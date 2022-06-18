Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Ascot in England, Plus Kerry Washington, Kate Mara and More

By People Staff June 18, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 93

Royal Debut

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17. 

2 of 93

Jean Queen

Credit: The Image Direct

Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16. 

3 of 93

So Zen

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, Calif. on June 17. 

4 of 93

Skirting the Issue

Credit: Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty

Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 17. 

5 of 93

We All Scream for Ice Cream

Credit: The Image Direct

Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16. 

6 of 93

Put Your Hands Up

Credit: L. Busacca/Getty

Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

7 of 93

Making Waves

Credit: Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on June 17. 

8 of 93

So Honored

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Lil Nas is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards gala on June 16 in N.Y.C. 

9 of 93

Compliments to the Chef

Credit: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles Thursday.

10 of 93

Game, Set, Match

Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ensured all eyes were on as she coordinated her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo as she danced at the deejay booth at the Alo Summer House Thursday in Beverly Hills, CA.

11 of 93

Suit Up

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16. 

12 of 93

Lady in Red

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Joey King attends the premiere of The Princess in L.A. on June 16. 

13 of 93

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Zuma

Jon Batiste performs at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17. 

14 of 93

True Blue

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Courtney Laine and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16 L.A. 

15 of 93

Disco Dancers

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16. 

16 of 93

Family Affair

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16. 

17 of 93

Say Hey

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16. 

18 of 93

Power Couple

Credit: BFA

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of Elvis hosted by VOGUE on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

19 of 93

All Dressed Up

Credit: Tim Regas/Splash News Online

Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the The Herve Leger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15. 

20 of 93

A Bit of Romance

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of Rising Voices season two on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

21 of 93

City Streets

Credit: Backgrid

Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16.  

22 of 93

Walk This Way

Credit: Backgrid

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.

23 of 93

A Total Slam Dunk

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.

24 of 93

Guitar Gal

Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

25 of 93

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15. 

26 of 93

Green with Envy

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A. 

27 of 93

Lean on Me

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

28 of 93

Red Carpet Stand-Out

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15. 

29 of 93

Glam Date Night

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

30 of 93

Play On

Credit: Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15. 

31 of 93

Iron Chefs

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California on June 15. 

32 of 93

Cool and Casual

Credit: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA/Splash News Online

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15. 

33 of 93

Sister Fun

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A. 

34 of 93

Portrait Mode

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Alfie Allen, gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his broadway debut in Hangmen. 

35 of 93

Music to Our Ears

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Sebastian Yatra performs during Pandora Presenta Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15. 

36 of 93

Guess Who

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England on June 15. 

37 of 93

Orange You Glad

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation in N.Y.C. June 14.

38 of 93

Red-y or Not

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C. 

39 of 93

Clap Back

Credit: The Image Direct

Yvonne Strahovski is seen clapping while she films The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on June 14. 

40 of 93

Red Carpet Date Night

Credit: Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes brought her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie, Alone Together on June 14 at Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. 

41 of 93

An Offer You Can't Refuse

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, The Offer in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

42 of 93

City Girl

Credit: The Image Direct

Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 15. 

43 of 93

All Tied Up

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The premiere of The Forgiven at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain. 

44 of 93

Head to Head

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's Dopesick on June 14 in L.A. 

45 of 93

Old Friends

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, The Old Man on June 14. 

46 of 93

Hand to Hold

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo hold hands after a lunch date at Cipriani Downtown in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

47 of 93

Family Time

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Alabama and Travis Barker show support for Landon Barker at the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party on June 14 in L.A. 

48 of 93

Funny Buddies

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Eric Andre and Josh Sussman attend the Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe tastemaker event after party in L.A. on June 14. 

49 of 93

Sing Along

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty

Tai Verdes performs live on stage at Soho House in Nashville on June 14.  

50 of 93

New York Minute

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Dakota Johnson looks effortlessly chic while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

51 of 93

Fan Behavior

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Naomi Watts celebrates a preview of her beauty and wellness menopause brand, Stripes, in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

52 of 93

Film Festival Flair

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of Official Competition at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 14. 

53 of 93

Festival Fun

Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty

Gary Clark Jr. performs on stage at Bergenfest in Bergen, Norway on June 14. 

54 of 93

Courtside with Dad

Credit: David Dow/NBAE/Getty

Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, hang out courtside during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

55 of 93

Use Your Voice

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Selena Gomez, co-chair of When We All Vote, speaks at the inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13 in L.A.

56 of 93

Mother Knows Best

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Jessica Chastain is seen in costume in Union County, New Jersey on June 13 while filming Mother's Instinct. 

57 of 93

Showing Off

Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Taika Waititi have some fun at the premiere of Lightyear in London on June 13. 

58 of 93

Host With the Most

Credit: Shahar Azran/Getty

Kenan Thompson hosts the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit in N.Y.C. on June 13. 

59 of 93

Puppy Love

Credit: ZapatA/Mega

Jewel sports a colorful ensemble and carries her dog in N.Y.C. on June 13. 

60 of 93

Style Statement

Credit: Courtesy of the Group for La Grande Boucherie

Julia Fox attends the film screening after party of Making La Grande Boucherie at the famed establishment, La Grande Boucherie, in New York Wednesday.

61 of 93

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

James Wilkie Broderick joins his dad Matthew Broderick at the Haute Living Matthew Broderick Cover Celebration on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

62 of 93

And the Award Goes To ...

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg presents Tyler Perry with the Apollo Impact Award during the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

63 of 93

Out and About

Credit: MEGA

Krysten Ritter keeps the sun at bay by sporting sunglasses and a hat while out and about in L.A. on June 13. 

64 of 93

Premiere Pals

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hasan Minhaj and Jeremy Lin attend the 38 At The Garden premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

65 of 93

Late Night Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Halsey goes glam while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 13 in N.Y.C. 

66 of 93

Sound Check

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Following the cancellation of his Madison Square Garden appearance, Jaden Smith performs at an exclusive concert in N.Y.C. on June 13. 

67 of 93

Heads Up

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

New dad Post Malone balances a cup on his head while visiting  SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' June 13 in L.A. 

68 of 93

Burnin' Love

Credit: Justin Ford/Getty

Olivia De Jonge and Austin Butler pose for a photo during the SiriusXM Town Hall event on June 13 in Memphis, Tennessee. 

69 of 93

Ready, On Set, Go!

Credit: The Image Direct

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro film scenes for their new Netflix TV series Utap in Toronto on June 12. 

70 of 93

An After, After Party

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Co-hosts Darren Criss and Julianne Hough attend The After, After Party for the Tony Awards in N.Y.C. on June 12.  The event was hosted by House of Suntory and presented by Armanino. 

71 of 93

Power Pose

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Stephanie Young, executive director of When We All Vote, poses with Jeannie Mai at the organization's inaugural 'Culture Of Democracy Summit' on June 13 in L.A. 

