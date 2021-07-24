Megan Thee Cover Model in Hollywood, Fla., Plus, Camila Cabello, Adrian Grenier, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Illustrious
Cover models Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover reveal party in Hollywood, Florida.
Clean Sweep
Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee attend a beach cleanup at Zuma Beach in Malibu.
My Oh My
Camila Cabello performs her new single "Don't Go Yet" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Happiest Place
Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma enjoy a Disney day at Sleeping Beauty's Castle with Banks, 2, and Luca, 9, in Anaheim.
Fresh Florals
Heather Graham attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 23 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Summer Lovin'
Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra enjoy a lunch date in N.Y.C. on July 22.
On the Move
Harrison Ford rides his bike through Mayfair on July 23 in London.
A-list Arrival
Matt Damon triumphantly arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on July 22.
Suited Up
Terry Crews poses at the counsellor dinner opening of the One Young World Summit in the Antiquarium of Munich Residenz in Germany on July 22.
Summer Style
Kate Beckinsale wears a summery white dress and gold heels to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22 in N.Y.C.
Family Trip
NE-YO and wife Crystal Renay take daughter Isabella Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim on July 22.
'Late Night' Chat
Mindy Kaling makes a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 22 in N.Y.C.
Birthday Girl
Jennifer Lopez jet sets out of L.A. for her 52nd birthday celebration with friends on July 22.
Mr. Worldwide
Pitbull lights up the stage at Premios Juventud 2021 at Watsco Center on July 22 in Coral Gables, Florida.
City Stroll
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stroll through N.Y.C. on July 22.
Fine Dining
Hayley Atwell and Lianne La Havas attend a traditional Omakase dining experience, hosted by Omega, to celebrate the opening of the Olympic Games at Nobu Hotel on July 22 in London.
Party People
George Clinton and Snoop Dogg hang at Clinton's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Wave Rider
Leighton Meester crushes the waves at the beach in Malibu on July 21.
Gorgeous Glam
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 22 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Out of This World
Kat Graham debuts Galactica, her newest merchandise collection for fans, created by Alessio Filippelli with the message of inclusivity on July 22.
Hello from Harlem
Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union are seen on the set of The Perfect Find in Harlem on July 21.
Fan Love
Margot Robbie greets fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.
Cheers to That!
Prince Charles drinks a pint as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the Duke of York Public House in Devon to join author Sir Michael Morpurgo at a lunch during day three of their visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 21 in Iddesleigh, England.
Lovely Ladies
Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry attend Baby2Baby Back2School, presented by Stitch Fix Kids and Epic, on July 21 in L.A.
Center Stage
Tiffany Haddish performs at The Savoy Entertainment Center in Inglewood, California on July 21.
Later Skater
Adam Lambert and Kat Graham attend VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers on July 21 in Palos Verdes Estates, California.
First Look
Joaquin Phoenix is spotted filming Disappointment Blvd. in full costume in Montreal, Canada on July 21.
California Cruisin'
Arnold Schwarzenegger rides his bike through L.A. on July 21.
Gallery Glam
Florence Pugh looks radiant in red visiting Studio 7 by Cartier at Saatchi Gallery in London on July 21.
I Come in Peace
John Cena, dressed as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad, is seen outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.
That's a Wrap
Mila Kunis claps as the cast of Luckiest Girl Alive wraps filming for the day in Toronto on July 20.
Pizza Party
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness pick up a couple of pizza pies in the Hamptons on July 20.
Fighting Crime
Christopher Meloni and Dash Mihok are seen filming Law and Order: Organized Crime in downtown Manhattan on July 20 in N.Y.C.
Peace & Love
Henry Golding is in great spirits outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 20 in L.A.
Cameras Rolling
Halle Berry is seen on the set of The Mothership before filming with fellow actor John Ortiz on July 20 in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Puppy Takeover
Jason Sudeikis and a pair of cute pups guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 20.
Fabulous Florals
Naomi Watts attends the Mytheresa x Naomi Watts x Gucci Westman event at The Wolffer private residence in Sagaponack, New York on July 20.
Pretty in Paris
Ashley Park is seen on the set of Emily in Paris on July 20 in Paris.
Hollywood Royalty
Norman Lear and honoree Marla Gibbs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on July 20 in Hollywood.
Travel Partners
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes arrive at JFK International Airport in N.Y.C. on July 20.
Back on Set
Christopher Walken films scenes for the new BBC and Amazon Prime series The Offenders in Bristol on July 19.
Workout Partners
Lindsey Vonn and new flame Diego Osorio take a walk through Soho after finishing a workout in N.Y.C. on July 20.
On Location
Anna Kendrick films scenes for her upcoming movie Alice, Darling in Toronto on July 19.
Beach Babe
Larsa Pippen wears a zebra-printed two piece as she hits the beach in Miami on July 20.
Set Sighting
Chris Pratt is spotted on the set of Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List at Lake Arrowhead in California on July 20.
Iconic Trio
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film And Just Like That on July 20 in N.Y.C.
Fan Favorite
Joshua Jackson guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Life's a Runway
Ciara stuns in a low-cut blazer dress and strappy heels on the set of a photoshoot in L.A. on July 17.
Reboot Ready
Bridget Moynahan arrives on the set of And Just Like That on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Workout Partners
Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert are seen holding hands on their way to the gym in L.A. on July 18.
Beauty in Black
Kate Moss wears all black to a party in Mayfair, London on July 19.
Studio Visit
Lily Allen arrives at BBC Studios in London on July 19.
Premiere Pal
Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale attend Amazon Studios' Jolt special screening on July 19 in L.A.
Sister Squad
Sistine, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose Stallone attend the L.A. special screening of Lionsgate's Midnight In The Switchgrass at Regal LA Live on July 19 in L.A.
'Old' Friends
Alex Wolff and Nolan River attend the Old world premiere, presented by Universal Pictures, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Beach Day
Kesha takes a dip in the water at the beach with friends on July 18 in L.A.
Coffee Run
Eiza González grabs coffee in a cropped white tee and lavender leggings on July 19 in L.A.
Behind the Scenes
Zión Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown are seen filming Gossip Girl on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Book Club Buddies
Soleil Moon Frye celebrates Elizabeth Gilpin's memoir Stolen, which comes out July 20 by Grand Central Publishing.
Beachy Keen
Garcelle Beauvais soaks up some sun in an orange swimsuit at the beach on July 16 in Miami.
Sunday Sightseeing
Cher is seen out and about while on vacation in Portofino, Italy on July 18.
Break It Down
Jean Dujardin shows off his moves during the OSS 117: From Africa with Love photo call at the Cannes Film Festival on July 17.
Hold Your 'Horses'
Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage at Faster Horses Festival on July 17 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.
Lunch Break
Katharine McPhee steps out for lunch with husband David Foster and pal Mohammed Hadid at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on July 16.
The 'Mane' Event
Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on July 17 at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Red Carpet Ready
Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a patterned two-piece set at the South Bank Sky Arts awards at The Savoy Hotel in London on July 19.