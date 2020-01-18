Elle Fanning Makes Her Point in Pasadena, Plus Joey King on the SAG Awards Red Carpet, Noomi Rapace & More

By People Staff
January 18, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 75

Friday Feels

Amy Sussman/Getty

Elle Fanning gets animated on Friday while speaking with The Great writer Tony McNamara and costar Nicholas Hoult during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

2 of 75

Cutest Collaborators

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning cuddle up to Subaru’s The Barkleys at the Silver Carpet Roll Out Event for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on Friday.

3 of 75

In the Pink

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Noomi Rapace goofs off for the cameras at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

4 of 75

Family Affair

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the Dior show on Friday: Brooklyn Beckham, with parents David and Victoria.

5 of 75

Model Moment

Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Joining the famous family, another famous family: Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace.

6 of 75

Girls on Fire

Erik Voake/Getty

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington speak onstage during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

7 of 75

Lunch Date

The Image Direct

A pregnant Milla Jovovich and husband Paul W. S. Anderson step out for lunch in Hollywood on Friday.

8 of 75

Meet Your New CoverGirl!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lili Reinhart looks pretty in pink at her CoverGirl Clean Fresh launch party on Thursday in L.A. 

9 of 75

Meme Memorabilia

SplashNews.com

Bruce Willis heads out to shop in L.A. on Thursday wearing a Pizza Rat sweater, jeans and sneakers.

10 of 75

Waiting for the Weekend

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pregnant America Ferrera runs pre-weekend errands on Thursday in L.A.

11 of 75

Bottoms Up

Rich Fury/Getty

Logan Browning raises a glass during a pre-SAG Awards cocktail event on Thursday in L.A.  

12 of 75

Funny Females

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Grace and Frankie costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin guest-host Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California, and chat with Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 

13 of 75

Touching Tribute

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Renée Zellweger puts a hand to her heart while being honored with the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California.

14 of 75

Trend Setters

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Tyga poses with Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff on Thursday at the Heron Preston Paris Fashion Week show at Carreau Du Temple in Paris. 

15 of 75

When in Rome ... 

BACKGRID

Kaley Cuoco snaps an exuberant selfie from the back of a Vespa while filming The Flight Attendant in Rome on Friday.

16 of 75

Pulling Strings

Phillip Faraone/Getty

John Stamos takes the stage as host of the Gibson NAMM Jam Opening Party on Thursday in Anaheim, California.

17 of 75

Superstar Status

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Florence Pugh looks ultra-glam in a metallic sequin dress as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A. 

18 of 75

Blockbuster Hit to Berlin

Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty

Channing Tatum hits the stage at the premiere of Magic Mike Live at the Theater at Potsdamer Platz on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

19 of 75

Retail Therapy

APEX/MEGA

Chloë Grace Moretz looks chic in a long black coat, red pants and boots after completing a successful shopping trip on Thursday in L.A

20 of 75

Based on a True Story

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Neal McDonough and Aidan Gillen stop by People Now at the PeopleTV Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C. to discuss their sci-fi show, Project Blue Book.

21 of 75

Dino-Mite

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Dave Franco dons a graphic sweater, jeans and boots as he steps out in L.A. on Thursday.

22 of 75

Fearsome Fashion

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Cardi B wears a skeleton ski mask while holding hands with husband Offset at the UGG 12×12 Sneaker Launch during Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday.

23 of 75

Better Together

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn speak during the AMC Networks segment of the TCA Winter 2020 Press Tour on Thursday in Pasadena, California.

24 of 75

Ride the Wave

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Penélope Cruz walks the red carpet at the Feroz Awards 2020 at Teatro Auditorio Ciudad de Alcobendas in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.

25 of 75

One Cool Cast

The cast of Schitt’s Creek — Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy — talks up the final season of their show during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

26 of 75

Pretty in Paris

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Bella Hadid smolders for the cameras at the Tatras x Riot Hill menswear fall/winter 2020-2021 show on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week. 

27 of 75

Return to the Stage

Amy Sussman/Getty

Alyson Hannigan talks about Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship at the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Thursday.

28 of 75

Winter Wear

Splash News Online

A blonde Dua Lipa takes a solo walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

29 of 75

Ring Thing

The Image Direct

Freida Pinto shows off her engagement ring on Thursday while out in Los Angeles.

30 of 75

Arm-in-Arm

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

31 of 75

She's a Hustler

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Aubrey Plaza shows off her skills and channels the film Hustlers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday, as Ellen cheers her on. 

32 of 75

Big Hug

Michael Kovac/Getty

Julia Roberts hugs Sean Penn at Penn’s CORE Gala, a gala dinner to benefit CORE and 10 years of life-saving work being done around the world, sponsored by Casamigos, in L.A. on Wednesday. 

33 of 75

Musical Interlude

Michael Kovac/Getty

Jenny Lewis takes the stage to perform during Sean Penn’s annual CORE Gala on Wednesday night in L.A.

34 of 75

In Your Face

Terence Patrick/CBS

John Cena spills his martini during a round of “Flinch” on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.

35 of 75

Prepped for Press

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Insecure costars Issa Rae and Jay Ellis share a laugh ahead of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, California.

36 of 75

Legend, John Legend

The Image Direct

John Legend rocks an all-black outfit while stepping out on Wednesday in L.A. 

37 of 75

Dog Days

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lisa Vanderpump enjoys a lunch date with pal Lance Bass and her dog Giggy on Wednesday in L.A.

38 of 75

On the Move

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kevin Costner heads out in jeans and a button-down on Wednesday in L.A.

39 of 75