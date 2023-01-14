Jennifer Garner Is Still Feeling the Christmas Spirit, Plus Storm Reid, Danai Gurira and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on January 14, 2023 06:00 AM
Still Merry

Jennifer Garner
Backgrid

Jennifer Garner is dressed head to toe in Christmas clothing as she arrives to the set of her latest comedy film Family Leave in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Hand in Hand

Storm Reid
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Storm Reid and Shakur Sanders attend the Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

In Black and White

Danai Gurira
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Danai Gurira is seen outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y. on Jan. 12.

All Smiles

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Singer Shawn Mendes gives photographers a wide smile as he's out and about in L.A. on Jan. 12.

Premiere Pals

Emma Stone Jesse Eisenberg
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone attend the When You Finish Saving the World film premiere in New York on Jan. 12.

Family Reunion

That 90's show
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama attend That '90s Show in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

High Spirits

Addison Rae
Star Max/GC Images

Addison Rae is seen beaming while out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Blacked Out

Lily Rose Depp
MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp wears an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Staying Fit

Sofia Richie
MEGA

Sofia Richie is seen leaving her hot pilates classs on Jan. 12.

Red Hot

Margot Robbie
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margot Robbie stuns at the U.K. premiere of Babylon in London on Jan. 12.

New York State of Mind

Olivia Rodrigo
The image direct

Singer Olivia Rodrigo heads into a recording studio in New York City on Jan. 12.

Bleach Babe

Paul Rudd
The IMage direct

Paul Rudd is spotted on set for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, sporting bleached hair and a leather jacket on Jan. 12.

Leading Man

Brad Pitt
Dave Benett/WireImage

Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of his film, Babylon, in London on Jan. 12.

Blockbuster Couple

Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron
Kevin Winter/Getty

Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron pose together at the James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 12 in L.A.

Man's Best Friend

Rob Lowe
Charley Gallay/Getty

Rob Lowe and Baxter the dog pose together at a special screening for Netflix's Dog Gone at Bay Theatre in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 11.

Sun's Out

Maren Morris
Splash News Online

Maren Morris soaks up some sun in Tulum, Mexico, on Jan. 11, sporting a zebra-print bikini and dark sunglasses.

Hats Off

Janelle Monáe
Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe poses in a cut-out black dress paired with an overcoat and towering hat as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Jan. 11.

Curls Rock

Andie Macdowell
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell brings nothing but good vibes to The Way Home premiere in New York City on Jan. 11.

Bundled Up

Anne Hathaway
Felipe Ramales/Splash news Online

Anne Hathaway steps out in style on Jan. 11, dressed in a colorful puffer coat, black hat and knee-high combat boots in New York City.

Ruffin' It

Jonathan Majors
Backgrid

Jonathan Majors snuggles up to two four-legged friends in New York City on Jan. 11.

Pop of Color

Karruche Tran
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran, dressed in a deconstructed pinstripe suit, poses at a screening for House Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

Courtside Chic

Porsha Williams
Paras Griffin/Getty

Newlyweds Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams sit courtside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to check out a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 11.

Book Club

Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie and Judy Blum
Marion Curtis/Starpix

Author Judy Blume hangs with actors Abby Ryder Fortson and Benny Safdie at the Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret trailer launch event at The Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

Metallic Moment

Cate Blanchett
Shutterstock

Tár star Cate Blanchett shimmers in a shiny ensemble for the film's London premiere on Jan. 11.

Broadway's Best

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

In a tan knit dress and black coat, Lea Michele heads out for a matinee performance of Funny Girl on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

Sideline Spirit

David Harbour
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

David Harbour cheers for the New York Rangers hockey team at Madison Square Garden as they played the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

Model Behavior

Karlie Kloss
The Image Direct

Polka dot handbag in tow, Karlie Kloss poses for a Louis Vuitton photoshoot on Jan. 11, flashing her smile and style outside of the brand's boutique in New York City.

City Smiles

Katie Holmes
GC Images

As she departs Good Morning America, Katie Holmes looks effortlessly glamorous in a blue and black leather coat in N.Y.C. on Jan.11.

Caffeine Queen

Jennifer Coolidge
Sara Jaye Weiss/Splash News Online

With a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee in hand, Jennifer Coolidge goes full glam before the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in L.A.

Going Green

Tina Fey
Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

Tina Fey dons a plaid green coat and a matching hat while filming her movie A Haunting in Venice in Italy on Jan. 11.

Round of Applause

Ryan Reynolds
Shutterstock

While Alexander Skarsgård looks less than lively, his seatmates Henrik Lundqvist, Ryan Reynolds and Hans Vestberg bring some big spirit to the New York Rangers hockey game on Jan. 10 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

Siblings on the Street

Property Brothers
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott leave The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10.

On the Mic

Tom Hanks
Cindy Ord/Getty

Tom Hanks pays a visit to SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Jan. 10.

Beige Beauty

Priyanka Chopra
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra chooses neutral tones from head to toe for a dinner at Bacchanalia restaurant in London on Jan. 10.

Enjoying the Evening

Angelina Jolie
Splash News Online

After having dinner in New York City on Jan. 10, Angelina Jolie flashes a smile to the camera.

Pink with Pup

Margaret Cho
Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

In a glossy parka and a matching blush scarf, comedian Margaret Cho keeps herself — and her rescue dog, Lucia — warm during the N.Y.C. winter on Jan. 10.

Red, White & Drew

Drew Barrymore
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Drew Barrymore is all smiles on the streets of midtown Manhattan on Jan. 11.

Purr-fect Production

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

At a Jan. 9 screening of A Man Called Otto at Dotdash Meredith in N.Y.C., Rita Wilson smiles with the film's star, husband Tom Hanks, and Smeagel the cat, who plays a companion of Hanks' character.

Expecting on Camera

hilary swank
Terence Patrick/CBS

On Jan. 9, a pregnant Hilary Swank flaunts her baby bump for her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Late Night Magic

Rupert Grint
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Rupert Grint smiles during a Jan. 9 interview in N.Y.C. on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dapper Under Drizzle

Austin Butler
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Austin Butler braves the rain at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Jan. 9.

Pedaling Around

Justin Theroux
Backgrid

Justin Theroux cruises around his New York City neighborhood during a morning bike ride on Jan. 10.

Talking TV

Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Randy Shropshire/Getty

For a panel at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association event, Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan speak about their thriller series Fatal Attraction in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 9.

Lots to Learn

George Clooney Don Cheadle
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Don Cheadle and George Clooney pose together while celebrating the Roybal Film and Television Magnet school on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

Cozy About Town

Bradley Cooper
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bundled up in striped knit sweatpants and a layered jacket look, Bradley Cooper strolls around Manhattan's West Village on Jan. 10.

Crime Stopper

Mariska Hargitay
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay smiles in a striped coat on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

Premiere Pals

Pedro Pascal Bella Ramsey
Michael Buckner/Getty

The Last of Us costars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey bring it in for a photo at their HBO show's L.A. premiere on Jan. 9.

Desert Duo

Jim Gaffigan
Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn smile at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival, where their film Linoleum screened on Jan. 9.

Stepping Out in Style

Anna Kendrick
Splash News Online

Anna Kendrick struts into The View in New York City on Jan. 10, keeping things light with a pastel outfit beneath her cream-colored coat.

Lights, Camera ...

Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set to film season 2 of And Just Like That... on New York City's Upper East Side on Jan. 9.

Megawatt Smile

Tracee Ellis Ross
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Tracee Ellis Ross, who just launched the first heat tool for her beauty brand, Pattern, arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 9.

New York Minute

Janelle Monae
Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe hops out of a car in New York City on Jan. 9.

Scary Good

Allison Williams
The image direct

M3GAN's Allison Williams sports an all-white ensemble paired with a blue purse for a pop of color in N.Y.C. on Jan. 9.

Award Season Smiles

Janelle Monae
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Glass Onion costars Janelle Monáe and Daniel Craig have a moment at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 8.

Big Night Out

Awkwafina
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Michelle Yeoh poses alongside Awkwafina, who awarded the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress with the best actress award during the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Jan. 8.

A 'West Side Story' Reunion

Arian Debose Stephen Spielberg
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana DeBose poses alongside Steven Spielberg after presenting him with the best director award for The Fabelmans during the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Jan. 8.

Three's Company

Jonas Brothers
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Sweet Sounds

Saweetie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Saweetie performs during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

Girl Power

Jenny Ortega
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8.

Movie Magic

Rian Johnson
Charley Gallay/Getty

Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8

Breaking a Sweat

Ashton Kutcher
MEGA

Ashton Kutcher goes for a run in Los Angeles dressed in a black beanie and Chicago Bears sweatshirt on Jan. 8.

Showing Support

Austin Butler Baz Luhrman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Austin Butler joins Elvis director Baz Luhrmann as he's honored at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs in California on Jan. 6.

Jump Around

Natalie Portman
The Image Direct

Natalie Portman jumps on a trampoline while out and about with her daughter, Salma Hayek and the Pinault-Hayek family in Gstaad, Switzerland, over the weekend.

Aussie Adventure

Lil Nas X
Faith Moran/GC Images

Lil Nas X leaves Perth Airport on Jan. 8 in Australia.

Power Suit

Angela Bassett
Amy Sussman/Getty

Angela Bassett takes the mic at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Talking Pictures Screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Q&A on Jan. 6.

All Dressed Up

Niecy Nash
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash pose together at WP Miller Special Events' "A Golden Salute" to Black actresses at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on Jan. 8.

Stepping Out in Style

Fortune Feimester
Star Max/GC Images

Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith head out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

Out and About

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Kendall Jenner takes a walk in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Sing It!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Singer/songwriter Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

Baby Blue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Soulja Boy attends the one-year anniversary celebration for the Green Paradise Dispensary on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Soulja Boy attends the one-year anniversary celebration for the Green Paradise Dispensary on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles in vibrant baby blue attire.

Role of a Lifetime

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas social media credit is @bruglikas /@broadwaybruce_ @almostfamousbwy
Bruce Glikas

Billy Crudup poses backstage with Chris Wood at Broadway's adaptation of Almost Famous — a film in which he previously starred — in New York City on Jan. 7.

Fab Family

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for W Magazine

Danielle, Alana and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills.

Gal Pals

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson attend Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson attend Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 6 in California.

Rock Star Status

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Billy Idol is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Billy Idol is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles.

Leading Ladies

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the world premiere opening night screening of “80 For Brady” during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Vivien Killilea/Getty for Palm Springs International Film Society

Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the world premiere opening night screening of 80 for Brady during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 6 in Palm Springs.

Star Power

Brian Tyree Henry and Danielle Deadwyler attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry and Till star Danielle Deadwyler pose at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch on Jan. 6.

Deep Dive

Lester Holt and Al Rocker on NBC News
NBC News

Lester Holt interviews Al Roker about his recent health scare for NBC's Nightly News on Jan. 6 in N.Y.C.

Calling All Queens

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The N.Y.C. premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race brings together the competing stars of the MTV show's latest installment: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy and Spice.

Off the Shore

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Meilani Mathews and Jenni 'JWOWWW' Farley attend the 'RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Premiere'
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley pose beside the latter's daughter Meilani Matthews at the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Jan. 5 in N.Y.C.

Already Famous

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, Cameron Crowe. Credit Bruce Glikas
Bruce Glikas

Jimmy Fallon, an original cast member of Almost Famous, attends the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 film on Jan. 5, posing for a photo with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cameron Crowe, who wrote the original film.