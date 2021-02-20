Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X Dine Out in Malibu, Plus Steve Martin, Justin Bieber and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Old Malibu Road
Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X were spotted getting dinner together at Nobu Malibu in California.
Action!
Steve Martin was spotted filming Only Murders In The Building with a costar in New York City.
Iconic Pair
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were seen filming Law & Order: Organized Crime on set in New York City.
Fresh Air
Rooney Mara was spotted taking a solo hike in Los Angeles.
Blonde Ambition
Awkwafina gets into character on Friday on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.
Silent Night
Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann shoot some nighttime scenes on the New York City set of Younger on Thursday.
Casual Day
Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out of her London home on Friday.
Make It Fashion
Bling Empire star Jaime Xie stands out from the crowd during a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Friday.
Star in Stripes
Aussie actress Samara Weaving takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.
Colorful Crew
Maluma performs onstage during Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday.
Tuxes for Two
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell get all dressed up on Thursday while shooting scenes for The Shrink Next Door in L.A.
Beauty Boss
Alicia Keys celebrates the expansion of her lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare into Ulta Beauty stores with a digital party on Thursday night.
Winter Wear
Bradley Cooper layers a hoodie under his jacket on a chilly Wednesday in N.Y.C.
But First, Coffee
Lily-Rose Depp grabs coffee while on a Whole Foods run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Snow Day
Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez share an umbrella on the set of Blue Bloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Errands with Elvis
Lucy Hale takes her dog Elvis to grab coffee before she meets with a friend to go on a hike on Thursday in L.A.
Blue Streak
A very blond Jonah Hill catches a wave in El Porto, California, on Wednesday.
It's a Date
Model Winnie Harlow enjoys a post-Valentine'ss Day dinner with NBA beau Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday night at Nobu Malibu.
Smile in Style
A bundled BD Wong films scenes for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Gray Lady
A casual Robin Wright runs errands around Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Pattern Maker
Ashley Greene totes her treats to-go on Wednesday in L.A.
Scene Stealer
Sienna Miller films Anatomy of a Scandal in London on Sunday.
Chilly City
Katie Holmes braves the cold in a long coat, socks and sandals on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Beach Games
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga plays a game of catch on the beach in Miami with husband Joe on Wednesday.
Live from New York
Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page heads to Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Lady in Red
Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning while on set for David O. Russells' untitled new film on Tuesday in L.A.
Stop and Shop
Tom Hanks does some shopping in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Pup Parade
Padma Lakshmi holds her dog, Divina, in her arms while running errands on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Lights Up
Luis Ponsi performs onstage during rehearsals for Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina in Miami on Tuesday.
Heading to Set
Will Ferrell masks up while he heads to set to film the Apple TV limited series The Shrink Next Door on Tuesday.
Horsin' Around
Kendall Jenner enjoys an afternoon horseback riding session in Malibu on Monday.
Game Face
Jason Sudeikis is seen in character while filming season 2 of Ted Lasso on Tuesday in Notting Hill, London.
Boss Coming Through
Megan Fox wears a chic, all-black ensemble on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday.