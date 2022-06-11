Justin Hartley Steps Out in Italy, Plus Doja Cat, Busy Philipps, Tyra Banks and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Hot in Herre
T.I. stops by to check out Nelly's late-night closing set at Spotify House during CMA Fest on June 11 at Ole Red in Nashville.
Actors Abroad
Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas get all dressed up for the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari, Italy, on June 9.
Break a Sweat
Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea hosts Fitness at Fest with client Tyler Hubbard on Bridgestone Arena Plaza on June 10 at CMA Fest in Nashville. The $10 registration fee will be donated to the CMA Foundation.
Short Story
Doja Cat goes glam for an ELLE Women in Music celebration in her honor, presented by Dolce & Gabbana, at Olivetta in West Hollywood on June 9.
Boys' Night
Dan Smyers (l) and Shay Mooney (r) of Dan + Shay grab a drink with Dustin Lynch (c) after their late-night Spotify House sets on June 10 at Ole Red in Nashville.
Sign On
Busy Philipps walks through the 2nd annual L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers in New York City's Meatpacking District on June 10, stopping by a Flower Flash by Lewis Miller of Lewis Miller Design.
Mic Check
Brett Eldredge performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.
With Pride
Tyra Banks looks effortlessly cool on June 9 at the Discovery+ Pride celebration during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.
Get Carded
Chris Lane attends the My GM Rewards Card Appreciation Event at CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 10.
Beauty and the Feast
Sophia Culpo hosts Aloisia Beauty's new collection launch luncheon at Cielo Farms in Malibu on June 9.
Sing Thing
Luann de Lesseps performs onstage during her Countess Cabaret tour stop at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on June 9.
Pink Lady
Lucy Boynton sports a smile on June 9 at CHANEL hosts Through Her Lens 2022, the Tribeca Film Festival Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, at the Odeon.
All Dressed Up
Naomi Watts turns heads in N.Y.C. on June 9 en route to The Fragrance Foundation Awards at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater.
In Your Eyes
Machine Gun Kelly gives fiancée Megan Fox an adoring glance on June 9 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Taurus in N.Y.C.
Flipping Out
Dua Lipa's hair defies gravity on June 9 as she kicks off weekend two of the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona.
Turn Up the Volume
Gwen Stefani, in a stunning gown, grabs the mic on June 9 during the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Icon Status
Carol Burnett and honoree Julie Andrews take their seats at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 9.
Totally Triumphant
Jane Seymour arrives with arms wide open on June 9 at the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Happy Face
David Duchovny speaks onstage about his novel The Reservoir at Town Hall Seattle on June 9.
Scene Setters
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper go back in time on June 9 while filming scenes for Maestro in N.Y.C.
Center Stage
Demi Lovato is the center of attention on June 9 during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sheer Madness
Halsey goes out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on June 9.
Round of A-Paws
Jessie James Decker speaks at her Kittenish fashion show during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 9.
Party People
Danny Pudi, Jon Hamm and Christopher Heyerdahl attend the Tribeca Festival afterparty for Corner Office in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Drink Up!
Joan Smalls fills her glass at The Chandon Garden Spritz Secret Garden pop-up on June 9 in Washington, D.C.
Sea Something
On June 8, supermodel and activist Amber Valletta hosts United Nations World Oceans Day 2022 with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, with the contribution of Oceanic Global, made possible by La Mer.
Tee Time
Dakota Johnson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 9 in a summery tee and jeans combo.
Tiffany Blue
Gal Gadot attends the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s new exhibition, Vision & Virtuosity, at the Saatchi Gallery in London on June 9.
Girls' Night Out
Also at the Tiffany & Co. event in London on June 9, Florence Pugh and Rachel Zegler.
Think Pink
Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on June 8.
Raise a Glass
Christina Aguilera is the toast of the town on June 8 at the Fun Wine Los Angeles Pride pop-up at Momenti.
That's the Key
Katy Perry receives the key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8.
Color Up
Keke Palmer looks out of this world on June 8 at the Los Angeles premiere of Lightyear.
Flower Child
Jennifer Lopez is thinking spring on June 8 while out in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Impress
Ariana DeBose and Zendaya make for a glamorous pair inside the TIME 100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 8.
