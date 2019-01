Emily & Olivia Buddy Up in Palm Springs, Plus Kim & Kanye, Jake Gyllenhaal & More From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to More Kate Hogan , Sophie Dodd , Lydia Price COLOR POP Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock TALKING SHOP Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock THREE OF A KIND Frazer Harrison/Getty CLOSE-KNIT Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty AIRPORT EXPRESS Splash News Online KISS KISS MEGA USE YOUR VOICE Neil Mockford/GC Images MAMA ON THE MOVE BACKGRID STAY COZY LRNYC/MEGA ON THE FARM Jerod Harris/Getty RETAIL THERAPY BACKGRID FLORAL FUN Paul Archuleta/Getty SWEATER WEATHER BACKGRID MODEL BEHAVIOR BACKGRID SHARING SOME POINTERS Vivien Killilea/Getty IN THE SPOTLIGHT David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty ROLL OUT Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty LAUGH IN MEGA IN THE DARK The Image Direct MELLOW YELLOW Splash News Online SWEAT IT OUT GC Images BEACH BOD Splash News Online HEATING UP BACKGRID SUPPORT SYSTEM James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock IN THE HOOD(IES) BACKGRID LONG LOCKS Splash News PROM POSE Tim P. Whitby/Getty HEADING HOME Splash News PAJAMA PARTY Splash News STAR POWER VH1 I'VE GOT SUNSHINE GC Images CAST OF CHARACTERS John Lamparski/Getty GRIN & BAG IT Splash News Online SNAP OUT OF IT Paula Lobo/ABC ROLL ALONG Bauer-Griffin/GC Images ABS-OLUTELY STUNNING BACKGRID GAME DAY Allen Berezovsky/Getty ALL DRESSED UP TheImageDirect PARTY ON Splash News WINTER WARM-UP Splash News RIDE ALONG Jerod Harris/Getty SECOND COAT BACKGRID SHIRT THE ISSUE BACKGRID 1 of 44 Advertisement 1 of 44 Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock COLOR POP Olivia Wilde and Emily Blunt go green (and pink! and white!) on Friday at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch in Palm Springs, California. Advertisement 2 of 44 Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock TALKING SHOP Jake Gyllenhaal reflects on Thursday during a Q&A reception for The Guilty in N.Y.C. 3 of 44 Frazer Harrison/Getty THREE OF A KIND Michael B. Jordan, Spike Lee and John David Washington hang at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Friday. Advertisement 4 of 44 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty CLOSE-KNIT Also there, Judith Light and Darren Criss, who stick together on the red carpet. Advertisement 5 of 44 Splash News Online AIRPORT EXPRESS Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor (not pictured) arrive at LAX on Friday, ahead of the Golden Globes. Advertisement 6 of 44 MEGA KISS KISS Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West share a smooch on Friday from the balcony of their new place in Miami. Advertisement 7 of 44 Neil Mockford/GC Images USE YOUR VOICE Jennifer Hudson stops by KISS Breakfast Studios in London to promote The Voice UK on Friday. Advertisement 8 of 44 BACKGRID MAMA ON THE MOVE New mom Kate Upton heads to the hair salon in Santa Monica on Thursday. Advertisement 9 of 44 LRNYC/MEGA STAY COZY Leslie Mann and husband Judd Apatow bundle up for a walk as they shop in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday. Advertisement 10 of 44 Jerod Harris/Getty ON THE FARM Robin Thicke poses with characters at Knott’s Berry Farm on Thursday in Buena Park, California. Advertisement 11 of 44 BACKGRID RETAIL THERAPY Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods go shopping at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Advertisement 12 of 44 Paul Archuleta/Getty FLORAL FUN Ali Fedotowsky-Manno poses on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on Thursday in Universal City, California. Advertisement 13 of 44 BACKGRID SWEATER WEATHER Mila Kunis steps out to grab an iced coffee in Studio City on Thursday. Advertisement 14 of 44 BACKGRID MODEL BEHAVIOR Cindy Crawford and lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber are all smiles as they go for a shop in Los Angeles on Friday. Advertisement 15 of 44 Vivien Killilea/Getty SHARING SOME POINTERS Rami Malek and Spike Lee pose together at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday in Palm Springs, California. Advertisement 16 of 44 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty IN THE SPOTLIGHT Also there: honoree Timothée Chalamet and his Little Women costar Laura Dern, who presented him with the Spotlight Award. Advertisement 17 of 44 Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty ROLL OUT Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg roll out the Golden Globes red carpet on Thursday in Los Angeles, days before the Jan. 6 ceremony. Advertisement 18 of 44 MEGA LAUGH IN Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham enjoy each other’s company on Thursday during their getaway to Barbados. Advertisement 19 of 44 The Image Direct IN THE DARK Kate Beckinsale makes casual look oh-so-glam on Thursday while out in L.A. Advertisement 20 of 44 Splash News Online MELLOW YELLOW Karreuche Tran shows off her curves in a bright yellow bikini during beach day in Miami on Wednesday. Advertisement 21 of 44 GC Images SWEAT IT OUT Gigi Hadid keeps it moving in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. Advertisement 22 of 44 Splash News Online BEACH BOD Kelly Bensimon stays fit with a beach run in Miami on Wednesday. Advertisement 23 of 44 Advertisement 24 of 44 BACKGRID HEATING UP A bundled-up Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry share a kiss after a day of snowboarding in Aspen on Wednesday. Advertisement 25 of 44 James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock SUPPORT SYSTEM As Serena Williams takes on more matches at the Hopman Cup, husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia look on from the player’s box in Perth, Australia, on Thursday. Advertisement 26 of 44 BACKGRID IN THE HOOD(IES) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin step out at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Advertisement 27 of 44 Splash News LONG LOCKS Lindsay Lohan shows off her trademark red hair while walking in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday. Advertisement 28 of 44 Tim P. Whitby/Getty PROM POSE Judges will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson pose together at The Voice UK 2019 launch at W Hotel in London on Thursday. Advertisement 29 of 44 Splash News HEADING HOME Joe Alwyn is seen leaving girlfriend Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York City on Wednesday. Advertisement 30 of 44 Splash News PAJAMA PARTY NeNe Leakes dons a glam pajama-style suit as she heads to Novikov restaurant in Miami on Wednesday. Advertisement 31 of 44 VH1 STAR POWER Zoë Kravitz joins RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge for All Stars 4. Advertisement 32 of 44 GC Images I'VE GOT SUNSHINE Yara Shahidi is anything but gray while out in cloudy N.Y.C. on Wednesday. Advertisement 33 of 44 John Lamparski/Getty CAST OF CHARACTERS Meanwhile, Shahidi’s Grown-ish castmates — Trevor Jackson, Luka Sabbat, Jordan Buhat, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Emily Arlook — head to the top of N.Y.C.’s Empire State Building on Wednesday. Advertisement 34 of 44 Splash News Online GRIN & BAG IT Naomi Watts carries her groceries home after a Trader Joe’s run in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. Advertisement 35 of 44 Paula Lobo/ABC SNAP OUT OF IT The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is ready for his close-up on Wednesday while backstage at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. Advertisement 36 of 44 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images ROLL ALONG Lucy Hale heads to her car after grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Advertisement 37 of 44 BACKGRID ABS-OLUTELY STUNNING Jennifer Lopez flaunts the results of her workout after a trip to the gym with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (not pictured) in Venice Beach, California, on Tuesday. Advertisement 38 of 44 Allen Berezovsky/Getty GAME DAY An effusive Kendall Jenner supports boyfriend Ben Simmons as his Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in L.A. on Tuesday. Advertisement 39 of 44 TheImageDirect ALL DRESSED UP Gigi Hadid dons a perfectly perfect Mary Poppins costume for Taylor Swift’s New Year’s Eve party in N.Y.C. on Monday. Advertisement 40 of 44 Splash News PARTY ON A glam Rihanna leaves a New Year’s Eve party at Annabel’s in London on Tuesday morning. Advertisement 41 of 44 Splash News WINTER WARM-UP Wonder Woman Gal Gadot gives the cameras a smile on Tuesday while out celebrating New Year’s with her husband in Israel. Advertisement 42 of 44 Jerod Harris/Getty RIDE ALONG Carson Kressley hops on a horse on Tuesday for the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. 43 of 44 BACKGRID SECOND COAT Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stay bundled in coordinating coats and beanies during their visit to Aspen on Tuesday. Advertisement 44 of 44 BACKGRID SHIRT THE ISSUE A casual Jamie Foxx hangs in Miami on Tuesday after spending some holiday time with love Katie Holmes.

