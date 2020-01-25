Kerry Washington Strikes a Pose at Sundance, Plus Sienna Miller & Diego Luna, Andy Cohen and More

Action Shot
Kerry Washington has a ball on Friday at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere of The Fight at The Marc Theatre in Park City, Utah.
Lounge & Lodge
Also at Sundance on Friday, Sienna Miller and Diego Luna stop into the WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T.
Two of a Kind
Andy Cohen and pup Wacha pound the pavement on Friday in N.Y.C.
Take a Seat
Carly Pearce visits Music Choice to talk about her new single on Friday in New York City.
Weekend Vibes
Aubrey Plaza grabs some coffee on Friday while at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Girl's Best Friend
Emily Ratajkowski and her pup head out for a walk on Friday in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.
Gearing Up for the Grammys
Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani hit the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday in Hollywood.
100% That Awesome
Best new artist nominee Lizzo wows the crowd with her performance at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday in Hollywood.
Swift Takes Sundance
Taylor Swift rocks a plaid jumpsuit and matching coat for the premiere of her documentary Miss Americana at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Thursday.
Parents' Night Out
Kimberly and James Van Der Beek attend the Bad Hair afterparty at Chase Sapphire on Main during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Thursday.
Party's Here
Fran Drescher makes her grand entrance at the NBC Midseason 2020 party, hosted by NBC and The Cinema Society, at The Rainbow Room on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Mouse in the House
Tia Mowry poses with honoree Minnie Mouse at Create & Cultivate’s 100 Launch Party at Valentine DTLA on Thursday in L.A.
Glitz & Glam
Olivia Culpo sparkles in her glittery jumpsuit as she heads into her car in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Premiere Party
Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr pose together at the premiere afterparty of their Apple TV+ series Little America on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Sweet Smooch
Morena Baccarin receives a kiss from hubby Ben McKenzie at the opening night afterparty for the new Second Stage play Grand Horizons on Broadway at The Ribbon on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Afternoon Delight
Kendall Jenner leaves the Alfred Tea Room on Melrose Place in L.A. on Thursday.
Cue the Cameo
Jon Stewart makes a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C. to debut the trailer of his new film Irresistible, starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne.
What's Next?
Olympian Aly Raisman and Lana Condor arrive at Pop of the Morning in L.A. on Thursday to discuss the 2020 Summer Olympics and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
Cheers to That!
Aidy Bryant looks radiant in a floral pattern while celebrating season 2 of her show Shrill over a Smirnoff Moscow Mule on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Good Girls Gone Bad
Costars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Margot Robbie color coordinate in black-and-white looks at the Night of Music and Mayhem at Harleywood, hosted by the cast of Birds of Prey, on Thursday in L.A.
'Spot' the Talent
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz get cozy on a couch at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on Thursday in L.A.
In-Depth Interview
Alison Brie visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Thursday in L.A.
Artists at Work
Robert Redford and Ethan Hawke attend Sundance Institute’s ‘An Artist at the Table’ presented by IMDB Pro at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.
High Flying
Terry Crews strikes his signature pose at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on Thursday.
Orange You Glad?
Emily Ratajkowski double-fists on Thursday while walking through New York City.
Scoot Yourself
SAG Award winner Peter Dinklage returns to life as usual on Thursday, scooting through New York City.
Night at the Museum
Author and influencer Olivia Lopez sips on a glass of Ruinart’s Rosé Champagne at the Ruinart x NEW INC “Forever First” Mixed Reality Pop-Up launch on Wednesday at the New Museum in N.Y.C.
Man the Mic
Eric McCormack visits the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Feeling Board?
Adam Brody makes his way to a Los Angeles restaurant by skateboard on Thursday.
Star Turn
Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi and Lionel Richie come out for the ceremony honoring music exec Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
White Chair Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith cracks up during the Facebook segment of the NATPE Miami conference on Wednesday at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.
Sweet Smooch
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share a kiss while out to lunch in L.A. on Wednesday.
Football Fam
Ciara and her son, Future Wilburn, play some football after the Pro Bowl NFL football practice on Wednesday in Kissimmee, Florida.
Three's Company
Sterling K. Brown, Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx attend the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards on Wednesday in L.A.
Soulful Singer
Meghan Trainor performs at the NMPA and Billboard Grammy week songwriter showcase in L.A. on Wednesday.
Ready, On Set, Go!
Richard Madden looks tall, dark and broody while filming The Eternals Marvel film near London on Thursday.
Suave Speech
Maltin Modern Master Award honoree Brad Pitt looks dapper while speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday in Santa Barbara, California.
Go Team!
Newly single Vanessa Hudgens sips a drink as she watches the Los Angeles Lakers — the team of rumored new beau Kyle Kuzma — take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday in N.Y.C.