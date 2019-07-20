Kacey Musgraves Wows the Crowd in N.Y.C., Plus Blink-182, Norman Reedus & More

By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 20, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 129

Summer Series

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.

2 of 129

Music at the Park

Noam Galai/Getty

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.

3 of 129

Zombie Zone

Jesse Grant/Getty

Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.

4 of 129

Meet & Greet

Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.

5 of 129

Young Hollywood

Jim Spellman/Getty

The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

6 of 129

Gorgeous Glam

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.

7 of 129

Funny Fellows

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.

8 of 129

Phantom Fans

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

9 of 129

Premiere Prep

Image Group LA via Getty

Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

10 of 129

Books to Silver Screen

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Also at San Diego Comic-Con: Stars Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dafne Keen arrive to sign autographs for His Dark Materials fans on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

11 of 129

Family-Founded Charity

Kimberly White/Getty

Ayesha and Stephen Curry pose during their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation launch on Thursday in Oakland, California.

12 of 129

Sunflower Power

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Lucy Boynton looks angelic in a floral gown at the Saks Fifth Avenue + Vogue Celebrate Summer with Lucy Boynton event in Sagaponack, New York on Thursday.

13 of 129

On-Air Actor Update

Cindy Ord/Getty

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C. to chat about life updates and his upcoming roles.

14 of 129

Lunch Break

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego are seen heading out to lunch at Mr. Chow on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California

15 of 129

Rave Reviews

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Actress Linda Hamilton gives two thumbs up during the Terminator: Dark Fate film panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California on Thursday.

16 of 129

Star Strut

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Actress Helen McCrory happily walks down the red carpet during the Peaky Blinders season 5 premiere on Thursday in Birmingham, England.

17 of 129

Excited Embrace

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez give each other a big hug at Premios Juventud 2019 on Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

18 of 129

Major Munchies

Presley Ann/Getty

Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith grab a bite at the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International on Thursday in San Diego, California.

19 of 129

Think Pink

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Mel B is seen leaving BBC Radio 2 offices with a furry pal in tow on Friday in London.

20 of 129

Vision in Teal

Rich Fury/Getty

Bo Derek attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classic’s David Crosby: Remember My Name at the Linwood Dunn Theater on Thursday in L.A.

21 of 129

Summer Stroll

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zachary Quinto is seen casually dressed while walking his dog out in L.A. on Thursday.

22 of 129

Disney Magic

MEGA

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown has a blast spending the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Thursday.

23 of 129

Must-See Sequel

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance during 2019’s Comic-Con International to discuss Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center.

24 of 129

Cloud 9

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon’s first year celebration, wearing Reformation’s Nikita dress, on Thursday in Malibu, California.

25 of 129

Star Power

AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty

Janet Jackson hypes up the crowd during her performance at Jeddah World Fest on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

26 of 129

All Aboard!

Rich Polk/Getty

Rosa Salazar looks effortlessly cool in her all-black ensemble at the #IMDboat during day one of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

27 of 129

Curtain Call

Courtesy

New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight celebrate the last night of their sold out Mixtape Tour.

28 of 129

Groovy Getup

Splash News Online

Diane Kruger is seen leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a ‘70s-inspired outfit.

29 of 129

Haus Warming

BACKGRID

Lady Gaga is seen leaving her new beauty brand’s Haus Laboratories party, in a daring, all-black ensemble, at A.O.C. Restaurant on Wednesday in L.A.

30 of 129

Summer Love

Gotham/GC Images

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello cozy up on their way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

31 of 129

Icon Incognito

SplashNews.com

Lindsay Lohan touches down at the airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, wearing a bright red jacket, aviator sunglasses and jeans.

32 of 129

Dominating Duo

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Offset and Cardi B share the stage during their performance of “Clout” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

33 of 129

Hottie Who Hydrates

SplashNews.com

Matt Bomer makes his way to Kreation Organic Juicery in L.A. on Wednesday to escape the summer heat.

34 of 129

Dior Darling

Zhou jianzhong - Imaginechina/Sipa

Natalie Portman arrives in Shanghai, China to visit the Miss Dior: Love N’ Roses exhibition on Wednesday.

35 of 129

Power in Numbers

Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny, Residente and Ricky Martin join thousands of people in Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Roselló on Wednesday.

36 of 129

Audience Appreciation

David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI ©2019 Disney ABC. All Rights Reserved.

Awkwafina shows love to the Live with Kelly and Ryan audience as she makes her way to the stage on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

37 of 129

Sequel Scaries

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

James McAvoy hits the stage, during New Line Cinema’s 3rd annual ScareDiego, to talk about his new film IT Chapter Two at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Wednesday.

