Kel Mitchell Dresses in His Good Burger Uniform in L.A., Plus Ireland Baldwin, Jon Hamm and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to    

By People Staff
July 18, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 98

Can I Take Your Order?

Credit: BACKGRID

Kel Mitchell was spotted filming a skit in his Good Burger costume in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

Summertime

Credit: The Image Direct

Ireland Baldwin was seen enjoying a day out at the beach in Malibu with her friends.

3 of 98

On the Go

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm was seen in Los Angeles on an outing with his face mask around his neck.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Dinner for Two

Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian was seen leaving dinner with TikTok star Addison Rae at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

Advertisement

5 of 98

Tiny Tagalong

Credit: Splash News Online

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Olivia Culpo totes her pup (and a mask) on Friday in Los Angeles. 

6 of 98

Game On

Credit: Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale returns to the tennis court on Friday for an afternoon workout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Coupled Up

Credit: Splash News Online

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa keep their cool on Friday while out in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Follow Me

Credit: MEGA

Colton Underwood leads new pup Zooka as he heads out for coffee on Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 98

Nice Ride

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union mask up for Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert featuring Kehlani at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Thursday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Gearing Up

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also there on Thursday night, the woman of the hour, Kehlani, who takes the stage at the Audi Presents: Summer Drive-in Concert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

Funny Faces

Credit: Julian Simmonds/AFP/Getty

Prince Charles shares a joke with cadets after the Graduation Ceremony of the Queens Squadron and Sovereigns Review at RAF College Cranwell in eastern England on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

London Lady

Credit: Hewitt/McLees/Splash

Kate Moss is all dressed up on Thursday for an outing in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Happy Hour

Credit: Backgrid

Winnie Harlow enjoys a glass of wine on the go on Thursday night at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

Beachy Keen

Credit: The Image Direct

Jane Krakowski heads to the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday, with her surfboard in her vintage red Mercedes convertible.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Mad for Plaid

Credit: The Image Direct

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (not pictured) spend the day at a park with Joe's family in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

Color Blocked

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Another day, another stylish dog walk for Olivia Palermo, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

City Limits

Credit: Gothan/GC

Dua Lipa makes her way through N.Y.C.'s NoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Green Machine

Credit: The Image Direct

Colin Jost hits the beach on Thursday, enjoying some surfing in The Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Craft Corner

Credit: Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens heads to the gym in a retro The Craft T-shirt on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Hands Full

Credit: GC Images

Another day, another dog walk for Lucy Hale, who totes her pup and coffee in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

No Sweat

Credit: The Image Direct

Jaimie Alexander and a pal take five on Thursday while out in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Dinner and a Movie

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan gets a bite to eat at A Night at the Drive-In, hosted by Amazon Studios and Outlier Society and featuring Black Panther and Creed, at the Paramount Drive-In in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Power to the People

Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne get close as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside of District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Out & About

Credit: MEGA

Brian Austin Green flashes a smile while out picking up coffee from Starbucks in Malibu on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Naomi Watts takes new rescue pup Izzy shopping in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Lovers' Lane

Credit: The Image Direct

New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita hold hands on their way to run errands on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Pajama Party

Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian heads to dinner with TikToker Addison Rae in chic pajamas on Wednesday night in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Sweet Treat

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP Images for Planet Oat

Dax Shepard and Ryan Hansen dig into pints of Planet Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts during their socially distanced picnic in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

Mama-to-Be

Credit: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday wearing leggings that snuggly wrap around her growing baby bump.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

If the Shoe Fits

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker visits her newly-opened SJP Collection flagship store in New York City on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

Street Style

Credit: MEGA

Katie Holmes looks chic in an all-black ensemble as she steps out on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Spot On

Credit: The Image Direct

Sienna Miller wears a colorful leopard-print mask as she grabs a to-go coffee in the Hamptons on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Something to Smile About

Credit: Backgrid

Jordana Brewster flashes a big grin while walking her dog on Wednesday in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Staying Safe

