari Jones, Destiny Jones, Nas and Yara Shahidi are all smiles at Destiny's birthday dinner, hosted by Hennessy, at Nobu Malibu.

29 of 97

On the Go

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Manganiello picks up his SUV with the valet at The Bungalow after attending a business meeting in West Hollywood on June 16.

30 of 97

Living Legend

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Debbie Harry performs at the Blondie: Vivir En La Habana premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on June 16 in N.Y.C.

31 of 97

Good Vibes

Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Zosia Mamet attends Ugg's Feel Good Platform celebration with LMCC and Meg Webster's Wave Exhibit at The Arts Center at Governor's Island in N.Y.C. on June 17.

32 of 97

Cameras Rolling

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Theo James is spotted on the set of The Time Traveler's Wife on June 16 in N.Y.C.

33 of 97

Premiere Pair

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Rebecca Hall and husband Morgan Spector attend the Blondie: Vivir En La Habana premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park in N.Y.C. on June 16.

34 of 97

Birthday Boy

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Daniel Bruehl receives a birthday present at the Next Door (Nebenan) premiere during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival Summer Special at Freiluftkino Museumsinsel on June 16 in Berlin.

35 of 97

Crowd Pleaser

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Annie Murphy greets the crowd as she takes the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16.

36 of 97

Waist Not

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp cozy up on June 16 on the New York City set of Tick, Tick ... Boom!

37 of 97

Stroll Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett walk hand-in-hand through New York City on June 14.

38 of 97

Hands Full

Credit: The Image Direct

Tessa Thompson grabs some coffee to-go during a walk with her pup in Los Angeles on June 16.

39 of 97

Animal Magnetism

Credit: Courtesy

Drew Barrymore snuggles her kitties Peach and Lucky at home in N.Y.C. while helping World's Best Cat Litter announce a campaign to donate 3 million lbs. of litter to shelters through the #GiveLitter campaign all through June, National Adopt-a-Cat month.

40 of 97

Heads Together

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson look loved-up on June 15 at the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. 

41 of 97

Sing Thing

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Brad Paisley gets tuned up on June 15 during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in L.A. 

42 of 97

Orange You Glad?

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Cynthia Erivo is all dressed up for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

43 of 97

Stormi Weather

Credit: Craig Baritt/Getty

Also at the Parsons Benefit on June 15: honoree Travis Scott, joined by Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster

44 of 97

Summer Breeze

Credit: Gotham/GC

Irina Shayk keeps up her parade of cool street style looks in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

45 of 97

Check Her Out

Credit: Jamie Mccarthy/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o give a twirl on June 15 at the Queen of Glory premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.

46 of 97

A World Away

Credit: Courtesy Paris HIlton/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum join his family for a family vacation in South Africa on June 11.

47 of 97

Got Game?

Credit: James Devaney/Getty

Zoë Kravitz throws her hands up in triumph during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 15. 

48 of 97

Too Much Fun

Credit: BENS/backgrid

Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith have smiles on their faces while filming a music video in L.A. on June 14. 

49 of 97

Purple Reign

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire/Mega

Lisa Kudrow is almost unrecognizable while filming her latest project in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

50 of 97

Blond(ie) Ambition

Credit: Eric Pendzich/Shutterstock

Blondie's Chris Stein, Debbie Harry and Clem Burke get together on June 15 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Storytellers: Blondie in N.Y.C.

51 of 97

Here to Help

Credit: Courtesy John Stamos

John Stamos and wife Caitlin join his Big Shot costars Tiana Le, Monique Green and Jessalyn Gilsig to hand out groceries at a pre-Father's Day Feeding America event through the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. 

52 of 97

Strum-thing New

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Moby grabs his guitar on June 11 at an event celebrating his new album Reprise and his new documentary film, Moby Doc, at NeueHouse in L.A,

53 of 97

Ready to Go

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Julianne Moore waits for her Uber in N.Y.C. on June 15.

54 of 97

Costume Change

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux is seen dressed in character with a full mustache on the set of The White House Plumbers in Albany, New York on June 15.

55 of 97

Comfy Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwen Stefani steps out in a tee, joggers and boots on June 15 in L.A.

56 of 97

Puppy Mom

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Culpo is seen with her puppy at Gemma in N.Y.C. on June 15.

57 of 97

Forget A-Boat It

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Harry Styles takes a chilled out ride on a water taxi in Venice, Italy on June 14. 

58 of 97