38 of 129

Sliding into Summer

Ashley Belnap

Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse enjoys the grand opening of Greensboro, North Carolina’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between Oosterhouse and his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, and former NFL star Ricky Proehl’s charity, The P.O.W.E.R. of Play, at Proehlific Park on Thursday.

39 of 129

Supporting the Arts

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Singer and founder MALUMA and his sister Manuela Londono attend his El Arte De Los Sueños Foundation cocktail party on Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

40 of 129

Family Function

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Katherine Flynn joins her mom Jane Seymour at the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.

41 of 129

Disney Fan Forever

George Pimentel/Getty

Jaleel White hits the red carpet for The Lion King’s Canadian premiere at the Scotiabank Theatre on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.

42 of 129

Sun & Swim

SplashNews.com

Model Iskra Lawrence strikes a pose in her new Aerie bikini, during a photoshoot at the Jersey Shore, on Wednesday in New Jersey.

43 of 129

Season 1 Secrets

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Gina Torres discusses her show Pearson on an episode of Build Series at Build Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

44 of 129

Sizzling Summer

SplashNews.com

Diane Kruger steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday wearing a crop top and denim shorts.

45 of 129

Giving Back

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Stars Boris Kodjoe, Ali Larter, Jonathan Bennet, and Emily Tosta volunteer at The Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club to raise awareness around summer hunger on Wednesday in Culver City, California.

46 of 129

Self-Care

Nemo/BACKGRID

Lucy Hale was spotted leaving the Kate Somerville clinic on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on Thursday.

47 of 129

Cast Love

Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Jennifer and Joel Grey join the classic Temptations from Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud for a group photo on Sunday in N.Y.C.

48 of 129

Cover Girl

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss heads to Vogue House to sign copies of the August issue of British Vogue, which will feature the model on the cover wearing Prada, on Wednesday in London.

49 of 129

Sneak Peek

Jenny Anderson

Stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal visit the famed Hudson Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday before their Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life, begins performances on July 26.

50 of 129

Sweet Salutations

Raymond Hall/GC Image

Jordan Sparks greets fans outside of Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

51 of 129

Sister Act

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Vanessa and Laura Marano visit Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show to discuss their show Saving Zoë at the Z100 Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

52 of 129

Stars in the City

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes is seen walking home in a gray t-shirt and jeans after running errands in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

53 of 129

Discussions that Matter

Shannon Finney/Getty

Mahershala Ali participates in a conversation with U.S. lawmakers about religious persecution on Capitol Hill, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

54 of 129

Broadway Buddies

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Metz poses backstage with Waitress cast members Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.

55 of 129

Hats & Highlights

MEGA

Chrissy Teigen steps out of Meche hair salon looking summer ready on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

56 of 129

Kicking Back

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan stop by Build Series to talk about the show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

57 of 129

Late Night Chat

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Awkwafina talks with host Stephen Colbert about her new movie, The Farewell, on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

58 of 129

Suited for Summer

Cindy Ord/Getty

Tom Hiddleston looks sharp during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

59 of 129

All About Athleisure

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashlee Simpson steps out in a burgundy Adidas jacket and black leggings on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

60 of 129

And the Nominees Are... 

Kevin Winter/Getty

Presenters Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announce the 2019 Emmy Nominations at Saban Media Center on Tuesday in Hollywood.

61 of 129

Great Host

David M. Benett/Getty

Riz Ahmed hosts The Great Hack screening and reception at the Science Museum on Tuesday in London.

62 of 129

Here for Hip Hop 

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Usher and Jermaine Dupri pose together at WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season 3 celebration of episode 91, Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def, on Tuesday in West Hollwood.

63 of 129

Must-See Documentary

Monica Schipper/Getty

David Crosby is joined by Whoopi Goldberg and his wife Jan Dance at the David Crosby: Remember My Name N.Y.C. screening, hosted by Sony Picture Classics and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Cinema on Tuesday.

64 of 129

Coach Classics

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Actress Logan Browning arrives in a summery dress and blue cut-out shoes at the Coach Art of Signature collection event on Tuesday in L.A.

65 of 129

Fine Dining

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Christina Hendricks pairs a statement dress with a denim jacket at the Madewell x Christy Dawn launch dinner, which took place at Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California, on Tuesday.

66 of 129

Tasteful Turn Up

Lauren Cowart

A$AP Ferg and contemporary graffiti artist Felipe Pantone attend the 2019 Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by Felipe Pantone launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

