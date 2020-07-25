Joey King Goes Glam to Celebrate The Kissing Booth 2 in L.A., Plus DJ Khaled, Liam Payne and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
July 25, 2020 06:00 AM

Pucker Up

Joey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2 in a glamorous dress.

Summer Fun

DJ Khaled was seen enjoying a ride on his colorful jetski with his wife in Miami Beach.

Dapper Diner

Liam Payne was spotted leaving a restaurant in London.

Big Apple Style

Emily Ratajkowski looked chic in an oversized blazer during a stroll in New York City.

Prints to Party

Rita Ora was spotted attending a friend's birthday party in a club near London.

Two for the Road

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Feeling Blue?

A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Take the Lead

Zachary Quinto grabs a coffee on Friday during a walk with his dog in Los Angeles.

Birthday Bash

Birthday girl Bindi Irwin poses with husband Chandler Powell as she celebrates turning 22 on Friday at Australia Zoo.

Out & About

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton step out for a bite to eat in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday. 

Doctor's Orders

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at a game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on Thursday in Washington, D.C. 

Furry Friend

Naomi Watts carries her dog while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Ready For Takeoff

Kate Moss shows off her travel style at London’s Luton Private Airport on Thursday.

Giving Back

After announcing a new $2 million grant in support of frontline workers and the nation’s mental health through The Royal Foundation, Kate Middleton speaks with representatives from organizations that will benefit from the fund on Thursday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. 

Safety First

Jennifer Lopez wears a face mask and helmet on a solo bike ride in The Hamptons on Thursday ahead of her 51st birthday. 

It’s Charli, Baby

Charli XCX and boyfriend Huck Kwong grab to-go coffees in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Peace Out

Paris Jackson flashes a sign on Thursday while heading to a studio in Los Angeles.

Match Game

Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson go for coffee in matching ensembles on Thursday in Studio City, California.

Ocean Blue

Maya Hawke dons a blue one-piece for a dip on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Cozy Crew

Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

Dog Days

Also on a dog walk in Los Angeles on Thursday: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Curves Ahead

Iggy Azalea flaunts her figure on Thursday while out for a fro-yo run in Beverly Hills.

Back to Work

Gwen Stefani heads to the studio in L.A. on Wednesday after taking a trip with her family.

Film Fest Fun

Matt Dillon attends Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2020 on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.

Beach Book Club

Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the sun and gets in some reading while on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

California Casual

Ana de Armas wears a three-quarter sleeved top with wide leg trousers on her walk with her pooch in L.A. on Wednesday.

Summer Vibes

Emmy Rossum picks up lunch from Nate ‘n Al’s Deli in Beverly Hills on Wednesday dressed in a summery blue sundress and strappy sandals.

Love Is in the Air

Newly engaged couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are seen leaving Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday after enjoying a sweet dinner date following his proposal. 

Pop of Print

Scout Willis sports a cute black-and-white printed mask while out with her pup in L.A. on Wednesday.

Puppy Love

Vanessa Hudgens and her pooch make their way through Beverly Hills after visiting a friend on Wednesday.

Solo Stroll

Jennifer Lopez goes for a walk in Water Mill, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green sweater and white tights.

Takeout for Two

Scarlett Johansson picks up breakfast in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing striped pants and a hoodie.

Lunch Date

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs enjoy their afternoon at a cafe in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Sweet Summer

Halsey wears a cropped tee and a summery skirt on her way to spend the day on a yacht with friends in Marina del Rey, California.

Park Perk

Jude Law returns from his solo Wednesday morning run in a London park with a coffee.

Food & Flower Run

Charlize Theron leaves the grocery store on Tuesday in L.A. with a bag filled with food and an armful of flowers.

Hometown Pride