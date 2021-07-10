Tom Cruise Enjoys Wimbledon with Costars, Plus Yara Shahidi, Lily Collins and More
Mission: Possible
Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon alongside his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff in London.
Summer of Soul
Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at a screening of Questlove's new documentary Summer of Soul at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Lily in Paris
Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of Emily in Paris in France.
Yes She Cannes
Marion Cotillard attends the Bigger Than Us photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
Batter Up!
Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
Bold in Blue
Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
Roughed Up
John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.
Power Couple
Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
A-list Arrival
Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
Summer Lovin'
Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.
Hot Girl Summer
Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.
On the Move
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.
Ready, Set, Match
David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.
Directoral Debut
Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.
Model Behavior
Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.
Denim Darling
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.
City Nights
Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.
Screening Squad
Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8.
Sweet Kicks
Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.
Couple Goals
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.
Big Heart
Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.
All in the Family
Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.
On Holiday
Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.
Set Sighting
Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.
Set Dressing
Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge.
Pink Lady
Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Capped Off
Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends.
Funny Faces
Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Cheers to That
Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.
Face Framing
Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Walk About
Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles.
Going Green
Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.
Gorgeous Glam
Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.
Behind the Mask
Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.
Center Spotlight
Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.
Three's Company
Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.
Color Pop
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.
Making Waves
Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the Annette photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
Pattern Play
Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6.
Fashion Favorite
Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7.
Smiling Sailors
Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6.
Summer Screening
Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of Dazed and Confused in L.A.
Dressed For Success
Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C.
Quiet on Set
Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of John Wick in Berlin on July 6.
Sweet Smooch
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's Family Game Fight, premiering on August 11 on NBC.
Peace Out
Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A.
Game Time
Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London.
Poppin' Pink
Spike Lee shines in all pink at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
Out & About
Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.
Red Carpet Couple
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.
Dior Darling
Jennifer Lawrence sits front row during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
Lovers in Paris
Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry a kiss at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 5 in Paris.
City Chic
Rihanna drips in pearls as she heads to dinner at Carbone on July 6 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen filming on the set of Tuesday in London on July 5.
High Honors
Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6 in Cannes, France.
Retail Therapy
Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in East Hampton, New York on July 5.
Stylish Duo
Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.
Rockin' in the U.S.A.
Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Feeling the Music
Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.
Made in the Shades
JAY-Z and Jon Bon Jovi get together at Michael Rubin's First Annual Fourth of July White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, on July 4.
Friends Forever
Brook Shields and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on July 5 at the Cinema Society & Synchrony screening of Black Widow in The Hamptons, New York.
Together Forever
Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.
Sweet Snuggles
Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Bath Time
Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.
Champagne Bubble Bath
Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.