Thomas Rhett Celebrates His New Album in N.Y.C., Plus Halle Berry, J.Lo & A-Rod and More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 01, 2019 06:00 AM

Thomas Rhett celebrates his new album Center Point Road with a stop at Today in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Halle Berry shows off her summer style during a Friday walk around L.A.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together on Friday in L.A.

Kendall Jenner sports a crisp white shirt on Friday while out in N.Y.C.

Kaia Gerber totes her purchases during a Friday shopping trip in N.Y.C.

Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger attend the European premiere of Animals during the Sundance Film Festival 2019: London at Picturehouse Central Friday.

Julia Roberts beams in a pink suit dress on the set of her Calzedonia commercial in Verona, Italy, on Thursday.

Lady Gaga waves to fans during the grand opening of Haus of Gaga at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at the For Your Consideration screening of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek at the Saban Media Center on Thursday in North Hollywood.

Monica Bellucci steps out in a floor-length floral dress at the ELLE Charity Gala 2019 in support of cancer research at the Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday in Madrid.

Sophia Amoruso and Yara Shahidi snap a selfie at FX and the New York Times’ The Weekly event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Nick Jonas holds hands with wife Priyanka Chopra after grabbing dinner with his brothers Joe and Kevin at Nobu in London on Thursday.  

Sarah Hyland leaves a spa in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a camel-colored romper with matching headband and mules.

B.J. Novak steps out with former The Office costar and close pal Mindy Kaling at her Late Night Film Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre on Thursday in L.A.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Malin Akerman and Nikki Reed are all smiles at the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards at Montage Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Luke Combs rocks out during his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour at the DTE Energy Music Theater on Thursday in Clarkston, Michigan.

Honoree Eva Longoria twins with Kathie Lee Gifford in all-black ensembles on the red carpet for the Greenwich International Film Festival 5th Annual Changemaker Gala at Betteridge in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer graces the sidewalks of N.Y.C. on Thursday.

The cast of A Million Little Things — Grace Park, Christina Moses, James Roday, Christina Ochoa, David Giuntoli, Allison Miller and Ron Livingston — arrives at the 12th annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.

Joy Reid and Debbie Harry pose together in bold looks as PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly celebrate Book Expo America 2019 at Dream Downtown on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Brooke Burke speaks onstage during SoulPancake’s Four Conversations about One Thing event to discuss mental health at the Hammer Museum on Wednesday in L.A.

Charlie Barnett goofs around at the Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.

Ashlee Simpson puts on her workout wear to break a sweat in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Bublé hits the stage at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

Hilary Duff attends a press day for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in support of her series Younger on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Also at Thursday’s press event: Duff’s Younger costars Nico Tortorella and Sutton Foster.

Chloë Sevigny goes incognito on Thursday for a walk in N.Y.C.

Actors Kate Godfrey, Reece Caddell, Nathan Janak, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Ryan Alessi, Chinguun Sergelen and Lex Lumpkin attend the Build Series to discuss the All That reboot at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the cast of Sesame Street at the 17th annual Sesame Workshop Benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Reese Witherspoon and lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe strike matching poses at the Big Little Lies season 2 remiere on Wednesday in New York City. 

Shailene Woodley and her onscreen son Iain Armitage attend the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere afterparty in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Taron Egerton poses with fans during the Rocketman N.Y.C. premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday.

Ellie Kemper goofs around with costar Tituss Burgess at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday in L.A. 

Goldie Hawn enjoys the summer sun out in L.A. on Wednesday.

Kel Mitchell stops by Build Series to chat about Nickelodeon’s All That reboot on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Sarah Jessica Parker shows her support for husband Matthew Broderick at the press night afterparty for his new play The Starry Messenger at Browns in London on Wednesday. 

Katy Perry arrives at the YouTube Music & Katy Perry Fan Experience at the YouTube Space in L.A. on Wednesday.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson playfully chase each other while on a hike in L.A. on Wednesday.

Billy Dee Williams, George Lucas, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill pose together at the pre-opening launch of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland on Wednesday in Anaheim, California.

Hilary Duff sips on matcha green tea while out in L.A. on Wednesday.

Billie Eilish takes the stage at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Bella Hadid poses at the Dior A Magazine Curated By Kim Jones Launch Party at Two Temple Place on Wednesday in London.

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon each receive a bouquet of roses during the curtain call for the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Adam Rippon toasts to summer with Moët Ice Impérial, the first champagne created to be served over ice, at a La Piscine-inspired soirée at The Jimmy Rooftop on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ariel Winter wears her new red locks up in a bun while out and about on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman makes the talk show rounds on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas visit Kiss FM Studios in London on Wednesday.

Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon also steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, stopping by Good Morning America.

Chrissy Teigen tops off with a hat and sunglasses for lunch with husband John Legend (not pictured) on Wednesday in New York City.

Karrueche Tran and Lance Bass attend the EMA IMPACT Summit at Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Sarah Jessica Parker pauses for a photo on Wednesday at the press night for husband Matthew Broderick’s play The Starry Messenger in London.

An expectant Krysten Ritter shows off her baby bump as she signs autographs at a special screening of Marvel’s Jessica Jones at the ArcLight Hollywood in L.A. on Tuesday.

Zoë Saldana gets cozy with husband Marco Perego at the Gucci Cruise 2020 show on Tuesday at Musei Capitolini in Rome.

Miley Cyrus leaves dinner at Gymkhana wearing a YSL vest, Prada bag and gold vintage Chanel chain from luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around in London on Tuesday.

Tom Holland poses with a surfboard at a photo call for Spider Man: Far from Home at the Pan-Asian Media Summit Bali in Denpasar, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Reese Witherspoon waves to fans as she leaves The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday in New York City. 

Lindsey Vonn and boyfriend P.K. Subban attend the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros Arena on Tuesday in Paris.

Issa Rae is all smiles during the Insecure For Your Consideration event at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Lea Michele and new husband Zandy Reich step out in L.A. on Tuesday after returning from vacation in the Hamptons, New York.

Actress Liv Tyler heads to the gym on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Hudson performs “Amazing Grace” as a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who received a special music citation during the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Veep actor Tony Hale stops by Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.

Gigi Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday wearing a blue baseball cap, white hoodie, Burberry logo trousers and black combat boots.

Broad City costars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson hold hands ahead of their conversation with Whoopi Goldberg at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Harry Connick Jr. poses with his daughters Georgia and Charlotte at a party for a special red carpet screening of Ron Howard’s new documentary Pavarotti at R17 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