All the Feels
Taika Waititi and Simu Liu share a silly moment on the red carpet of the TIME 100 Gala at New York City's Lincoln Center on June 8.
Peace Offering
Andrew Garfield dons a tux on June 8 at the annual TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Table Talk
Inside the gala, Tyra Banks and Amanda Seyfried hang with TIME executive editor Dan Macsai.
Legends Only
Julie Andrews has the seat of honor on June 8 at a private cocktail reception celebrating her American Film Institute life achievement honor at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.
So Happy Together
Veep costars Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunite on June 7 at the NRDC Night of Comedy benefit, honoring the actress, at Neuehouse Los Angeles.
Fierce Photobomb
Look out! Al Roker, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum have a scary pal lurking nearby for a segment on Today about Jurassic World: Dominion in N.Y.C. on June 8.
Old Hat
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a moment on June 8 at the Los Angeles tastemaker event for FX's The Old Man season 1 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
To the Point
President Joe Biden sits down for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on June 8 on Kimmel's eponymous talk show in L.A.
Ride the Wave
A casual Gigi Hadid runs errands in N.Y.C. on June 8.
City Pretty
Anne Hathaway sports a smile while leaving her New York City hotel on June 7.
Music Man
Thomas Rhett gets the crowd going on June 7 at the SiriusXM and Pandora LIVE event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
Serious Star
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley receives the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 8.
Warm Welcome
Kyra Sedgwick, Katie Holmes and Rufus Wainwright put their heads together at the jury welcome lunch during day one of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at City Winery in N.Y.C. on June 8.
Power Lunch
Robert DeNiro and Whoopi Goldberg attend the jury welcome lunch during day one of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival at City Winery in N.Y.C. on June 8.
Meeting of the Minds
Famed directors Martin Scorsese and George Lucas attend the MoMA Party in the Garden in New York City on June 7.
Three's Company
Romola Garai, Alicia von Rittberg and Jessica Raine attend STARZ's Becoming Elizabeth New York City premiere event at The Plaza in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Star Sighting
Chris Evans greets photographers outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 7.
Mic Check
Melissa McCarthy and cousin Jenna Perusich talk up their new home improvement show The Great Giveback at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Colorful Couple
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take a walk through N.Y.C. on June 7.
Ruffled Up
Another day, another stunning ensemble for Priyanka Chopra, who leaves The Ritz hotel in Paris on June 7.
Listen Up
Queen Latifah stops by Sway's Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Rainbow Connection
Laverne Cox attends UGG & The Trevor Project host a 'FEEL HEARD' panel for Pride 2022 with ALOK at the UGG N.Y.C. flagship store on June 7.
Mix It Up
Eva Longoria mixes Casa del Sol cocktails on June 7 at the Women's Empowerment Forum benefiting Global Gift Foundation USA at the Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit at Lighthouse Artspace in Los Angeles.
Top of the World
Lorna Luft celebrates her mom Judy Garland's would-be 100th birthday atop the Empire State Building on June 7 in N.Y.C.
Perfect Pairing
Kylie Minogue and Christian Siriano attend the Kylie Minogue Wines U.S. launch at N.Y.C.'s Café Carlyle on June 6.
Three of a Kind
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor John Smith attend the Where the Crawdads Sing photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 7.
Perfectly Posed
Iman Vellani takes a seat on June 7 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Backstage Pass
Actors Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and Henry Winkler visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Style File
Dwyane Wade cuts a stylish figure on June 7 while walking around N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side.
Book Smart
Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton film scenes for Book Club 2 in Rome's Piazza di Spagna on June 7.
Boys Will Be Boys
Jack Quaid attends the Sydney preview screening of The Boys season 3 at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Australia on June 7.
Couch Potatoes
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan goof off at Searchlight Pictures' Fresh FYC Q&A in Los Angeles on June 6.
Popcorn Fare
Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat attend Cinespia's screening of American Psycho on June 4 at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios
Wonderful World
Leighton Meester joins Project Zero and Rothy's to celebrate World Oceans Day on Malibu Pier in California on June 2.