Ashanti and Ja Rule Perform in Times Square on NYE, Plus Miley Cyrus, Saweetie, LeAnn Rimes and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff January 01, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Hello, 2022

Credit: Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shutterstock

LeAnn Rimes rings in the new year with her performance during the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1.

2 of 95

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Ashanti and Ja Rule bundle up to perform their biggest hits in New York City's Time Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.

3 of 95

Miami Heat

Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Miley Cyrus dances onstage while performing with Saweetie during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami on Dec. 31.

4 of 95

Vegas, Baby

Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

5 of 95

Touch Down in the Big Apple

Credit: The IMage Direct

Emma Watson arrives at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport on Dec. 29.

6 of 95

Bonding in Brazil

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio explores Florianópolis with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29 in Brazil.

7 of 95

Wild Ride

Credit: Splash News Online

Madonna rides rollercoasters at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams on Dec. 27 in London.

8 of 95

Let's Get This Party Started

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus fuels up and hangs out at soundcheck in Miami, ahead of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party concert, which will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

9 of 95

Chit Chat

Credit: Backgrid

Ashley Benson takes a call while out at Oaks Gourmet Market in L.A. on Dec. 30.

10 of 95

Snow Day

Credit: Backgrid

Real Housewives star Kyle Richards enjoys the flurries out in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30.

11 of 95

Street Style

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30. 

12 of 95

Motor City

Credit: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

CeeLo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.

13 of 95

Color Pop

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

14 of 95

Perry Playland

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

15 of 95

Sharpen Your Appetite

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

16 of 95

Star Power

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Dua Lipa rocks the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

17 of 95

Life's a Beach

Credit: MEGA

Noah Cyrus hits the beach in Miami ahead of the New Year on Dec. 29. 

18 of 95

On the Go

Credit: Backgrid

Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.

19 of 95

Hey There

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon steps out in N.Y.C. after recording her podcast Hey Guys, Hey on Dec. 29. 

20 of 95

More the Merrier

Credit: The IMage Direct

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter step out together to meet up with friends in L.A. on Dec. 28.

21 of 95

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Credit: MEGA

Anwar Hadid grabs a juice and some groceries at Erewhon on a rainy L.A. day on Dec. 28.

22 of 95

All About Athleisure

Credit: The Image Direct

Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

23 of 95

Afternoon Stroll

Credit: Backgrid

Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

24 of 95

A Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

25 of 95

Fueling Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Meadow Walker grabs an iced coffee while running errands in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28. 

26 of 95

Tee Time

Credit: The IMage Direct

President Barack Obama plays a round of golf during his Hawaii vacation on Dec. 26.

27 of 95

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Eva Longoria does some shopping while out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

28 of 95

Down Under

Credit: Kelly Defina/Getty

Naomi Osaka lands at the Melbourne airport ahead of the 2022 tennis season on Dec. 28 in Australia. 

29 of 95

Puppy Patrol

Credit: Backgrid

Out with the pups, Sarah Michelle Gellar checks her messages while taking a stroll through Brentwood the morning of Dec. 28. 

30 of 95

Good Riddance!

Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Jonathan Bennett holds a "COVID" sign during the Good Riddance Day burning in Times Square on Dec. 28 in N.Y.C.

31 of 95

Home Game

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Cardi B and Offset bundle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27 in Atlanta. 

32 of 95

Ready for Takeoff 

Credit: The IMage Direct

Gwen Stefani totes her furry friend along as she heads to a private jet in L.A. on Dec. 26. 

33 of 95

Jonesing for a Joy Ride

Credit: Backgrid

Harrison Ford enjoys an afternoon bike ride through Santa Monica on Dec. 27.

34 of 95

Star-Studded Stadium

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Also sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game: 2 Chainz and his son, Halo. 

35 of 95

Around Town

Credit: Backgrid

Mila Kunis keeps things cozy as she runs errands in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27. 

36 of 95

Solo Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Mike Colter grabs some water while making his way throgh L.A. on Dec. 26.

37 of 95

On the Run

Credit: Backgrid

Lisa Rinna goes for a morning jog in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.

38 of 95

Nice & Cozy

Credit: Backgrid

Sofía Vergara puts on a cozy coat before stepping out in Beverly Hills to run errands on Dec. 27.

39 of 95

Out & About

Credit: Splash News Online

Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.

40 of 95

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.

41 of 95

Music Man

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood. 

42 of 95

Christmas Feast

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.

43 of 95

On the Mic

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

44 of 95

Courtside Christmas

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas. 

45 of 95

Game Day

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.

46 of 95

New New Yorker

Credit: Splash News Online

Japan's former Princess Mako, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23. 

47 of 95

California Christmas

Credit: Backgrid

Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.

48 of 95

Santa's Helpers

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

49 of 95

Hoop Star

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.

50 of 95

On the Keys

Credit: Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty

Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.

51 of 95

Royal Christmas

Credit: Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.

52 of 95

Sweet Treats

Credit: Backgrid

Jessica Alba makes a last-minute trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles to stock up on desserts on Dec. 24.

53 of 95

Mrs. Claus

Credit: Backgrid

Goldie Hawn bundles up for some last-minute holiday shopping in Aspen on Dec. 23. 

54 of 95

Making Moves

Credit: Backgrid

Rita Ora is spotted on her way to get a pedicure after a workout session in Sydney on Dec. 22. 

55 of 95

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Backgrid

Simon Cowell takes a jet ski for a joyride while on vacation in Barbados on Dec. 23. 

56 of 95

Sweat Session

Credit: The Image Direct

Newlyweds Tarik and Heather Rae El Moussa are spotted after working up a sweat at a gym in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23. 

57 of 95

Let It Snow

Credit: The Image Direct

Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Powel O'Brien head out on a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23.

58 of 95

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Michelle Rodriguez plays beach games as she vacations in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 21.

59 of 95

Holidays in Aspen

Credit: Backgrid

Also out in Aspen, Colorado is Bethenny Frankel, who is all smiles while cozy in a stylish coat.

60 of 95

California Christmas

Selma Blair and her service dog do some Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

61 of 95

Christmas Crew

Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson go last minute Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 22.

62 of 95

Team DONDA

Kanye West smiles sitting courtside at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game in Whittier, California on Dec. 22.

63 of 95

JoJo Takeover

While guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 22, JoJo Siwa interviews friend and artist Meghan Trainor in Burbank, California.

64 of 95