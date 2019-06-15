Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union Join Forces in Monaco, Plus Selena Gomez, Mahershala Ali & More

Costar Coordination
L.A.’s Finest stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union arrive in halter-neck gowns with mixed prints at the opening ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Friday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Think Pink
Mahershala Ali happily greets the crowd at the Ermenegildo Zegna fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Friday in Milan, Italy.
Made in Texas
Selena Gomez exudes confidence in her Selena Collection for Puma, which launches on Friday, in N.Y.C.
Summer Sport
Gina Rodriguez goes for a swim on Thursday, while out in Maui, Hawaii for the Maui Film Festival.
Grand Greetings
Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo waves hello outside the Today Show on Friday in N.Y.C.
Sidewalk Snaps
Bella Thorne playfully skips down the sidewalk in N.Y.C. on Friday
Crown Jewel
Kate Hudson steals the spotlight at the BVLGARI High Jewelry Exhibition on Thursday in Capri, Italy.
Songwriters Celebration
Justin Timberlake hits high notes during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Couples Getaway
Joe Manganiello cosies up to wife Sofía Vergara at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Chocolate event in Wailea, Hawaii on Thursday.
Gorgeous Genes
Keri and Yara Shahidi are mother-daughter goals at the 2019 Women’s E3 Summit at the National Museum of African American History & Culture on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Convos with Crews
Terry Crews hits the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Terry Crews at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.
Strut Your Stuff
Paris Jackson walks the catwalk during the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoman show in Florence, Italy on Thursday.
Family Funday
Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids August, Amaya and Andrew take a group photo backstage with the cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Lovers Lane
Hilary Duff and husband-to-be Matthew Koma go for a sweet stroll through L.A. on Thursday.
Child’s Play
Duke George joins Erika Christensen, Cole Maness and their kids at Dan Tana’s a la Cloney Launch at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California on Thursday.
First-Time Champs
Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors for winning the 2019 NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors with a big bottle of champagne on Thursday in Oakland, California.
Suited Up
Dick Van Dyke arrives at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s grand opening in L.A. on Thursday.
Inside Look
Dan Stevens poses at the Legion season 3 premiere after party on Thursday in L.A.
Refreshments on Wheels
Christina Milian enjoys an iced coffee from her new dessert truck in Studio City on Thursday.
Aracade Action
Charlie Heaton plays pinball at Roger Daltery’s The Who Pop Up in London on Thursday.
Poppin' in Pink
Bella Thorne sports a monochrome neon pink look out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Hooked on Books
Anna Chlumsky reads at the podium during The New York Public Library: 2019 Young Lions Fiction Awards on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Magical Memories
Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.
Suited Up
Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.
Sister, Sister
Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.
Helping Hand
Natalia Vodianova helps smooth Rita Ora’s train at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.
On Air
Men in Black: International Costars Chris Hemsorth and Tessa Thompson visit Sway in the Morning hosted by Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Bitter-sweet
Lead actor John Malkovich strikes a pose during the photo call for David Mamet’s play Bitter Wheat on Thursday in London.
Masquerade Ball
Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all smiles at their reception for the Elephant Family Annual Ball at Clarence House on Thursday in London.
Bold & Bright
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a bright orange ensemble at the launch of Bumble’s new campaign on Thursday in Mumbai, India.
Lunch Date
Miranda Lambert meets up with husband Brendan McLoughlin for a post-shopping spree lunch in downtown New York City on Wednesday.
The Next Generation
Costars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher pose at the Shaft opening night party at Cecconi’s Miami Beach on Wednesday in Miami.
Ready for Take Off
Rihanna shows off her travel style in an all-black look and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Cocktails in the City
Real Housewives of New York’s Tinsley Mortimer celebrates her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Launch at the Marmara Park Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Game On
Khalid visits the Nintendo booth at the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Work it Out
Kate Beckinsale leaves an early morning gym session in workout apparel and knee-high boots on Wednesday in L.A.
Getting "Close"
TODAY hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly stop by Brooklyn’s Kick Axe Throwing to bond over beers, barbecue and axe throwing in celebration of Father’s Day. “We had a lot of cutting edge humor, but it was a close shave!” Roker jokes to PEOPLE of the segment, which airs on Friday.
Happy Hello
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel catch up with Jermaine Dupri at a dinner in celebration of Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at Sadelle’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stylish Stiles
Julia Stiles looks chic in a red button-down dress after stopping by Today to discuss her show Riviera on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Out of Office
Former The Office costars David Denman and John Krasinski watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston.
Candles for a Cause
Jamie Chung lights a candle at Ira and Bill DeWitt’s Saint Candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Mr. Chow on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Sibling Smiles
Haley Joel Osment and sister Emily Osment pose together at the 5th Anniversary Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in L.A.
Pals in Paradise
Gina Rodriguez and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Summer event on Wednesday in Wailea, Hawaii.
Low-Key Lavish
French Montana rocks loud colors and bold prints during his night out at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday in Miami.
Double Date
Matt Damon and close pal Chris Hemsworth enjoy a night out with their wives at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Fashion Phenom
Billy Porter guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Cracking Up
Awkwafina shares a laugh with Amy Heckerling at the New York premiere of A24’s The Farewell after party during opening night of the 11th Annual BAMCinemaFest on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Making Her 'Marc'
Aubrey Plaza arrives at The Marc Jacobs SoHo block party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Wonder Women
Former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Retta reunite at the 2019 Women in Film annual gala presented by Max Mara, with additional support from Delta Air Lines and Lexus, at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Wink and a Smile
Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.
Connect the Dots
Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.
Newlywed Glow
Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Irish Eyes
Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.
Got the Blues?
St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
To a Tee
Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.
Wednesday Workout
Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Baby, Baby
Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.
Swing Thing
Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.
Money Moves
Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.
Warm Welcome
Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Too Hot to Handle?
Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of “Hot Ones” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Stop and Smell the Roses
Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew’s Summer Soirée in Celebration of the Brand’s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Summer Sequel
Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of Men in Black: International at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Stage Right
Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday.
Sitcom Stories
Andy Samberg speaks at the Brooklyn Nine-Nine For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.