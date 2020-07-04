Janet Jackson Steps Out in London, Plus Emma Roberts, Bella Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
July 04, 2020 06:00 AM

Across the Pond

Janet Jackson was seen in London in a dark casual ensemble.

Spotted

Emma Roberts was seen running errands in Los Angeles, covered up in a printed dress and patterned mask.

On the Go

Bella Hadid was seen out in New York City with her packed bags and face mask.

Casual Cool

Joe Keery stepped out with some paperwork in hand in Los Angeles as he dressed in a casual outfit.

Keene on Safety

Lucy Hale was spotted in Los Angeles after news of her show Katy Keene being canceled after one season.

Orange You Glad?

Katie Holmes looks summery on Friday while making her way through N.Y.C.

Beachy Keen

Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sunshine on Thursday during a beach visit in The Hamptons, New York.

Step in Time

Teddi Mellencamp keeps it moving on Friday while jogging in L.A.

Green Machine

A smiling Will Smith visits a golf course in Los Angeles on Thursday.

All Hands on Deck

Luke Evans shows off his enviable physique on Thursday while vacationing in Ibiza. 

Luscious Locks

Rebel Wilson shows off her fresh blowout as she leaves a salon in Sydney, Australia.

Special Delivery

Vanessa Hudgens totes a bottle of rosé on Thursday while going to visit a friend in L.A. with her dog. 

Build Up

Mike Tyson shows off his muscles on Wednesday during a photo shoot on the beach in Los Angeles. 

Keep It Moving

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys a solo stroll in Santa Monica on Thursday. 

Ab Fab

Bella Hadid keeps her cool in an ab-baring top in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Beachy Keen

French model Cindy Bruna soaks up some sunshine at celebrity hotspot Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on Wednesday.

Crop to It

Ariana Grande leaves the gym in a cropped workout set on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Summer Fun

Helen Hunt hits the beach in a wetsuit on Tuesday in Malibu.

Grocery Run

Viola Davis makes a quick trip to Whole Foods in L.A. on Wednesday.

Sidewalk Seating

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy (not pictured) grab tacos together in New York City on Wednesday.

Morning Buzz

Nina Agdal grabs a coffee with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook (not pictured) in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

Funny Faces

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share a laugh on Wednesday during a walk with their dogs in L.A. 

Phone Home

Kanye West grabs a call on Wednesday while at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. 

Shades of Blue

Olivia Palermo keeps it stylish for a walk with her dog in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Fun Run

Normal People’s Paul Mescal goes for a Wednesday morning jog at his local park in London.

Retail Therapy

Kelly Rowland steps out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday to do a little shopping on Rodeo Drive.

Ice Cream Dream

Claire Foy enjoys a sweet treat as she heads to a socially distanced hangout with a friend in London on Tuesday.

Family Affair

Molly Sims and her kids match in adorable Camp OshKosh limited edition family overalls at home in L.A.

Caffeine Fix

Camila Mendes and boyfriend Grayson Vaughan take their coffees to-go while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Quarantine Crew

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas walk their dogs arm-in-arm on Tuesday in L.A.

City Slickers

Sara Bareilles and boyfriend Joe Tippett go for a walk around downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Hoop Dreams

Shaq breaks his hoop during a digital game of HORSE against Rob Gronkowski powered by fans on his website using the Yappa commenting tool on Saturday.

City Limits

Zoë Kravitz keeps her cool for a Tuesday coffee run in N.Y.C.

Paired Up

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo get some exercise in their Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

Bright Spot

Cara Santana dons an all-white outfit to meet a girlfriend at Urth Caffé in L.A. on Tuesday.

Bumpin' Along

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross wear their masks as they step out for a lunch in L.A. on Monday. 

