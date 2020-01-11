Matthew McConaughey Shows Off His Winter Blues in N.Y.C., Plus Susan & Joaquin, Rita Ora & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 11, 2020 06:00 AM

Friday Blues

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Matthew McConaughey stays toasty in a fuzzy blue coat and coordinating blue sneakers in New York City on Friday. 

Time for a Change

Paul Morigi/Getty

Susan Sarandon and Joaquin Phoenix are seen protesting together at the last Fire Drill Fridays climate change rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday. 

3 of 135

Life’s a Beach

Steve Dennett/SplashNews.com

Rita Ora glows in a bright yellow dress while filming a music video in Miami on Friday.

Family Bonding

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone takes a walk with daughter Sistine on Thursday in L.A. 

Fueling Up

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian McClard step out for a coffee run on Friday in N.Y.C. 

The Big Reveal

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott celebrate the launch of their new quarterly lifestyle magazine called Reveal, published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company, on Thursday in New York City.

Rock n’ Roll

Amy Sussman/Getty

Chris Rock speaks about landing the lead role in Fargo during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday in Pasadena, California.

Mad for Plaid

Kevin Winter/Getty

Selena Gomez wears a plaid blazer at her iHeartRadio Album Release Party for Rare on Thursday in Burbank, California.

Perfect Poses

Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty

Also at the FX segment of the Winter TCA Tour: Mrs. America costars Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman, seen goofing around on the carpet.

Show Your Stripes

SplashNews.com

Sandra Bullock is seen leaving a parking garage in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Queen Ru

Presley Ann/Getty

AJ and the Queen star RuPaul strikes a pose at the Netflix show’s premiere on Thursday in Hollywood.

Three Costars

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Costars Peter Dinklage, Julianna Marguiles and Richard Gere attend a screening of their film Three Christs on Thursday hosted by The Cinema Society and Monkey 47 in New York City.

70's Style

Rachel Luna/Getty

Olivia Wilde rocks a retro look at the 3rd annual Hollywood Critics Awards at Taglyan Complex on Thursday in L.A.

Fuzzy Feeling

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

January Jones is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a cozy pullover on Thursday in L.A.

All in the Family

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

Wheel of Fortune hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose alongside Sajak’s daughter Maggie after she helped fill in for him on the beloved game show on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Spread the Love

The Image Direct

John Legend wears a ‘Love’ t-shirt and denim jacket as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Thursday.

Out & About

JC Olivera/Getty

Lead actor and executive producer Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka hit the premiere of HBO’s The Outsider on Thursday in L.A.

Laid-Back Look

BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin keeps it casual in sweat pants and a flannel shirt as she arrives at a dance studio in L.A. on Thursday.

Hearing Aids

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Schitt’s Creek co-creators and stars Dan and Eugene Levy act as guest hosts on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Winter Ready

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Drew Barrymore keeps cozy in sweat pants and UGG boots on a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Dinner with Friends

MEGA

Courteney Cox steps out in jeans and a sweater as she arrives at celeb-hotspot Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Bad Boys Forever 

Cindy Ord/Getty

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence speak during SiriusXM’s Town Hall for their film, Bad Boys For Life in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Connect the Polka Dots 

Amy Sussman/Getty

The cast of FX’s Mrs. America, Uzo Aduba, Stacey Sher, Margo Martindale, Cate Blanchett, Tracey Ullman and Dahvi Waller, speak during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, California on Thursday. 

Totally Batty 

Splash News Online

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro dress up as Batgirl and Batman at former Batman Burt Ward’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Urban Cowboy 

Splash News Online

Brad Pitt looked boho-chic after checking out of the Greenwich Hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

 

Red Hot 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Uzo Aduba rocked a red dress at FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 on Thursday in Pasadena, California. 

Bundle Up 

Splash News Online

Julianne Moore braves the cold while out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

And the Award for Best Friends Goes To...

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Drew Barrymore presents Adam Sandler with an award for best actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Brad Buddies 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper share a laugh The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

We Heart Tiffany 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Tiffany Haddish brings the laughs while interviewing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Brothers at a Benefit 

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam arrive for Chris’ Make It Rain fund-raising concert on Thursday in Byron Bay, Australia to help raise funds for the volunteer firefighters working to control the bush fires in Australia.

Take a Swing 

Sam Greenwood/Getty

Don Cheadle plays a shot prior to the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club on Wednesday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

You Better Work 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

RuPaul looks chic in all-black at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A. 

Show Off Those Moves

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jamie Foxx dances onstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in L.A. 

You're the Mank

SplashNews.com

Gary Oldman is spotted filming David Fincher’s new Netflix movie, Mank in L.A. on Wednesday. Oldman plays Herman J. Mankiewicz in the film. 

Can You Do the Can-Can? 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss shows off her Playbill for Broadway’s Moulin Rouge on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Laverne Cox and Katie Lowes film an untitled project about notorious scammer Anna Delvey near Central Park in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

 

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty
