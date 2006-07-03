Star Tracks - Saturday, July 3, 2006
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her signature style while walking with a friend through New York City's Greenwich Village on Thursday.
FAMILY UNIT
Ben Affleck, wife Jennifer Garner and 7-month-old Violet start the holiday weekend Friday as a family, taking a sun-dappled walk in Boston. The threesome settled in Affleck's hometown for the summer while he shoots his directorial debut, Gone, Baby, Gone.
ON LOCATION
Earlier, Garner gets a kick out of visiting the Gone, Baby, Gone set.
BIG BROTHER
Meanwhile Affleck gives younger brother Casey some friendly direction on the Boston set. The drama is based on a crime novel by Dennis Lehane, who also wrote Mystic River.
GETTING BUZZED
Kate Hudson has a blast going after the bad guy on the Buzz Lightyear attraction at Disneyland on Thursday. The actress's comedy You, Me and Dupree, costarring Matt Dillon and Owen Wilson, opens July 14.
DRUGSTORE COWBOY
Jake Gyllenhaal, who's expected at the ESPY Awards on July 12, walks and talks Thursday after making a supply run to a Los Angeles drugstore.
RADIO ROMANCE
Jim Carrey brings a special plus one – date Jenny McCarthy – to the Radiohead concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. The comedic pair have been quietly seeing each other since December.
'DEVIL' OF A DAY
MTV VJ Susie Castillo makes a point with Anne Hathaway on Thursday when the The Devil Wears Prada star visits TRL in New York City. And what's the actress doing to soothe opening-weekend jitters? "It's kind of like the most glamorous thing I've ever done," she told the audience. "I'm escaping the pressure of Hollywood by going to Europe."
STATING HER CASE
She may be off The View, but Star Jones Reynolds is still on the air: On Thursday (left) she makes her exit from CNN in Hollywood, where she told Larry King, "I will not denigrate Ms. Walters. That's not who I am." The next morning, she was back in New York for the Today show (right), where she told viewers that "the truth is very freeing."
WHAT A SPLASH!
Liam Neeson makes time for some high-seas romance with wife Natasha Richardson (left) before splish-splashing with sons Michael Antonio and Daniel Jack during a family getaway to Saint-Tropez.
BACK IN ACTION
Sheryl Crow steps out of Los Angeles eatery Il Sole on Thursday after dining with pals. The singer, who underwent treatment for breast cancer earlier this year, plans to co-headline a fall U.S. tour (benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation) with fellow Grammy winner John Mayer.
WE ARE FAMILY
Hilary Duff embraces the idea of a family outing while shopping Thursday with mom Susan and sister Haylie in Hollywood. Earlier in the week, the Duff sisters appeared on MTV's TRL to promote their new film Material Girls.
HOME GIRL
Halle Berry – who's remodeling a new home – shows off her can-do attitude as she loads up on furnishings Thursday in Beverly Hills.
THERE GOES THE BRIDE
Spider-Man's James Franco is the lucky groom to Sienna Miller's tulle-clad bride Thursday as they film the black comedy Camille on location in Toronto. But in the movie, their fortune changes after hitting the road to honeymoon in Niagra Falls.
KICKING BACK
Courteney Cox catches up on her paperwork while husband David Arquette enjoys a stogie Wednesday as the couple vacation in Sardinia, Italy, with 2-year-old daughter Coco (not pictured).
SQUEEZE TEST
Mischa Barton tests a mango for ripeness while doing some grocery shopping in Malibu on Wednesday.
NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH
Experienced mommy Liv Tyler (to 18-month-old Milo) and expectant actress Maggie Gyllenhaal discover they have more than their West Village neighborhood in common at a Vonage product launch in New York City on Wednesday.
SAND MAN
Dustin Hoffman eschews a bathing suit for a business suit at a Malibu beach Thursday, where he was featured in a photo shoot.
WHITE NIGHT
Escorted by boyfriend Arun Nayar, Elizabeth Hurley makes a royal exit from her London home to attend Elton John's eighth annual White Tie and Tiara Ball on Thursday.
SITTING PRETTY
Uma Thurman enjoys girl talk Thursday in Saint-Tropez, where the actress is taking a break before heading back to the States to promote My Super Ex-Girlfriend, due out July 21.
FOR THEIR EYES ONLY
Jim Carrey gives girlfriend Jenny McCarthy his best funny face after dining at the Brentwood, Calif., eatery Takao Sushi on Wednesday. The comic duo recently took their romance to new heights – sharing a helicopter ride in Santa Monica.
GETTING FRAMED
Never without a big pair of shades, Nicole Richie tries on several undercover options while shopping Wednesday on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue.