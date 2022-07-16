Celebrity

Katie Holmes Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Becky G, Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 16, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 92

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. 

2 of 92

On Red Alert

Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada. 

3 of 92

Water Works

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14. 

4 of 92

Paw Patrol

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15. 

5 of 92

Baseball's Biggest Fan

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.

6 of 92

Fun in the Sun

Credit: EliotPress / MEGA

Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.

7 of 92

Boys' Night Out

Credit: Katie Jones

Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.

8 of 92

Stage Presence

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13. 

9 of 92

Backstage Buddies

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14. 

10 of 92

Style File

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14. 

11 of 92

So Incredible

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California. 

12 of 92

Rock Wear

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14. 

13 of 92

Endless Possibilities

Credit: John Salangsang/Outfest/Shutterstock

Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14. 

14 of 92

Feeling Fussy

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's Today in New York City.

15 of 92

Skirt the Issue

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C. 

16 of 92

To Boot

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14. 

17 of 92

Walk the Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Ana de Armas leaves a screening of The Gray Man in Hollywood on July 14. 

18 of 92

Toast with the Most

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexico

Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila. 

19 of 92

Color Block

Credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14. 

20 of 92

Well Suited

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.

21 of 92

Loved Up

Credit: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14. 

22 of 92

Run Along

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14. 

23 of 92

Quiet on the Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.

24 of 92

Going Gray

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. 

25 of 92

Peace Keeper

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. 

26 of 92

Green with Envy

Credit: FilmMagic

Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum. 

27 of 92

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.

28 of 92

Hanging On

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13. 

29 of 92

It's a Date

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13. 

30 of 92

Ab Fab

Credit: The Image Direct

Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13. 

31 of 92

One Cool Crew

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets at AMC The Grove on July 13. 

32 of 92

Guitar Hero

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Texas on July 13. 

33 of 92

Who Nose?

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London. 

34 of 92

Can You Keep Up?

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of Keeping Up with the Joneses at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13. 

35 of 92

Talk It Up

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13. 

36 of 92

Selfie Mode

Credit: Steve Thorne/Redferns/Getty

Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.

37 of 92

Easy Breezy

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12. 

38 of 92

Suit Yourself

Credit: The IMage Direct

Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of Scream 6 on July 13.

39 of 92

Party On

Credit: The Image Direct

Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. 

40 of 92

Bottoms Up

Credit: Kate Haus

Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's Nope, SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood.

41 of 92

Fashion Plates

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West. 

42 of 92

Wheely Something

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.

43 of 92

Making Waves

Credit: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).

44 of 92

French Twist

Credit: Josh Mellin

Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.

45 of 92

Super Status

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort/Getty

Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.

46 of 92

Vacation Mode

Credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. 

47 of 92

Cheers to That

Credit: COurtesy

Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.

48 of 92

Turn It Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.

49 of 92

Walk About

Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.

50 of 92

Swing and a Smile

Credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA

Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.

51 of 92

Hey Upper East Siders ...

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12. 

52 of 92

Coffee Klatch

Credit: The Image Direct

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.

53 of 92

Summer Styles

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.

54 of 92

Here to Help

Credit: Courtesy

Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health. 

55 of 92

Minnie & Me

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort/Getty

Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11. 

56 of 92

Flower Power

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.

57 of 92

Where to?

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing in N.Y.C. on July 11.

58 of 92

On Fire

Credit: Josh Mellin

Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada. 

59 of 92

Leading Ladies

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in N.Y.C. 

60 of 92

Looking Back

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11. 

61 of 92

Speaking Up

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11. 

62 of 92

With Honors

Credit: Andrew Matthews/Getty

Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.

63 of 92

Up to 'No Good'

Credit: Leandro Lara

Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13. 

64 of 92

Ready, Set, Go

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's Don't Make Me Go at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11. 

65 of 92

L.A. Live

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A. on July 11.

66 of 92

Rare Moment

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11. 

67 of 92

Double Dog Day

Credit: the image direct

Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11. 

68 of 92

In the Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11. 

69 of 92

Work It Out

Credit: Splash news online

Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11. 

70 of 92

La Dolce Vita

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

John Legend showcases his moves at the Lucca Summer Festival on July 9 in Italy.

71 of 92