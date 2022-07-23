Celebrity

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Raise a Glass in The Hamptons, Plus the Nope Cast and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 23, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Cover Star

Credit: Sean Zanni

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his Haute Living cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York. 

2 of 90

Four of a Kind

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

The stars of Nope — Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

3 of 90

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22. 

4 of 90

Shorts Story

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22. 

5 of 90

Ring Thing

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22. 

6 of 90

Swifty Surprise

Credit: Raphael Pour-Hashemi

Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21. 

7 of 90

Hot Seat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

8 of 90

Game Face

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A. 

9 of 90

All Tied Up

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of The Kite Runner in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

10 of 90

Having a Ball

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21. 

11 of 90

Miami Nice

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/GC Images

Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21. 

12 of 90

Like Father, Like Son

Credit: Jennifer Johnson/TalentResources/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20. 

13 of 90

Bright Spots

Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21. 

14 of 90

Panel Pros

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictured

Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. 

15 of 90

Master of One

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.

16 of 90

Shine So Bright

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Keke Palmer leaves NBC's Today after stopping by to promote her new film Nope in N.Y.C. on July 21.

17 of 90

Making His Mark

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. 

18 of 90

The White Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.

19 of 90

Oh Brother

Credit: Splash News Online

Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

20 of 90

Sun Shine

Credit: MEGA

Sienna Miller soaks up the sun on July 20 in the South of France.

21 of 90

Something Good

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News online

Ryan Gosling waves to the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 21. 

22 of 90

That's the Key

Credit: Courtesy

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell presents director Ava DuVernay with a key to the city on July 20, declaring it Queen Sugar Day as well, in honor of the OWN series' contributions to the city. 

23 of 90

Rock On

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears his mantra on his tank while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 20.

24 of 90

Party People

Credit: Courtesy Talent Resources Sports

Following his ESPYS hosting gig in L.A. on July 20, Stephen Curry kicks back with wife Ayesha during their intimate afterparty at Lavo Ristorante, with Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports.

25 of 90

In Her Business

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Issa Rae leads a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class LIVE event for small businesses on July 20 in N.Y.C. 

26 of 90

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Sofia Richie enjoys some fun in the sun in the South of France on July 20. 

27 of 90

Shop to It

Credit: The IMage Direct

Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman do some shopping in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 20. 

28 of 90

Pounding the Pavement

Credit: MEGA

James McAvoy runs some errands in London on July 21. 

29 of 90

Hair Apparent

Credit: Jennifer Johnson

Minnie Driver gets dolled up at Ulta Beauty in Westwood Village to celebrate Joico's YouthLock Haircare Collection.

30 of 90

Castle Concert

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Emanuel Lamar Harrold, Gregory Porter, Tivon Scott Pennicott and Ondrej Pivec perform on July 20 during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival in Regensburg, Germany.

31 of 90

Set Dressing

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Christopher Meloni hits the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on July 20.

32 of 90

Party On

Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid gets all dressed up for the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 20.

33 of 90

Style File

Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Joey King is effortlessly cool at the Bullet Train London premiere on July 20.

34 of 90

Morning Glory

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lindsey Vonn heads to Today in N.Y.C. on July 19.

35 of 90

Peace Pal

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi arrives with a smile at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 20. 

36 of 90

All-Star Adorable

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton bring daughter Genevieve to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in L.A. on July 19, ahead of the big game. 

37 of 90

All-Star Star

Credit: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Denzel Washington hits the field for a Jackie Robinson tribute ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 19.

38 of 90

Hands Full

Credit: Backgrid

Paris Hilton carries her three pups through Malibu on July 19.

39 of 90

Give Him a Lift

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry help Brad Pitt fly high on July 20 at a Bullet Train photo call in London. 

40 of 90

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o and Ariana DeBose get all dressed up as Audi brings acclaimed Denmark restaurant Noma to Los Angeles on July 19. 

41 of 90

Theater Buff

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo makes his debut as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on July 19 in N.Y.C. 

42 of 90

Cream of the Crop

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner sports a crop top and white slacks for a visit to the salon on July 19 in L.A. 

43 of 90

Leather and Lace

Credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne joins Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) for his concert at Oakland Arena in California on July 19.

44 of 90

Under Cover

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Katie Holmes makes a statement in her head-to-toe recycled cashmere Chloé ensemble in N.Y.C. on July 19. 

45 of 90

Standing Tall

Credit: Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Jack Harlow commands the stage at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 20.

46 of 90

Walk About

Credit: The IMage Direct

Elizabeth Olsen keeps it moving in Los Angeles on July 19.

47 of 90

Skirt the Issue

Credit: Gerald Matzka/Getty

Brad Pitt has some fun with fashion on July 19 at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train.

48 of 90

Solo Stroll

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid takes a walk through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 19.

49 of 90

City Slicker

Credit: The Image Direct

Jaden Smith steps out with friends in N.Y.C. on July 18.

50 of 90

Coupled Up

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

New loves Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze get cozy following dinner in N.Y.C. on July 18.

51 of 90

Life's a Beach

Credit: Backgrid/MEGA

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy a beach day in Miami on July 18.

52 of 90

Glam Gal

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o shows off her dramatic look at the Hollywood premiere of Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.

53 of 90

Slumber Party

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Savannah Guthrie joins Gwyneth Paltrow for a goop pajama party, in partnership with Cartier, celebrating the brand's new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in East Hampton, New York, on July 18.

54 of 90

Costar Cuddles

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni share a smooch at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.

55 of 90

Green Machine

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Hannah Waddingham matches the green carpet at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.

56 of 90

Photo Finish

Credit: Janet Gough/Aff-usa/mega

Phil Dunster has some fun behind costars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.

57 of 90

Purple Reign

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jordan Peele arrives in style to the Hollywood premiere of his new film Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.

58 of 90

In Uniform

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ana de Armas looks ready for school while arriving to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London on July 19.

59 of 90

Play On

Credit: Michael Gold/The Corporate Image

Marcia Gay Harden and Melissa Gilbert join Tom Hanks on July 16 at the world premiere of Hanks' play Safe Home at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York. 

60 of 90

Sneak Peek

Credit: The IMage Direct

Cate Blanchett films a scene for Disclaimer in West London on July 19.

61 of 90

All Good Things

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Stranger Things star Joe Keery sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 18.

62 of 90

Total Ballers

Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm shows St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols a 'Hamm Slamm' chain during batting practice before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18 in L.A. 

63 of 90

Backstage Bonding

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Miles Teller and CC Sabathia hang behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 18.

64 of 90

Man the Mic

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

J Balvin performs during the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

65 of 90

Pretty in Peach

Alyssa Milano gets all dressed up for the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

66 of 90

Going Gray

Credit: Monika Skolimowska/DPA Picture Alliance/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at The Gray Man premiere in Berlin on July 18.

67 of 90

Big Step

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of Bullet Train at Le Grand Rex on July 18.

68 of 90

Breaking Bread

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.

69 of 90

Pink Lady

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.

70 of 90

Run Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.

71 of 90