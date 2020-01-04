Alessandra Ambrósio Kicks Back in Brazil, Plus Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid, Leo & Brad and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 04, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 74

Life's a Beach

Splash News Online

Alessandra Ambrósio hangs on the beach while kicking back in Florianópolis, Brazil, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 74

Smooth Ride

Splash News Online

Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid make waves in Miami on Friday.

3 of 74

A-List Lunch

Michael Kovac/Getty

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley and Leonardo DiCaprio get together at the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Friday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 74

Triple Threat

Michael Kovac/Getty

Also at the AFI Awards on Friday, The Farewell‘s Awkwafina, Lulu Wang and Zhao Shuzhen.

Advertisement

5 of 74

Family Matters

Amy Sussman/Getty

On the AFI Awards red carpet, the men of Succession — Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck — stand strong.

6 of 74

Pretty in Pink

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends the Variety 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs in California on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 74

One Cute Couple

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala in California on Thursday, where Lopez was honored. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 74

Mic Check

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Ben Platt speaks up on Thursday while filming The Politician in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 74

Ride Along

Splash News Online

Diddy catches some waves with pals DJ Khaled and Meek Mill (not pictured) during their Miami Beach vacation on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 74

Shop to It

The Image Direct

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take their meal to-go on Wednesday while out in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 74

Trophy Life

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Inside Thursday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, honoree Zack Gottsagen hangs with Jamie Foxx.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 74

Gala Glam

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Also at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, honoree Charlize Theron.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 74

Warm Wishes

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes cuddles up on Friday for a walk around N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 74

Going West

The Image Direct

Fresh off her sister Erin’s wedding in Nashville, Sara Foster steps out in Aspen, Colorado, for some shopping on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 74

Under Cover

The Image Direct

Expectant Jenna Dewan gets her glow on on Thursday while running errands in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 74

Think Pink

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa continues her Miami vacation on Thursday, relaxing in the sun in a pink bikini.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 74

Double Fisting

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Following her New Year’s Eve hosting duties from Times Square on ABC, Lucy Hale heads back to Los Angeles on Thursday for a quick coffee run.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 74

Pregnant Pause

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mom-to-be Christina Milian snaps a selfie during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 74

Mountain Man

The Image Direct

Orlando Bloom continues his vacation in Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday with a morning snowboard session. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 74

Mellow Yellow

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 74

Orange You Glad?

TONY ASHBY/AFP/Getty

Tennis star Rafael Nadal catches some rays on Rottnest Island beach near Australia on Wednesday ahead of the ATP Cup tennis tournament later in the week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 74

Taking a Dip

Backgrid

Bella Hadid wraps up her St. Bart’s holiday on Wednesday with one more trip to the beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 74

Having a Ball

James Devaney/Getty

Noah Baumbach, his son Rohmer and Greta Gerwig take their seats during the Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 74

New Year's Night Out

AM / Splash

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner together on Tuesday in Miami. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 74

Saying His 'Goodbyes' to 2019

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

Post Malone rings in the new decade with a performance  in N.Y.C. during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 74

Keeping Cozy 

TheImageDirect

Goldie Hawn smiles while taking a stroll in Aspen, Colorado, on Tuesday in a fur-trimmed coat and furry hat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 74

Ringing in the New Year

Josh O / Splash

Diplo and Noah Cyrus ring in 2020 together in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 74

New Year, New Tan

Robert O'Neil / Splash

Dua Lipa catches some rays in Miami on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 74

Party Like It's The Weeknd 

iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, arrive at The Weeknd’s New Year’s party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 74

Pattern Maker

BackGrid

Jessica Simpson indulges in one last shopping spree of 2019 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 74

How You Feelin'?

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 74

Ride Along

The Image Direct

A masked Orlando Bloom shows off his snowboarding skills in Aspen, Colorado, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 74

Snow Bunnies

The Image Direct

Also in Aspen on Monday, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who go for a stroll around town.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 74

Miami Nice

Splash News Online

Dua Lipa heads to the beach on Monday while vacationing with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and friends (not pictured) in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 74

Gym Grind

Backgrid

Megan Fox is seen leaving the gym after getting in a workout before the end of the year on Monday in Woodland Hills, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 74

Snow Bunny

Backgrid

Jessica Simpson hits the slopes on Monday in Aspen, Colorado wearing a white fur hat and large sunnies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 74

Hometown Honey

The Image Direct

Camila Cabello arrives in Toronto, Canada on Monday to visit boyfriend Shawn Mendes in his hometown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 74

Perfect 10

Eric Christian Smith/AP/Shutterstock

Simone Biles serves as homefield advantage captain for the Houston Texans on Sunday before their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 74

Daddy-Daughter Date

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna smile while watching the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in California.

Advertisement