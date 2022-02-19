Justin Bieber Kicks Off His World Tour in San Diego, Plus Mary J. Blige, Vanessa Hudgens, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Bieber Fever
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the opening night of his Justice World Tour in San Diego on Feb. 18.
California Cool
Vanessa Hudgens rocks cool animal-print pants with a neon crop top and sunglasses for an outing in L.A. on Feb. 18.
New York State of Mind
Mary J. Blige waves to fans while out in New York City on Feb. 18.
London Nights
In London, Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are seen leaving Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday party at Claridge's Hotel.
Maternity Muse
Rihanna continues to wow her fans with her impeccable maternity style while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Birthday Boss
Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her 27th birthday at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in N.Y.C. with D'USSE XO and a D'USSE gifted custom cake by celebrity baker, Miriam Milord.
Selena in 'the Building'
In N.Y.C., Selena Gomez films for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 17.
Pretty in Pink
Rachel Brosnahan heads to set in full costume to shoot for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Ruling the Runway
Wilson Cruz walks the runway wearing Loris Diran at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Best Dressed
Also at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show: Marcus Samuelsson looks sharp in a patterned suit jacket in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Brunch Time
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out to grab brunch in L.A. on Feb. 17.
Prada You
Chris Pine arrives in a mask at a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16.
Hand in Hand
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands as they leave Juice Generation in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Meet & Greet
Channing Tatum greets students assigned to the Navy Medicine Training Support Center during a USO tour promoting his new movie Dog in San Antonio, Texas.
Making Moves
Ashley Benson looks stylish as she heads out for meetings in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Milestone Moment
Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly support Adam McKay at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17 in Hollywood.
Out & About
Emily Ratajkowski checks her messages while taking a walk in N.Y.C. with her dog Colombo on Feb. 17.
City Stroll
Dressed in a knit sweater and jeans, Karlie Kloss grabs a coffee while strolling through N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.
Sweat Sesh
Kendall Jenner sweats it out at hot yoga in L.A. on Feb. 17.
Dressed to the Nines
Tom Holland and Zendaya look glammed up as they hold hands leaving their hotel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
Here For A Laugh
Guest host Nick Cannon poses backstage at The Apollo Theater on Amateur Night on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.
Going Green
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner step out in coordinating green ensembles on Feb. 16 in L.A.
Nothin' But Net
Tracy Morgan shoots hoops at the New York Knicks game on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Family Fun
Also at the Knicks game: Jon Stewart and his son Nathan.
In the Spotlight
Mel C takes the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 16 in London.
Leather Weather
Kevin Bacon wears a leather jacket while filming City On A Hill in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
Game Time
Louis Tomlinson sits courtside as the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons in Boston on Feb. 16.
Silly 'Studio' Crew
BJ McDonnell, Dave Grohl and Whitney Cummings goof off together at the L.A. premiere of Studio 666 on Feb. 16 in Hollywood.
Hand to Hold
Milla Jovovich holds hands with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson as they leave a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16.
Pattern Play
Also at the Prada event: Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston in matching striped looks.
'Uncharted' Territory
Uncharted costars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg pose together during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C.
Model Moves
Model pals Meadow Walker and Jordan Barrett are spotted leaving the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16.
'Super' Cute
Tyler Hoechlin is seen in costume filming season 2 of Superman & Lois on Feb. 16 in Vancouver, Canada.
Keeping Warm
Bella Hadid layers up for a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
All Smiles
Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni pose at NBC's Law & Order press junket on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.
Leading Ladies
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with the cast of Six on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.
Perfect Match
Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow have a major matching moment on Feb. 15, coordinating in tartan looks from Thom Browne during New York Fashion Week.
They Love Lucy
Comedy queens Amy Poehler and Tiffany Haddish attend the Amazon Studios Lucy and Desi L.A. premiere on Feb. 15.
Set Sighting
In Decatur, Georgia, Jessica Biel films a scene as Candy Montgomery for the TV mini-series Candy on Feb. 15.
Golden Gal
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim steps out in L.A. on Feb. 15.
Nobu Nights
Rihanna keeps warm in a Bulls jersey and red coat after leaving dinner at Nobu on Feb. 16 in L.A.
Sister Sister
Blake Lively and her sister Robyn get glam for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 Show at Terminal 5 in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.
Cameras Rolling
Timothée Chalamet films as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film titled Wonka at Oxford University on Feb. 16.
Couple Goals
Olympian Shaun White steps out in his Team USA gear with girlfriend Nina Dobrev in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.
New to Netflix
In West Hollywood, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds pose at The Adam Project L.A. screening on Feb. 15.
Keep It Movin'
Ryan Phillippe goes on a jog out in L.A on Feb. 15.
Sweet Treat
Willa Fitzgerald breaks for lunch at Black Tap in N.Y.C. while promoting her Amazon series Reacher on Feb. 14.
Hearts & Hugs
Maya Hawke cuddles up to musician Spencer Barnett on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Happiest Place on Earth
Jaden Smith takes Sab Zada on a Valentine's date to Disneyland on Feb. 14.
Snap Shots
Out in N.Y.C., Jason Momoa takes his cameras out for a spin on Feb. 15.
Center Stage
Joe Cole and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pose at the Against the Ice press conference during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 15.
Be Mine
Lizzo heads to a Valentine's Day dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood on Feb. 15.
Endless Style
Out in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes shows off her elegant street style on Feb. 14.
On the Move
Ariana DeBose braves the cold in N.Y.C. to attend the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Cruise Control
Jason Momoa and a friend ride their vintage bikes through Malibu on Feb. 12.
Light Up the Sky
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Valentine's Day with Tiffany & Co. by making a trip to the Empire State Building to turn the building Tiffany Blue on Feb. 14.
Hanging Downtown
Gigi Hadid, Tan France and Antoni Porowski hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 14.
Family Matters
La La Anthony and her son Kiyan attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Cycle for a Cause
In the U.K., Tom Daley rides up White Hill during his Red Nose Day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief on Feb. 15.
Star Power
Dua Lipa makes a stop in Nashville during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14.
Ultimate Squad
Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams hangs with Iron Man, Spider-Man, a member of the Dora Milaje and Black Panther inside Avengers Campus at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Feb. 14.
Big Kiss
Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss at the Coach Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Fashion Week Chic
Alexandra Daddario arrives looking radiant in red at the Carolina Herrera show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 14.