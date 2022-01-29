Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony Power Up N.Y.C., Plus, Quavo, Taylor Lautner, and More

By People Staff January 29, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 99

Forces of Nature

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony complement one another at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Jan. 28.

2 of 99

New Atlanta

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Quavo stands out while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 28.

3 of 99

Team Jacob

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Twilight star Taylor Lautner looks dapper for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 28.

4 of 99

Set Sighting

Credit: The IMage direct

John Krasinski films Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan near the White House in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28.

5 of 99

Pretty in Pink

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn goes on a Starbucks run on Jan. 27.

6 of 99

Fueling Up

Credit: Backgrid

After hitting a workout, Kaia Gerber grabs food at Erewhon in L.A. on Jan. 28.

7 of 99

All About 'Girls'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae is all smiles as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 28.

8 of 99

Dinner Dates

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dine out at Pastis Restaurant on Jan. 28 in N.Y.C.

9 of 99

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan reunite at the Belfast special screening on Jan. 26 in L.A.  

10 of 99

Flawless in Fendi

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In Paris, Noomi Rapace stuns at the Fendi Spring 2022 Couture show on Jan. 27.

11 of 99

Shopping in Style

Credit: Backgrid

Dressed in red leather, Katy Perry goes shopping at Dover Street Market in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

12 of 99

Coming to Disney+

Credit: Gerard Binks/Getty

On the set of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke prepares to film at The Piece Hall on Jan. 27 in Halifax, England.

13 of 99

Put Your Hands Together!

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wyclef Jean performs at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gala dinner with CBX at the Cultural Palace on Jan. 27.

14 of 99

Late Night Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson arrives in N.Y.C. to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 27.

15 of 99

Comfy Casual

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner dresses comfortably as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 27. 

16 of 99

Hand in Hand

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Scout Willis holds hands with Jake Miller as they stroll through Studio City, California on Jan. 27.

17 of 99

Taxi Please!

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss hails a cab in New York City on Jan. 27.

18 of 99

First in Class

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (not pictured) leave a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.

19 of 99

Puff Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SPlash News Online

Padma Lakshmi stays bundled on Jan. 27 while out in New York City.

20 of 99

Isn't It Marvelous?

Credit: Michael Priest Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub man the mics on Jan. 26 at a 92nd Street Y chat about the upcoming fourth season of their Prime Video series in N.Y.C. 

21 of 99

Cool Kids

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo and pal Conan Gray leave a dinner party at L.A's Mother Wolf arm-in-arm on Jan. 26. 

22 of 99

Art Appreciation

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibit opening on Jan. 26 at LACMA in Los Angeles. 

23 of 99

Feeling Prickly

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Interscope art exhibit opening in L.A. on Jan. 26: Fergie, one of the collection's subjects. 

24 of 99

The L Word

Credit: Logitech

Lizzo goes glam on Jan. 27 while shooting Logitech's new Defy Logic campaign — and marking the occasion with a new song, "Special."

25 of 99

Heidi's Here!

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum makes herself known while shooting Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. 

26 of 99

Orange You Glad?

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Newlywed Danielle Brooks harkens back to her Orange Is the New Black days in a statement coat at the opening of Skeleton Crew at N.Y.C.'s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Jan. 26.

27 of 99

Three of a Kind

Credit: Getty

Nelly and French Montana step out to celebrate pal Rick Ross at the icon's birthday party at Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán with Haute Living and Rolls-Royce on Jan. 26 in Miami. 

28 of 99

Fur Real

Credit: Shutterstock

Another night, another outing for Rihanna, who pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Jan. 26. 

29 of 99

Cap It Off

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff stays protected from the sun during a stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

30 of 99

Anchors Aweigh

Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Drew Barrymore and Gayle King stop by CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to surprise anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green with a sweet treat to celebrate the launch of the CBS News Streaming Network. 

31 of 99

Keep It Eazy

Credit: Backgrid

Are they or aren't they? Former flames Ashley Benson and G-Eazy go for a hike on Jan. 26 in L.A.

32 of 99

Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep it coordinated on Jan. 26 for a lunch date in Beverly Hills. 

33 of 99

Suit Yourself

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh looks downright regal on Jan. 26 at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. 

34 of 99

Puppy Love

Credit: Splash News Online

Hannah Brown cuddles up to her cute new pooch on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. 

35 of 99

Bright and Bundled

Credit: Backgrid

Sienna Miller keeps warm on Jan. 26 for a walk through N.Y.C. 

36 of 99

Country King

Credit: Thomas Heney

Russell Dickerson kicks off his All Yours All Night tour at New York City's Irving Plaza, a sold-out show, on Jan. 25.

37 of 99

Going Glam

Credit: Backgrid

Julianne Hough is all dressed up on Jan. 25 while out in West Hollywood. 

38 of 99

Fringe Fest

Credit: Instarimages.com

Laverne Cox has a moment ahead of the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

39 of 99

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Splash News Online

Anne Hathaway sports a blonde bob on the New Jersey set of her latest film, Eileen, on Jan. 25. 

40 of 99

White Out

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news Online

Naomi Watts sports layers upon layers on Jan. 25 on the set of The Watcher in N.Y.C.

41 of 99

At the Red-y

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Bell goes futuristic on Jan. 25 while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. 

42 of 99

Happy to Be Here

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Nicole Byer can't help but smile on Jan. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

43 of 99

Double Dog

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale has her hands full in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

44 of 99

Keeping Up with Kanye

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West continues his Paris vacation with an outing on Jan. 26.

45 of 99

Green Machine

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kate Hudson stands out on Jan. 25 while arriving to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.

46 of 99

Shades of Gray

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are ready for their close-up on Jan. 25 at a Los Angeles press event for their new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy.

47 of 99

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen keep it casual on Jan. 25 while visiting a New York City dog park.

48 of 99

The Space Between

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Joey King and Kyle Allen share a hug at Paramount+'s The In Between press day at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Jan. 25.

49 of 99

Cold Shoulder

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lady Gaga looks glamorous in a little black dress with voluminous poof-sleeves as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

50 of 99

Tangerine Dream

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna plays with pops of color as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25. 

51 of 99

Tied Up

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristen Stewart wears lace-up heels and an undone black ribbon as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

52 of 99

Iced Out

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Pharrell Williams makes a statement in diamond-embellished Tiffany & Co. sunglasses at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. 

53 of 99

Winter White

Credit: LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Also at the Chanel show: Margot Robbie, toting a trendy micro purse. 

54 of 99

Suns Out, Guns Out

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Derulo is spotted leaving the gym on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

55 of 99

J'adore Dior 

Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Cara Delevingne shows off her street style outside of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24.

56 of 99

Red Hot

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid keeps warm in red leather gloves as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 24.

57 of 99

One Cool Couple

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively bundle up for a walk around New York City on Jan. 24.

58 of 99

Major Key

Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jennifer Hudson performs a one-night-only event with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 22 at the newly opened Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.

59 of 99

Yes She Can

Credit: Rick Davis/Splash News Online

Selena Gomez keeps it cool on a walk with her dogs (not pictured) on Jan. 24 in New York City.

60 of 99

French Dressing

Credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Julia Fox and Kanye West keep it coordinated on Jan. 24 outside the Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

61 of 99

Spitting Image

Credit: Splash News Online

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki gets into character on Jan. 22 on the series' London set. 

62 of 99

Front Row Fab

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Trevor Noah joins Padma Lakshmi, Tracy Morgan and their respective daughters in the front row of the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 23. 

63 of 99

Paris Match

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen bring eldest child Rocket to the Kenzo fall/winter fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

64 of 99

Wheely Good Day