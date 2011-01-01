Star Tracks - Saturday, January 1, 2011
FLORAL DISPLAY
Did she catch the bride's bouquet? After enjoying a beach day with her boys, Naomi Watts celebrates a pal's nuptials with some flowers and a smile in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.
ISLAND STYLE
Jetting away from LAX, Fergie and Josh Duhamel make a merry arrival Thursday in St. Bart's, where the singer will perform with the Black Eyed Peas at a Caribbean New Year's Eve bash to ring in 2011.
PLEASURE CRUISE
Ahoy, matey – Demi's on deck! Vacationing in luxury on St. Bart's, Moore and hubby Ashton Kutcher (not pictured) board a yacht Thursday on the French West Indies island.
NEW OUTLOOK
Grammy nominee Cee-Lo Green rocks some festive 2011 glasses during a visit to the Duracell Mobile Smart Power Lab on Thursday in New York City. At the lab, passerbys can pedal Rovers (which are similar to stationary bikes), creating energy that will light up Times Square on New Year's Eve.
SUNSHINE DAY
Beach beauty Jessica Alba lounges with 2-year-old travel companion Honor – check out that mini bikini! – during their family's Mexican vacation in Los Cabos on Wednesday.
MAKING MAGIC
Joe Jonas returns to his Disney roots on Wednesday, treating girlfriend Ashley Greene to a day at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in sunny Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
CHECKING OUT
Movie night done right! Britney Spears grabs the perfect movie rentals Wednesday with boyfriend Jason Trawick at a Blockbuster store in Calabasas, Calif.
CAFFEINE KICK
Chris Pine fuels up with some java after a hard workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
SHORTS STORY
Salma Hayek and her giddy girl, 3-year-old Valentina, don't let the rainy weather ruin their fun on Wednesday as they vacation in St. Barts with Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault.
FROSTY DELIGHT
They've got their love to keep them warm! Snow bunny Tara Reid cozies up to her new boyfriend, Michael Lillelund, after grabbing dinner in wintry Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday. The actress ended her engagement to Michael Axtmann in April.
WILD NIGHT
Masked man David Arquette joins some colorful friends for a party on Wednesday before a presentation of his new club experience show, "Beacher's Madhouse." The revue will start full-time at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel in February.
HAT STUFF
Kate Winslet is hat to trot, as the Oscar winner makes a low-key exit from Scott's Restaurant in London on Wednesday.
COOL AIR
They sure travel in style! Kourtney Kardashian and beau Scott Disick check in at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday with son Mason, 1, in tow. The trio is en route to Miami, where Kardashian will ring in 2011 at the Gansevoort Hotel.
SKIP TO MY SUE
Glee's Jane Lynch gives Times Square's Charmin public restrooms her seal of approval at the Charmin Go Nation finale event in New York on Wednesday.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Cindy Crawford covers up her famous physique (and face!) on Wednesday while unwinding at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The supermodel and her family are vacationing in the sunny city over the holidays.
SPORTY SPICE
He's got that new dad glow! Elton John steps out for a little shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday, days after son Zachary was born. The singer and partner David Furnish welcomed their little one by surrogate on Christmas Day.