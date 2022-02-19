Justin Bieber Kicks Off His World Tour in San Diego, Plus Mary J. Blige, Vanessa Hudgens, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff February 19, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 93

Bieber Fever

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the opening night of his Justice World Tour in San Diego on Feb. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

California Cool

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens rocks cool animal-print pants with a neon crop top and sunglasses for an outing in L.A. on Feb. 18.

3 of 93

New York State of Mind

Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mary J. Blige waves to fans while out in New York City on Feb. 18. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

London Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

In London, Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are seen leaving Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday party at Claridge's Hotel.

Advertisement

5 of 93

Maternity Muse

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna continues to wow her fans with her impeccable maternity style while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

6 of 93

Birthday Boss

Credit: Emilio Coochie

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her 27th birthday at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in N.Y.C. with D'USSE XO and a D'USSE gifted custom cake by celebrity baker, Miriam Milord.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Selena in 'the Building'

Credit: The Image Direct

In N.Y.C., Selena Gomez films for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan heads to set in full costume to shoot for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement

9 of 93

Ruling the Runway

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Wilson Cruz walks the runway wearing Loris Diran at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Best Dressed

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Also at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show: Marcus Samuelsson looks sharp in a patterned suit jacket in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Brunch Time

Credit: Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out to grab brunch in L.A. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

Prada You

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pine arrives in a mask at a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

Hand in Hand

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACA/Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands as they leave Juice Generation in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Meet & Greet

Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka

Channing Tatum greets students assigned to the Navy Medicine Training Support Center during a USO tour promoting his new movie Dog in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

Making Moves

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Benson looks stylish as she heads out for meetings in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

Milestone Moment

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly support Adam McKay at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski checks her messages while taking a walk in N.Y.C. with her dog Colombo on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

City Stroll

Credit: Backgrid

Dressed in a knit sweater and jeans, Karlie Kloss grabs a coffee while strolling through N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

Sweat Sesh

Credit: The Image Direct

Kendall Jenner sweats it out at hot yoga in L.A. on Feb. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

Dressed to the Nines 

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya look glammed up as they hold hands leaving their hotel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

Here For A Laugh

Credit: Shahar Azran/Getty

Guest host Nick Cannon poses backstage at The Apollo Theater on Amateur Night on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner step out in coordinating green ensembles on Feb. 16 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Nothin' But Net

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Tracy Morgan shoots hoops at the New York Knicks game on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

Family Fun 

Also at the Knicks game: Jon Stewart and his son Nathan. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

In the Spotlight

Credit: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Mel C takes the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 16 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Leather Weather 

Credit: Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Kevin Bacon wears a leather jacket while filming City On A Hill in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

Game Time

Credit: Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty

Louis Tomlinson sits courtside as the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons in Boston on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

Silly 'Studio' Crew

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

BJ McDonnell, Dave Grohl and Whitney Cummings goof off together at the L.A. premiere of Studio 666 on Feb. 16 in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Milla Jovovich holds hands with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson as they leave a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

Pattern Play

Credit: Backgrid

Also at the Prada event: Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston in matching striped looks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

'Uncharted' Territory

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Uncharted costars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg pose together during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Model Moves 

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Model pals Meadow Walker and Jordan Barrett are spotted leaving the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

'Super' Cute

Credit: Backgrid

Tyler Hoechlin is seen in costume filming season 2 of Superman & Lois on Feb. 16 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

Keeping Warm

Bella Hadid layers up for a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

All Smiles

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni pose at NBC's Law & Order press junket on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

Leading Ladies

Credit: Tricia Baron

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with the cast of Six on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 93

Perfect Match

Credit: Aaron Vasquez

Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow have a major matching moment on Feb. 15, coordinating in tartan looks from Thom Browne during New York Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

They Love Lucy

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Comedy queens Amy Poehler and Tiffany Haddish attend the Amazon Studios Lucy and Desi L.A. premiere on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 93

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

In Decatur, Georgia, Jessica Biel films a scene as Candy Montgomery for the TV mini-series Candy on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 93

Golden Gal

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim steps out in L.A. on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

Nobu Nights

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna keeps warm in a Bulls jersey and red coat after leaving dinner at Nobu on Feb. 16 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 93

Sister Sister

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Blake Lively and her sister Robyn get glam for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 Show at Terminal 5 in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 93

Cameras Rolling

Credit: Click News and Media/Backgrid

Timothée Chalamet films as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film titled Wonka at Oxford University on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 93

Couple Goals

Credit: The Image Direct

Olympian Shaun White steps out in his Team USA gear with girlfriend Nina Dobrev in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 93

New to Netflix

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

In West Hollywood, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds pose at The Adam Project L.A. screening on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 93

Keep It Movin'

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe goes on a jog out in L.A on Feb. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

Sweet Treat

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Willa Fitzgerald breaks for lunch at Black Tap in N.Y.C. while promoting her Amazon series Reacher on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 93

Hearts & Hugs

Maya Hawke cuddles up to musician Spencer Barnett on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 93

Happiest Place on Earth

Credit: Splash News Online

Jaden Smith takes Sab Zada on a Valentine's date to Disneyland on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 93

Snap Shots

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Out in N.Y.C., Jason Momoa takes his cameras out for a spin on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 93

Center Stage

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Joe Cole and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau pose at the Against the Ice press conference during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 93

Be Mine

Credit: Backgrid

Lizzo heads to a Valentine's Day dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood on Feb. 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 93

Endless Style

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Out in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes shows off her elegant street style on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 93

On the Move

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ariana DeBose braves the cold in N.Y.C. to attend the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 93

Cruise Control

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa and a friend ride their vintage bikes through Malibu on Feb. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 93

Light Up the Sky

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Valentine's Day with Tiffany & Co. by making a trip to the Empire State Building to turn the building Tiffany Blue on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 93

Hanging Downtown

Credit: The IMage Direct

Gigi Hadid, Tan France and Antoni Porowski hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 93

Family Matters

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 93

Cycle for a Cause

Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock

In the U.K., Tom Daley rides up White Hill during his Red Nose Day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief on Feb. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Star Power

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Dua Lipa makes a stop in Nashville during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 93

Ultimate Squad

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland

Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams hangs with Iron Man, Spider-Man, a member of the Dora Milaje and Black Panther inside Avengers Campus at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Feb. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 93

Big Kiss

Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss at the Coach Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 93

Fashion Week Chic

Alexandra Daddario arrives looking radiant in red at the Carolina Herrera show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 93

Back to Crack the Case