Credit: MEGA

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster wear face masks and sunglasses while out on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Staying Active

Credit: BACKGRID

Laura Dern enjoys an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Afternoon Shop

Credit: The Image Direct

Kristen Stewart runs errands on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Cart to Heart

Credit: Instacart

Serena Williams joins Instacart as they launch their #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and fight rising food insecurity on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98

'Grateful' Guy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Pete Wentz flashes a peace sign as he picks up groceries in a Grateful Dead T-shirt on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 98

Lady in Lilac

Credit: The Image Direct

Camila Mendes shows off her summer style in a purple crop top and high-waisted shorts on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 98

Run Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Colton Underwood pounds the pavement solo in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 98

Blue Belle

Credit: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a reopening visit to the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre on Tuesday in Marlborough, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 98

Laugh In

Credit: The Image Direct

Kyle Richards puts on a happy face during a walk through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 98

Bumping Along

Credit: MEGA

Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner twin in matching masks as they head to meet friends for lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 98

Cover Girl Cool

Credit: SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo steps out with her adorable new puppy Oliver Sprinkles to celebrate her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 98

Snack Attack

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine grabs a bag of sunflower seeds from his car during a visit to Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical & Dental Center on Monday in Agoura Hills, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 98

Puppy Parent

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Malin Åkerman takes her dog for a walk on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 98

Making Moves

Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale is seen out and about in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 98

Staying Hydrated

Credit: The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto loads up on flavored water in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 98

On the Record

Credit: Splash News Online

New mom Iggy Azalea turns the sidewalk into a catwalk on Sunday while making her way to a Los Angeles recording studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 98

Ride Along

Credit: MEGA

Armie Hammer heads out for the first time since announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, taking his dog for a ride in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 98

Keeping It Country

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nelly gets the crowd going on Sunday night in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of "Country
Grammar" at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 98

What's Cookin'?

Credit: Courtesy Rubbermaid

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes five on Thursday while shooting a Rubbermaid 'Prep School' Instagram Live cooking demo in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 98

Grocery Gal

Credit: Backgrid

Jordana Brewster showcases her signature style on Monday during a run to a grocery store in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 98

Acing It

Credit: The Image Direct

Pete Wentz returns to the tennis court for a workout in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 98

Mind the Bend

Credit: Courtest FitOn

Julianne Hough gets moving while filming at-home classes for her fitness movement KINRGY for FitOn.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 98

Guitar Hero

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brad Paisley performs at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 98

Ladies Who Lunch

Credit: BACKGRID

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer wear their masks for a lunch outing at Kitsune in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 98

Power Up

Credit: Joe Klamar/Pool via AP/Shutterstock

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 98

Credit: Eddie Keogh for The FA/Shutterstock

David Beckham pays a socially distanced visit to Sir Tom Moore — who completed dozens of laps in his backyard garden in the spring to raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service — to announce he's been chosen to captain the England Lionhearts squad of everyday heroes on Thursday in Bedfordshire, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 98

Park It

Credit: The Image Direct

A solo Henry Golding totes his chair and bag for a picnic in a Los Angeles park on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 98

View from the Top

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Don Lemon, Tim Malone and their pups score sweet seats at The Hamptons drive-in premiere of National Geographic's Rebuilding Paradise on Sunday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 98

Check It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Model Candice Swanepoel dons her mask and a jumpsuit for a Sunday stroll in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 98

Swing Time

Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Sweden's Prince Daniel enjoys a little R&R, playing in the Victoria golf tournament at the Ekerum golf resort in Borgholm, Sweden, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 98

Flower Power

Credit: Courtesy

Sandra Lee leaves The Archetype restaurant in Napa Valley, California, after grabbing a bite over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 98

Sunday Stroll

Credit: MEGA

Malin Akerman masks up in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 98

Sun Soaked

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez, in a MaskClub Tie Dye Spiral face mask, works up a sweat on a ElliptiGo Bike in Miami over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 98