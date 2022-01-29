Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony Power Up N.Y.C., Plus, Quavo, Taylor Lautner, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Forces of Nature
Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony complement one another at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Jan. 28.
New Atlanta
Quavo stands out while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 28.
Team Jacob
Twilight star Taylor Lautner looks dapper for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 28.
Set Sighting
John Krasinski films Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan near the White House in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28.
Pretty in Pink
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn goes on a Starbucks run on Jan. 27.
Fueling Up
After hitting a workout, Kaia Gerber grabs food at Erewhon in L.A. on Jan. 28.
All About 'Girls'
Addison Rae is all smiles as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 28.
Dinner Dates
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dine out at Pastis Restaurant on Jan. 28 in N.Y.C.
Lots of Laughs
Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan reunite at the Belfast special screening on Jan. 26 in L.A.
Flawless in Fendi
In Paris, Noomi Rapace stuns at the Fendi Spring 2022 Couture show on Jan. 27.
Shopping in Style
Dressed in red leather, Katy Perry goes shopping at Dover Street Market in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.
Coming to Disney+
On the set of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke prepares to film at The Piece Hall on Jan. 27 in Halifax, England.
Put Your Hands Together!
In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wyclef Jean performs at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gala dinner with CBX at the Cultural Palace on Jan. 27.
Late Night Chat
Kate Hudson arrives in N.Y.C. to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 27.
Comfy Casual
Kendall Jenner dresses comfortably as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 27.
Hand in Hand
Scout Willis holds hands with Jake Miller as they stroll through Studio City, California on Jan. 27.
Taxi Please!
Karlie Kloss hails a cab in New York City on Jan. 27.
First in Class
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (not pictured) leave a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.
Puff Up
Padma Lakshmi stays bundled on Jan. 27 while out in New York City.
Isn't It Marvelous?
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub man the mics on Jan. 26 at a 92nd Street Y chat about the upcoming fourth season of their Prime Video series in N.Y.C.
Cool Kids
Olivia Rodrigo and pal Conan Gray leave a dinner party at L.A's Mother Wolf arm-in-arm on Jan. 26.
Art Appreciation
Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibit opening on Jan. 26 at LACMA in Los Angeles.
Feeling Prickly
Also at the Interscope art exhibit opening in L.A. on Jan. 26: Fergie, one of the collection's subjects.
The L Word
Lizzo goes glam on Jan. 27 while shooting Logitech's new Defy Logic campaign — and marking the occasion with a new song, "Special."
Heidi's Here!
Heidi Klum makes herself known while shooting Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Orange You Glad?
Newlywed Danielle Brooks harkens back to her Orange Is the New Black days in a statement coat at the opening of Skeleton Crew at N.Y.C.'s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Jan. 26.
Three of a Kind
Nelly and French Montana step out to celebrate pal Rick Ross at the icon's birthday party at Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán with Haute Living and Rolls-Royce on Jan. 26 in Miami.
Fur Real
Another night, another outing for Rihanna, who pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Jan. 26.
Cap It Off
Hilary Duff stays protected from the sun during a stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Anchors Aweigh
Drew Barrymore and Gayle King stop by CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to surprise anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green with a sweet treat to celebrate the launch of the CBS News Streaming Network.
Keep It Eazy
Are they or aren't they? Former flames Ashley Benson and G-Eazy go for a hike on Jan. 26 in L.A.
Hand to Hold
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep it coordinated on Jan. 26 for a lunch date in Beverly Hills.
Suit Yourself
Michelle Yeoh looks downright regal on Jan. 26 at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.
Puppy Love
Hannah Brown cuddles up to her cute new pooch on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Bright and Bundled
Sienna Miller keeps warm on Jan. 26 for a walk through N.Y.C.
Country King
Russell Dickerson kicks off his All Yours All Night tour at New York City's Irving Plaza, a sold-out show, on Jan. 25.
Going Glam
Julianne Hough is all dressed up on Jan. 25 while out in West Hollywood.
Fringe Fest
Laverne Cox has a moment ahead of the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.
Blonde Ambition
Anne Hathaway sports a blonde bob on the New Jersey set of her latest film, Eileen, on Jan. 25.
White Out
Naomi Watts sports layers upon layers on Jan. 25 on the set of The Watcher in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
Kristen Bell goes futuristic on Jan. 25 while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.
Happy to Be Here
Nicole Byer can't help but smile on Jan. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Double Dog
Lucy Hale has her hands full in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.
Keeping Up with Kanye
Kanye West continues his Paris vacation with an outing on Jan. 26.
Green Machine
Kate Hudson stands out on Jan. 25 while arriving to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.
Shades of Gray
Sebastian Stan and Lily James are ready for their close-up on Jan. 25 at a Los Angeles press event for their new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy.
Dog Days
Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen keep it casual on Jan. 25 while visiting a New York City dog park.
The Space Between
Joey King and Kyle Allen share a hug at Paramount+'s The In Between press day at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Jan. 25.
Cold Shoulder
Lady Gaga looks glamorous in a little black dress with voluminous poof-sleeves as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 24 in L.A.
Tangerine Dream
Rihanna plays with pops of color as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.
Tied Up
Kristen Stewart wears lace-up heels and an undone black ribbon as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.
Iced Out
Pharrell Williams makes a statement in diamond-embellished Tiffany & Co. sunglasses at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.
Winter White
Also at the Chanel show: Margot Robbie, toting a trendy micro purse.
Suns Out, Guns Out
Jason Derulo is spotted leaving the gym on Jan. 24 in L.A.
J'adore Dior
Cara Delevingne shows off her street style outside of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24.
Red Hot
Bella Hadid keeps warm in red leather gloves as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 24.
One Cool Couple
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively bundle up for a walk around New York City on Jan. 24.
Major Key
Jennifer Hudson performs a one-night-only event with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 22 at the newly opened Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.
Yes She Can
Selena Gomez keeps it cool on a walk with her dogs (not pictured) on Jan. 24 in New York City.
French Dressing
Julia Fox and Kanye West keep it coordinated on Jan. 24 outside the Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Spitting Image
The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki gets into character on Jan. 22 on the series' London set.
Front Row Fab
Trevor Noah joins Padma Lakshmi, Tracy Morgan and their respective daughters in the front row of the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 23.
Paris Match
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen bring eldest child Rocket to the Kenzo fall/winter fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.