Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X Dine Out in Malibu, Plus Steve Martin, Justin Bieber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated February 16, 2021 11:20 AM

Old Malibu Road

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X were spotted getting dinner together at Nobu Malibu in California.

Action!

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Steve Martin was spotted filming Only Murders In The Building with a costar in New York City.

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
Iconic Pair

Credit: Mega Agency

Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were seen filming Law & Order: Organized Crime on set in New York City.

Fresh Air

Credit: SplashNews.com

Rooney Mara was spotted taking a solo hike in Los Angeles.

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Steve Sands/Splash News Online

Awkwafina gets into character on Friday on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Silent Night

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann shoot some nighttime scenes on the New York City set of Younger on Thursday.

Casual Day

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads out of her London home on Friday.

Make It Fashion

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Bling Empire star Jaime Xie stands out from the crowd during a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Friday.

Star in Stripes

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Aussie actress Samara Weaving takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday.

Colorful Crew

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Maluma performs onstage during Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday.

Tuxes for Two

Credit: BACKGRID

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell get all dressed up on Thursday while shooting scenes for The Shrink Next Door in L.A.

Beauty Boss

Credit: Ramón Rivas

Alicia Keys celebrates the expansion of her lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare into Ulta Beauty stores with a digital party on Thursday night.

Winter Wear

Credit: MEGA

Bradley Cooper layers a hoodie under his jacket on a chilly Wednesday in N.Y.C.  

But First, Coffee

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp grabs coffee while on a Whole Foods run on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Snow Day

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez share an umbrella on the set of Blue Bloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Errands with Elvis

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale takes her dog Elvis to grab coffee before she meets with a friend to go on a hike on Thursday in L.A.

Blue Streak

Credit: BACKGRID

A very blond Jonah Hill catches a wave in El Porto, California, on Wednesday.

It's a Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Model Winnie Harlow enjoys a post-Valentine'ss Day dinner with NBA beau Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday night at Nobu Malibu.

Smile in Style

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A bundled BD Wong films scenes for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Gray Lady

Credit: The Image Direct

A casual Robin Wright runs errands around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ashley Greene totes her treats to-go on Wednesday in L.A.

Scene Stealer

Credit: Splash News Online

Sienna Miller films Anatomy of a Scandal in London on Sunday.

Chilly City

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes braves the cold in a long coat, socks and sandals on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Beach Games

Credit: MEGA

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga plays a game of catch on the beach in Miami with husband Joe on Wednesday.

Live from New York

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page heads to Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Lady in Red

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning while on set for David O. Russells' untitled new film on Tuesday in L.A. 

Stop and Shop

Credit: BACKGRID

Tom Hanks does some shopping in Santa Monica on Tuesday. 

Pup Parade

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Padma Lakshmi holds her dog, Divina, in her arms while running errands on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Lights Up

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Luis Ponsi performs onstage during rehearsals for Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina in Miami on Tuesday. 

Heading to Set

Credit: The Image Direct

Will Ferrell masks up while he heads to set to film the Apple TV limited series The Shrink Next Door on Tuesday. 

Horsin' Around

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner enjoys an afternoon horseback riding session in Malibu on Monday.

Game Face

Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA/MEGA

Jason Sudeikis is seen in character while filming season 2 of Ted Lasso on Tuesday in Notting Hill, London.

Boss Coming Through

Credit: Splash News Online

Megan Fox wears a chic, all-black ensemble on her way to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday.

